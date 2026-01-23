Monoclonal Antibodies in Veterinary Health Market Research 2026 - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Monoclonal Antibodies in Veterinary Health Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Global Monoclonal Antibodies In Veterinary Health Market is projected to expand from USD 924.12 Million in 2025 to USD 2.20 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 15.61%.

These specialized biologic therapies are engineered to target specific proteins, such as receptors or cytokines, within disease pathways to treat animal conditions like dermatitis, cancer, and osteoarthritis. The market is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases in pets and the trend toward pet humanization, which fuels demand for advanced, species-specific treatments with fewer side effects than traditional drugs. As noted by the American Veterinary Medical Association, the U.S. dog population reached 87.3 million in 2025, highlighting a growing patient base for these therapeutics.

Despite the strong potential for growth, the market encounters significant challenges due to the high costs associated with developing and manufacturing biologic drugs. These steep production expenses result in higher prices for pet owners, which restricts accessibility and adoption in lower-income demographics or price-sensitive regions. Consequently, while the clinical advantages of monoclonal antibodies are clear, the financial burden remains a major obstacle to achieving widespread global market penetration.

Market Drivers

The rising incidence of chronic and infectious diseases in animals acts as a primary catalyst for the adoption of monoclonal antibodies, especially for long-term pain management in conditions like osteoarthritis. Unlike traditional NSAIDs, which can cause adverse effects over time, monoclonal antibodies neutralize specific proteins to provide pain relief with a better safety profile. This shift is highlighted by Zoetis Inc.'s February 2025 financial results, which reported an 80% operational growth in their osteoarthritis pain franchise, confirming that veterinarians are increasingly prioritizing biologic interventions for chronic ailments in aging pets.

Simultaneously, the increasing penetration of pet health insurance plays a crucial role in sustaining market growth by offsetting the high costs of these advanced treatments. Since monoclonal antibodies are premium products, insurance coverage ensures patient adherence and broader accessibility. The willingness of owners to spend on healthcare is reflected in American Pet Products Association data from March 2025, showing U.S. pet industry expenditures reached $152 billion in 2024. Additionally, the North American Pet Health Insurance Association reported in June 2025 that gross written premiums in the U.S. surpassed a record $4.7 billion in 2024, demonstrating strong financial support for high-value veterinary care.

Market Challenges

The elevated costs associated with developing and manufacturing biologic drugs create a substantial economic barrier that limits the expansion of the Global Monoclonal Antibodies In Veterinary Health Market. Because these therapies require complex engineering and production, the premium pricing is typically passed on to the consumer. This leads to a discrepancy between clinical availability and practical accessibility, as veterinarians are often hesitant to prescribe effective but expensive treatments to clients with limited funds. As a result, many potential customers depend on lower-cost conventional pharmaceuticals, reducing the market share for these advanced biologics.

This price sensitivity directly affects veterinary visit frequency and the uptake of high-value treatments. According to Animal Medicines Australia in 2025, 30% of dog owners and 22% of cat owners who reduced their veterinary visits cited affordability as the primary reason. This data underscores a critical friction point where economic constraints prevent access to necessary healthcare. As long as these treatments remain financially out of reach for average-income households, the market will struggle to convert rising disease prevalence into sustained revenue growth.

Market Trends

The market is expanding its therapeutic focus beyond osteoarthritis and dermatology, with a notable surge in monoclonal antibodies targeting infectious diseases. Developers are validating biologics that neutralize viral threats, providing targeted alternatives to supportive care for high-mortality conditions. For example, treatments for canine parvovirus now combat the virus directly rather than just managing symptoms. In October 2024, Elanco Animal Health released data showing that 93% of puppies treated with their Canine Parvovirus Monoclonal Antibody survived, marking a significant improvement in reducing mortality rates.

In addition, strategic licensing and co-development partnerships are increasing as major pharmaceutical companies seek to integrate novel biologic platforms from agile biotech firms. These collaborations allow market leaders to bypass discovery bottlenecks and access proprietary technologies, such as half-life extension. A key example occurred in July 2024, when Dechra Pharmaceuticals agreed to acquire Invetx for up to $520 million, thereby gaining access to a pipeline of specialized monoclonal antibodies for chronic diseases in companion animals.

Key Players Profiled in the Monoclonal Antibodies In Veterinary Health Market

Zoetis Inc.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated

Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health GmbH

Merck & Co., Inc.

Virbac S.A.

Ceva Sante Animale S.A.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Vetoquinol S.A.

Aratana Therapeutics, Inc.

Report Scope

In this report, the Global Monoclonal Antibodies In Veterinary Health Market has been segmented into the following categories:

Monoclonal Antibodies In Veterinary Health Market, by Animal Type:

Dogs

Others

Monoclonal Antibodies In Veterinary Health Market, by Application:

Dermatology

Pain

Others

Monoclonal Antibodies In Veterinary Health Market, by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2025 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $924.12 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $2200 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.6% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sj82ke

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment