Italy Data Center Market Analysis and Investment Opportunities 2026-2031 - Hyperscale Cloud Expansion Elevates Italy's Role in Global Digital Infrastructure

The Italy Data Center market is set to experience substantial growth, expanding from USD 7.54 billion in 2025 to USD 8.45 billion in 2026 and further reaching USD 14.97 billion by 2031, with a remarkable 12.12% CAGR from 2026 to 2031. In terms of IT load capacity, the market is anticipated to grow from 1.08 thousand megawatts in 2025 to 4.09 thousand megawatts by 2030, reflecting a CAGR of 30.49% during this period. This growth is propelled by significant hyperscale cloud expansion, robust public sector digitalization initiatives, and increasing AI-driven computing demands.

Accelerated Hyperscaler Cloud Expansion

Italy is emerging as a leading destination for global cloud providers seeking alternative locations to congested Northern European hubs. Major investments, such as Microsoft's EUR 4.3 billion (USD 4.6 billion) commitment for new facilities in Lombardy, underscore this trend. Additionally, Google Cloud's new regions in Milan and Turin and Amazon Web Services' evaluation of former Enel power-plant sites highlight the influx of foreign capital into the Italian market. These developments elevate construction standards and drive the adoption of advanced technologies such as liquid cooling.

Public Sector Cloud Migration Under PNRR

Driven by Italy's EUR 191.5 billion Recovery and Resilience Plan, there is a notable acceleration in nationwide digital transformation. The National Strategic Hub awarded EUR 520 million in contracts for migrating ministerial workloads to sovereign clouds. The obligations to retain data domestically favor Tier 4 sites, ensuring 99.995% uptime. TIM's impending 25 MW facility near Rome, designed for completion in 2026, caters specifically to GPU clusters. This digital migration is stimulating demand for smaller edge nodes across public sectors.

High Electricity Costs and Grid Constraints

The high electricity costs, averaging EUR 133/MWh in 2024, pose challenges, with prices significantly outpacing those in France and Spain. Operators face the necessity of signing multi-year renewable PPAs and investing in on-site batteries to mitigate risks posed by capacity shortfalls and sluggish renewable approvals.

Segment Analysis

The large-facility tier led the market with 46.45% revenue in 2025. Significant growth is projected for massive campuses, with a 29.10% CAGR anticipated through 2031. Small facilities are declining due to modular annex solutions. Spreading power infrastructure reduces costs, while centralized heat-recovery systems enhance energy efficiency. A shift towards large market footprints strengthens long-term land banking strategies, especially in Lombardy and Piedmont.

Tier 4 facilities accounted for 55.05% of 2025 revenue, expected to grow significantly. Regulatory reforms may soon require Tier 4 certification for public cloud providers, which would predominantly position the market share towards this tier by 2027. Vendors focusing on Tier 4 stand to gain significant pricing power.

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION 1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition 1.2 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET LANDSCAPE 4.1 Market Overview 4.2 Market Drivers 4.3 Market Restraints 4.4 Market Outlook 4.5 Key Industry Trends 4.6 Value Chain and Distribution Channel Analysis 4.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5 MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS (MEGAWATT) 5.1 By Data Center Size 5.2 By Tier Type 5.3 By Data Center Type 5.4 By End User 5.5 By Hotspot

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE 6.1 Market Concentration 6.2 Strategic Moves 6.3 Market Share Analysis 6.4 Company Profiles

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE OUTLOOK 7.1 White-space and unmet-need assessment



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Telecom Italia S.p.A.

IBM Corporation

Data4 Group S.A.S.

Google LLC

Microsoft Corporation

Retelit S.p.A.

STACK Infrastructure, Inc.

CloudHQ, LLC

Vantage Data Centers, LLC

ReeVo S.p.A.

Equinix, Inc.

Aruba S.p.A.

Cloudflare, Inc.

Eni S.p.A.

Oracle Corporation

Digital Realty Trust, Inc.

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

CyrusOne LLC

Iron Mountain Inc.

Irideos S.p.A.

