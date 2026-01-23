IoT Asset Tracking & Monitoring Market to Double by 2032 with Real-Time Visibility and Predictive Workflows Leading the Way

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "IoT based Asset Tracking & Monitoring Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The IoT-based Asset Tracking & Monitoring Market has shown substantial growth, expanding from USD 8.68 billion in 2025 to USD 9.65 billion in 2026 and is expected to reach USD 18.91 billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 11.76%. This comprehensive market research report provides valuable insights into IoT-driven asset tracking and monitoring technologies that are revolutionizing operational visibility across various industries and supply chains globally.
An incisive overview of IoT-driven asset tracking and monitoring technologies reshaping operational visibility across industries and supply chains globally
The proliferation of connected sensors, edge computing capabilities, and widespread wireless connectivity has fundamentally altered the way organizations track, monitor, and manage physical assets. Operational leaders now demand continuous visibility into asset condition, location, and utilization, eliminating the delays and manual processes of the past. As a result, asset tracking has evolved into a critical enterprise capability, essential for logistics optimization, maintenance transformation, and regulatory compliance.
This evolution is facilitated by advancements in low-power wide-area networking, affordable sensor technologies, the maturation of cloud platforms, and the increasing expectations for sustainability and traceability. Organizations seek to move from periodic audits to real-time telemetry and predictive workflows to minimize downtime and enhance asset utilization. Integrating tracking systems with enterprise platforms enables actionable data and automated workflows, turning sensor signals into impactful business outcomes.
Promotion of strategic planning and competitive advantage is facilitated by how well vendors and implementers manage interoperability, data governance, and device lifecycle management.
Emerging Technological and Business Model Shifts
The landscape for asset tracking and monitoring is undergoing transformative shifts owing to advancements in technology and changes in commercial models. Edge computing now supports preprocessing of sensor data, reducing latency and facilitating local automations without reliance on cloud connections. This enhances resiliency and reduces costs.
- Technology Diversification: With a variety of communication technologies like cellular, LPWAN, satellite, and short-range options, each has distinct roles based on asset mobility and geographic coverage.
- Business Model Evolution: Outcomes-based and subscription pricing models are reducing capital barriers, promoting broader adoption across enterprises.
- Platform Consolidation and Open APIs: Encourages ecosystems where hardware vendors and connectivity providers collaborate to streamline deployments.
Regional dynamics and strategic considerations across the Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific
Deployment strategies and partnerships are heavily influenced by regional dynamics. In the Americas, existing infrastructure and mature enterprise markets facilitate integrated solutions, whereas in Europe, Middle East & Africa, diverse regulations require prioritizing interoperability and data governance.
- Americas: Fast go-to-market facilitated by cellular infrastructure and enterprise services, focusing on comprehensive partnerships.
- Europe, Middle East & Africa: Emphasis on data governance and compliance due to diverse regulatory frameworks.
- Asia-Pacific: Rapid urbanization and digital initiatives foster widespread adoption, supporting scalable, hybrid connectivity strategies.
Key Takeaways from This Report
- Market Growth: The IoT-based Asset Tracking & Monitoring Market is rapidly expanding, offering insights crucial for strategic planning.
- Technological Evolution: Advancements in edge computing and communication technologies play a pivotal role in enabling local automations and reducing operational costs.
- Regional Dynamics: Understanding of regional compliance and infrastructure is essential for successful deployment strategies.
- Tariff Impacts: Businesses must reassess supplier strategies to navigate tariff complexities effectively.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|197
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2032
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$9.65 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032
|$18.91 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|11.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
1.1. Objectives of the Study
1.2. Market Definition
1.3. Market Segmentation & Coverage
1.4. Years Considered for the Study
1.5. Currency Considered for the Study
1.6. Language Considered for the Study
1.7. Key Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Research Design
2.2.1. Primary Research
2.2.2. Secondary Research
2.3. Research Framework
2.3.1. Qualitative Analysis
2.3.2. Quantitative Analysis
2.4. Market Size Estimation
2.4.1. Top-Down Approach
2.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach
2.5. Data Triangulation
2.6. Research Outcomes
2.7. Research Assumptions
2.8. Research Limitations
3. Executive Summary
3.1. Introduction
3.2. CXO Perspective
3.3. Market Size & Growth Trends
3.4. Market Share Analysis, 2025
3.5. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2025
3.6. New Revenue Opportunities
3.7. Next-Generation Business Models
3.8. Industry Roadmap
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis
4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis
4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis
4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis
4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.4. PESTLE Analysis
4.5. Market Outlook
4.5.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)
4.5.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)
4.5.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)
4.6. Go-to-Market Strategy
5. Market Insights
5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective
5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking
5.3. Opportunity Mapping
5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis
5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis
5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework
5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis
5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios
5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis
6. Cumulative Impact of United States Tariffs 2025
7. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2025
8. IoT based Asset Tracking & Monitoring Market, by Component
8.1. Hardware
8.2. Services
8.3. Software
9. IoT based Asset Tracking & Monitoring Market, by Communication Technology
9.1. 5G
9.2. BLE
9.3. GPS
9.4. LoRaWAN
9.5. NB-IoT
9.6. RFID
10. IoT based Asset Tracking & Monitoring Market, by Connectivity Type
10.1. BLE
10.2. Cellular
10.3. LPWAN
10.4. Satellite
11. IoT based Asset Tracking & Monitoring Market, by Application
11.1. Condition Monitoring
11.2. Fleet Management
11.3. Inventory Management
11.4. Real-Time Asset Tracking
12. IoT based Asset Tracking & Monitoring Market, by End User
12.1. Construction & Infrastructure
12.2. Healthcare
12.3. Logistics & Transportation
12.4. Manufacturing
12.5. Oil & Gas
12.6. Retail & E-commerce
13. IoT based Asset Tracking & Monitoring Market, by Region
13.1. Americas
13.1.1. North America
13.1.2. Latin America
13.2. Europe, Middle East & Africa
13.2.1. Europe
13.2.2. Middle East
13.2.3. Africa
13.3. Asia-Pacific
14. IoT based Asset Tracking & Monitoring Market, by Group
14.1. ASEAN
14.2. GCC
14.3. European Union
14.4. BRICS
14.5. G7
14.6. NATO
15. IoT based Asset Tracking & Monitoring Market, by Country
15.1. United States
15.2. Canada
15.3. Mexico
15.4. Brazil
15.5. United Kingdom
15.6. Germany
15.7. France
15.8. Russia
15.9. Italy
15.10. Spain
15.11. China
15.12. India
15.13. Japan
15.14. Australia
15.15. South Korea
16. United States IoT based Asset Tracking & Monitoring Market
17. China IoT based Asset Tracking & Monitoring Market
18. Competitive Landscape
18.1. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025
18.1.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)
18.1.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)
18.2. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025
18.3. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025
18.4. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025
18.5. Amazon Web Services, Inc.
18.6. Analog Devices, Inc.
18.7. Biz4Intellia Inc.
18.8. Comarch SA
18.9. Datacake GmbH
18.10. Fibocom Wireless Inc.
18.11. Hilti Corporation
18.12. Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
18.13. Link Labs
18.14. MeiG Smart Technology Co., Ltd.
18.15. Neoway Technology Co. Ltd.
18.16. Nordic Semiconductor
18.17. Omnitracs, LLC
18.18. Particle Industries, Inc.
18.19. Quectel Wireless Solutions Co., Ltd.
18.20. Radiant RFID, LLC
18.21. Samsara Inc.
18.22. Semtech Corporation
18.23. SmartMakers GmbH
18.24. Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation
18.25. Tata Communications
18.26. TEKTELIC Communications Inc.
18.27. Telit Corporate Group
18.28. Thales Group
18.29. u-blox AG
