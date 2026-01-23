Malaysia Data Center Market Trends and Investment Opportunity 2026-2031: FinTech and E-commerce Drive Demand for Data Centers in Malaysia

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Malaysia Data Center - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Malaysia data center market is on a robust growth trajectory, valued at USD 5.48 billion in 2025 and set to reach USD 16.02 billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 19.55% from 2026 to 2031. This surge is underpinned by a rising power demand, driven by AI workloads that enhance rack densities, with IT load capacity poised to jump from 1.53 GW to 6.43 GW. Government incentives, significant hyperscaler investments of MYR 90.2 billion, and additions of submarine cables position Malaysia as Southeast Asia's emerging digital hub.

The Malaysia Data Center Market is segmented by data center size, tier type, data center type, end-user sectors, and hotspots. The report details projections based on IT Load Capacity in MW.

Trends and Insights in Malaysia Data Center Market:

Rising Hyperscale Cloud Deployments: Developments like Google's USD 2 billion region, Oracle's USD 6.5 billion plan, and Microsoft's USD 2.2 billion expansion redefine capacity, demanding sophisticated infrastructure, including cooling and redundant power supply systems. These projects accentuate the need for AI-ready campuses, as seen with YTL's NVIDIA partnership. The construction supply chain is adapting to hyperscaler standards, enhancing opportunities for local engineering and EPC firms.

Developments like Google's USD 2 billion region, Oracle's USD 6.5 billion plan, and Microsoft's USD 2.2 billion expansion redefine capacity, demanding sophisticated infrastructure, including cooling and redundant power supply systems. These projects accentuate the need for AI-ready campuses, as seen with YTL's NVIDIA partnership. The construction supply chain is adapting to hyperscaler standards, enhancing opportunities for local engineering and EPC firms. FinTech and E-commerce Surge: With digital wallets capturing 39% of online transactions in 2023, the demand for scalable compute and real-time fraud analytics rises. The acceleration of open-banking APIs and e-commerce demands pushes businesses towards cloud-native setups, boosting data center growth, especially in edge facilities around Kuala Lumpur and Penang to mitigate latency issues.

With digital wallets capturing 39% of online transactions in 2023, the demand for scalable compute and real-time fraud analytics rises. The acceleration of open-banking APIs and e-commerce demands pushes businesses towards cloud-native setups, boosting data center growth, especially in edge facilities around Kuala Lumpur and Penang to mitigate latency issues. Electricity Tariff Volatility: Recent tariff restructures, with a 14.2% rate hike in 2024, expose data centers to commodity market fluctuations. Operators are increasingly investing in on-site solar and battery-storage projects, although this hikes CAPEX and elongates project timelines.

Recent tariff restructures, with a 14.2% rate hike in 2024, expose data centers to commodity market fluctuations. Operators are increasingly investing in on-site solar and battery-storage projects, although this hikes CAPEX and elongates project timelines. Other Dynamics: Factors like rapid submarine-cable landings and a shortage of certified Uptime-qualified engineers also impact the market.

Segment Analysis

Medium-sized facilities are anticipated to expand at a 30.20% CAGR, driven by regional 5G rollouts, while large facilities maintain substantial market share through hyperscaler commitments. Tier 3 captured 75.88% of revenue in 2025, appealing to enterprises needing robust availability. The market favors modular builds, allowing flexibility in capacity management. Medium halls achieve PUE targets aligned with green incentives. Constraints on power grids limit mega-campus growth, but planned upgrades offer promise.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Bridge Data Centers (Chindata Group)

MN Holdings Bhd. (in partnership with Shanghai DC-Science Co. Ltd.)

DayOne (GDS Holdings Ltd.)

K2 Strategic (Kuok Group)

AirTrunk Operating Pty. Ltd.

AIMS Data Centre Sdn. Bhd. (DigitalBridge Group, Inc.)

Telekom Malaysia Berhad

NTT Ltd.

CSF Group

Alibaba Cloud

Keppel Data Center

Open DC Sdn. Bhd.

SAP SE

Vantage Data Centers

Telstra Group Limited

