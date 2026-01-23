$100+ Bn Intelligent Road System Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Intelligent Road System Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Global Intelligent Road System Market is projected to grow from USD 52.93 Billion in 2025 to USD 100.24 Billion by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 11.23%.

This market comprises advanced transportation infrastructures that utilize sensors, communication networks, and data analytics to streamline traffic flow and improve road safety. Key drivers fueling this growth include the critical need to reduce traffic congestion in fast-growing urban centers and increasing government mandates focused on minimizing vehicular accidents. Furthermore, the shift toward autonomous mobility creates a fundamental demand for robust vehicle-to-infrastructure connectivity, ensuring seamless coordination between smart vehicles and physical road networks.

However, the market faces significant hurdles due to the immense capital required to modernize aging infrastructure, a burden that is particularly heavy in developing regions with limited funding. The magnitude of the ecosystem requiring these upgrades is substantial; the 5G Automotive Association noted in 2025 that approximately 300 million vehicles globally are connected, accounting for about two-thirds of car sales in major markets. Consequently, high installation and maintenance costs remain a critical barrier that could slow the widespread adoption of these intelligent systems.

Market Drivers

Significant government funding dedicated to infrastructure modernization serves as a primary catalyst for the Global Intelligent Road System Market. As conventional roadways struggle to handle increasing traffic volumes, public agencies are aggressively financing digital technologies to improve efficiency. These investments are vital for counterbalancing the high capital costs involved in deploying smart sensors and connectivity networks. For example, the European Commission selected 94 transport projects in July 2025 to receive nearly €2.8 billion in grants under the Connecting Europe Facility to enhance sustainable and connected mobility. This funding enables regional authorities to replace legacy systems with advanced Intelligent Transport Systems, accelerating the update of transit corridors.

Additionally, the rise of Connected and Autonomous Vehicle (CAV) ecosystems drives the need for expanded intelligent road infrastructure. As self-driving technology progresses, vehicles depend on real-time data exchange with physical roadways to manage complex environments. This technological relationship boosts demand for roadside units and V2X communication grids that facilitate interaction between fleets and traffic controllers. The scale of this shift is highlighted by Waymo, which reported in April 2025 that its driverless ride-hailing service was completing 250,000 paid trips weekly. To support such growth, infrastructure upgrades are gaining pace globally; for instance, the U.S. Department of Transportation awarded over $130 million in December 2024 to 42 technology demonstration projects focused on strengthening smart mobility systems.

Market Challenges

The substantial capital investment required to upgrade legacy infrastructure acts as a major obstacle to the expansion of the Global Intelligent Road System Market. Converting traditional roadways into smart ecosystems necessitates the integration of expensive technologies, including sensors, communication networks, and data analytics platforms. This financial load is significant for government entities and private stakeholders, especially in developing regions where budget constraints often favor basic maintenance over technological modernization. As a result, the difficulty in securing sufficient funding postpones the deployment of essential vehicle-to-infrastructure connectivity, directly hindering the market's capacity to support the increasing volume of autonomous and connected vehicles.

The severity of this funding challenge is underscored by significant investment shortfalls in major economies. The American Society of Civil Engineers reported in 2025 that the United States surface transportation sector faces a cumulative investment gap of roughly $1.1 trillion needed to restore infrastructure to good condition by 2033. Such enormous funding deficits illustrate the difficulty in mobilizing the necessary capital for comprehensive system upgrades. This persistent financial gap restricts the scalability of intelligent solutions, thereby impeding the overall growth and maturity of the global market.

Market Trends

The shift toward AI-driven predictive traffic analytics is transforming traffic management from reactive monitoring to proactive flow optimization. Agencies are increasingly deploying software-as-a-service (SaaS) platforms that integrate data from existing sensors to forecast congestion patterns and autonomously adjust signal timing, thereby reducing delays without the need for extensive physical construction. This move toward digital modernization is evident in significant municipal commitments to upgrade legacy grid logic; for example, Iteris announced in April 2025 that it secured a $4 million contract to modernize traffic management at over 100 intersections in the City of Corona using its AI-enabled ClearMobility Platform.

Simultaneously, the implementation of dynamic wireless EV charging lanes is emerging as a crucial element for decarbonizing long-distance transit corridors. By installing inductive coils beneath the pavement, these smart road systems allow electric vehicles to charge while in motion, effectively eliminating range anxiety and reducing the need for large, heavy on-board batteries. This technology is transitioning from experimental pilots to commercial deployments aimed at supporting public transit fleets. Highlighting this progress, Electreon reported in March 2025 that it signed an agreement worth approximately NIS 15.8 million with Cross Israel to design and install 1.6 kilometers of dynamic wireless charging infrastructure for the Metronit bus rapid transit system in Haifa.

Key Players Profiled in the Intelligent Road System Market:

DENSO Corporation

Siemens AG

Hitachi, Ltd.

Kapsch TrafficCom AG

EFKON GmbH

Lanner Electronics Inc.

Thales Group

Cubic Corporation

Report Scope: In this report, the Global Intelligent Road System Market has been segmented into the following categories:

Intelligent Road System Market, by Type:

Wireless Communication

Computational Technologies

Floating Cellular Data

Intelligent Road System Market, by Application:

Emergency Vehicle Notification System

Variable Speed Limits

Collision Avoidance System

Intelligent Road System Market, by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2025 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $52.93 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $100.24 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.2% Regions Covered Global

