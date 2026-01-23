Riyadh and Dubai Lead Investment in Flagship Malls and Retail Expansion

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "GCC Luxury Goods - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) luxury goods market is on a trajectory of significant growth, with its value anticipated to escalate from USD 16.53 billion in 2026 to USD 26.66 billion by 2031, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.03%. This expansion is underpinned by major investments in retail infrastructure and initiatives aimed at economic diversification in the region. Key cities like Riyadh and Dubai are at the forefront, with the development of grand flagship malls, while the acceleration of e-commerce is enhancing accessibility to luxury products for consumers.

Brands are keenly aligning their product offerings with local cultural preferences, a strategy that is significantly boosting demand. Furthermore, tourism-driven shopping continues to fuel the appetite for high-end fashion, jewelry, and accessories. European luxury brand investments solidify the market's growth prospects, with watches and men's luxury segments displaying increased demand. The digital evolution of distribution channels is transforming the landscape, with online platforms emerging as vital selling points, despite some market fragmentation. Both local distributors and niche brands find growth opportunities by deploying localized strategies and adopting omnichannel approaches to effectively engage the consumer base.

GCC Luxury Goods Market Trends and Insights

Consumers' Inclination Toward Limited-Edition Products: Affluent consumers in the GCC are gravitating towards exclusive, limited-edition products, driving luxury brands to introduce regionally inspired collections. The UAE, in particular, witnessed an influx of 6,700 high-net-worth individuals in 2024, as per the World Economic Forum, highlighting the expanding consumer base for such offerings. As part of this trend, Dubai Watch Week 2023 saw a significant increase in attendance, with over 23,000 visitors-an impressive 42% rise from previous years-showcasing numerous exclusive watch launches catering to local tastes. Likewise, the Apparel Group's ALDO Artist Series, launched in 2025 in collaboration with global artists, epitomizes the fusion of cultural storytelling with luxury, while enhancing exclusivity and profitability.

Government-Supported Heritage Festivals Driving Increased Spending: Heritage festivals, backed by government initiatives, are pivotal in amplifying luxury spending within the GCC. These festivals, intertwining culture, tourism, and premium retail, feature prominently. In Saudi Arabia, the Riyadh Season 2024 included high-profile events like the "Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams" exhibition, drawing international celebrities and promoting luxury shopping amidst historic venues. The United Arab Emirates' "Timeless Eid, Timeless Luxury" campaign effectively merges luxury retail promotions with traditional holidays. Such initiatives consistently spur spending on apparel, accessories, and gifts by reinforcing a cultural affinity towards luxury shopping.

Rising Availability of Counterfeit Products: The GCC luxury market faces challenges from the proliferation of counterfeit goods, exacerbated by the ascending use of online distribution channels that exploit shipping regulation loopholes. Authorities in Kuwait, for instance, seized substantial quantities of fake products, underscoring the need for robust strategies. Brands are increasingly employing technologies such as blockchain and QR codes for product verification and launching consumer education campaigns to combat this issue. Ongoing collaboration among governments, brands, and consumers remains vital to effectively tackling counterfeiting activities.

Additional Market Drivers and Restraints Include:

Increased preference for sustainable luxury products.

Expansion in luxury shopping malls and real estate.

Regulatory challenges and compliance costs.

Segment Analysis: In 2025, the clothing and apparel segment led the GCC luxury goods market, capturing 35.31% of the share, driven by the cultural appeal of traditional garments like abayas and kanduras, alongside luxury occasion wear. Watches emerged as the fastest-growing segment, projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.52% through 2031. The demand for exclusivity and craftsmanship has led watchmakers to introduce Gulf-exclusive designs, further propelled by events like Dubai Watch Week. This segment is flourishing as high-net-worth individuals continue to fuel demand both online and offline.

The comprehensive GCC Luxury Goods Market report is segmented by product type, end-user, distribution channel, and geography, providing detailed forecasts and value estimations.

Key companies covered in the report include LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton, Kering SA, Chanel SA, and Rolex SA among others, ensuring extensive market insights and competitive analysis.

