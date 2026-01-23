New Zealand Data Center Market Report 2026-2031: Revenues Set to Reach USD 1.57 Billion by 2031 - Ongoing Consolidation Favors Operators with Efficient Power Usage and AI-Ready Designs

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "New Zealand Data Center - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The report segments the New Zealand Data Center Market by size, tier, type, end-user, and hotspot, providing detailed forecasts concerning IT Load Capacity (MW).

The New Zealand Data Center Market is poised for significant growth, projected to expand from USD 0.89 billion in 2025 to USD 1.57 billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 9.9% over 2026-2031. This growth is driven by expanding hyperscale cloud commitments, stringent data sovereignty policies, and increased AI requirements. IT load capacity is expected to rise from 4.32 thousand megawatts in 2025 to 5.91 thousand megawatts by 2030, reflecting enhancements in power efficiency.

Auckland is currently the epicenter of facilities and network connectivity, though South Island locations are gaining attention for their renewable energy resources and cooler temperatures, attractive to cost-sensitive operators. The market is transitioning from colocation models to self-built hyperscale estates, as cloud providers emphasize data residency and latency. Despite near-term grid-capacity bottlenecks, forthcoming transmission upgrades and submarine cable projects are set to mitigate these constraints.

Trends and Insights in the New Zealand Data Center Market:

Hyperscale Investment Surge : Amazon Web Services launched its "sovereign by design" New Zealand cloud region in September 2025, a landmark USD 7.5 billion investment. Following Microsoft's 2024 entry with New Zealand's first hyperscale cloud region, these initiatives foster competitive infrastructure development, offering local organizations AI capabilities and data residency compliance. Government projections suggest these investments will generate over 1,000 jobs, contributing over NZD11 billion to GDP and marking data centers as pivotal to the economy.

: Amazon Web Services launched its "sovereign by design" New Zealand cloud region in September 2025, a landmark USD 7.5 billion investment. Following Microsoft's 2024 entry with New Zealand's first hyperscale cloud region, these initiatives foster competitive infrastructure development, offering local organizations AI capabilities and data residency compliance. Government projections suggest these investments will generate over 1,000 jobs, contributing over NZD11 billion to GDP and marking data centers as pivotal to the economy. Cloud Adoption by Enterprises: The SaaS sector's robust growth, from generating NZ$3.6 billion in 2023, drives demand for resilient cloud infrastructure. Enterprise IT services revenue is anticipated to rise from NZ$7.12 billion in 2025 to NZ$8.52 billion by 2029. With the majority of organizations accelerating AI initiatives, the need for hybrid cloud architectures and colocation services is amplified. Government policies support pervasive cloud adoption, securing stable demand for data center operators.

Grid Constraints

Transpower's proposed NZ$1.4 billion investment in Cook Strait HVDC link upgrades aims to address critical transmission bottlenecks in preferred Auckland locales. Wholesale electricity price volatility presents operational risks for data centers. Infrastructure cost inflation could impact data center expenses, prompting reconsideration of distributed architectures or location strategies.

Market Segmentation and Impacts

In 2025, large sites controlled 58.95% of the market share. However, medium-size facilities are expected to grow the fastest, supporting diverse computing needs. Demand for high-availability Tier 3 platforms will persist, while Tier 1 and 2 are suitable for specific use cases. Ongoing consolidation favors operators with efficient power usage and AI-ready designs.

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION 1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition 1.2 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET LANDSCAPE 4.1 Market Overview 4.2 Market Drivers 4.3 Market Restraints 4.4 Market Outlook 4.5 Key Industry Trends 4.6 Value Chain and Distribution Channel Analysis 4.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5 MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS (MEGAWATT) 5.1 By Data Center Size 5.2 By Tier Type 5.3 By Data Center Type 5.4 By End User 5.5 By Hotspot

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE 6.1 Market Concentration 6.2 Strategic Moves 6.3 Market Share Analysis 6.4 Company Profiles

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE OUTLOOK 7.1 White-space and unmet-need assessment



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Amazon Web Services Inc.

DCI Data Centers Pty Limited

Microsoft Corporation

CDC Data Centres Pty Ltd

Google LLC

T4 Group (Advanced Data Centres)

Datacom Group Limited

Spark New Zealand Limited

IBM Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Southern Cross Data Centers (Plan B Limited)

Vital Limited

Vocus Communications Limited

Two Degrees Group Limited

Data Vault Limited

NEXTDC Limited

DataGrid New Zealand Limited

MOD Mission Critical LLC

Equinix Inc.

Chorus Limited

