Jeffs’ Brands: KeepZone AI Targets FIFA World Cup 2026 with Cutting-Edge Holistic Security Solutions for Stadiums and Mega-Events

Tel Aviv, Israel, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jeffs' Brands Ltd (“Jeffs’ Brands” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: JFBR, JFBRW), a data-driven e-commerce company operating on the Amazon Marketplace expanding into the global homeland security sector through advanced artificial intelligence (“AI”)-driven solutions, today announced its strategic preparations to pursue potential opportunities to support security operations surrounding the 2026 FIFA World Cup (“FIFA World Cup”), the world’s largest global sporting event, to be hosted across Canada, Mexico, and the United States (the “U.S.”).

Through its wholly owned subsidiary, KeepZone AI Inc., (“KeepZone”), the Company plans to deliver comprehensive, AI-powered security ecosystems tailored for high-density environments such as stadiums, fan zones and crowded public gatherings through its recent strategic collaborations for AI-integrated threat detection solutions.

As the world anticipates the FIFA World Cup, which is expected to draw millions of fans and spectators, KeepZone's solutions have the potential to address the challenges of ensuring safety in high-traffic events without disrupting the fan experience.

"The FIFA World Cup represents the pinnacle of international events, where seamless security is paramount," said Alon Dayan, Chief Executive Officer of KeepZone. "We believe our recent strategic collaborations enable us to provide holistic, end-to-end protection that combines frictionless threat detection, autonomous monitoring, and aerial surveillance, making us a key player in safeguarding mega-events like this."

As previously announced, key highlights of KeepZone's preparations include:

Distribution Agreement with Zorronet Ltd (“Zorronet”) : KeepZone has secured exclusive rights to distribute Zorronet's AI-based autonomous Security Operations Center (“SOC”) platform in stadiums across Mexico and Israel, with non-exclusive rights in Spain and the U.S. This technology integrates sensors, cameras, drones, and robotics for real-time threat response, minimizing human intervention and ensuring proactive security in dynamic stadium settings.





: KeepZone has secured exclusive rights to distribute Zorronet's AI-based autonomous Security Operations Center (“SOC”) platform in stadiums across Mexico and Israel, with non-exclusive rights in Spain and the U.S. This technology integrates sensors, cameras, drones, and robotics for real-time threat response, minimizing human intervention and ensuring proactive security in dynamic stadium settings. Strategic Collaboration with Scanary Ltd. (“Scanary”) : Building on a successful live pilot at Pais Arena Jerusalem, where over 2,600 attendees were screened during a high-profile concert, KeepZone’s distribution agreement with Scanary provides it exclusive distribution rights for Scanary's frictionless AI-radar systems in Canada, Germany and the United Arab Emirates, in addition to stadium-specific exclusivity in Israel. Capable of screening up to 25,000 people per hour without queues, Scanary’s solution detects concealed threats like weapons and explosives in under two seconds, ideal for World Cup entry points and fan zones.





: Building on a successful live pilot at Pais Arena Jerusalem, where over 2,600 attendees were screened during a high-profile concert, KeepZone’s distribution agreement with Scanary provides it exclusive distribution rights for Scanary's frictionless AI-radar systems in Canada, Germany and the United Arab Emirates, in addition to stadium-specific exclusivity in Israel. Capable of screening up to 25,000 people per hour without queues, Scanary’s solution detects concealed threats like weapons and explosives in under two seconds, ideal for World Cup entry points and fan zones. Representation Agreement with RT LTA Systems (“RT”) : Under the representation agreement with RT, KeepZone has been appointed to promote RT's SkyStar™ aerostat systems, which provide persistent aerial intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (“ISR”). With over seven million operational hours worldwide, these lighter-than-air platforms offer multi-layered perimeter protection for stadiums and surrounding areas, complementing ground-based technologies for comprehensive event coverage.





: Under the representation agreement with RT, KeepZone has been appointed to promote RT's SkyStar™ aerostat systems, which provide persistent aerial intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (“ISR”). With over seven million operational hours worldwide, these lighter-than-air platforms offer multi-layered perimeter protection for stadiums and surrounding areas, complementing ground-based technologies for comprehensive event coverage. Distribution Agreement with STI Ltd. (“STI”): KeepZone's non-exclusive distribution agreement with STI provides KeepZone with non-exclusive rights to distribute STI’s products in Canada and Mexico, includes advanced vehicle and threat detection systems, such as under-vehicle scanners and explosives detectors. This enhances border and venue entry security, with temporary exclusivity for key government agencies like Mexico's Guardia Nacional.

These strategic collaborations have provided KeepZone with a diverse portfolio for AI-enhanced homeland security. By integrating these technologies, KeepZone can potentially offer scalable solutions that reduce bottlenecks, lower false positives, and enable natural crowd flow—all critical for an event of the FIFA World Cup's scale.

KeepZone is actively engaging with relevant parties, including stadium operators, host cities, and security agencies, to deploy these systems in preparation for the 2026 games. The company's focus on territories central to the tournament underscores its commitment to global safety standards.

About Jeffs’ Brands

Jeffs’ Brands is a data-driven company that has recently pivoted into the global homeland security sector through its wholly owned subsidiary, KeepZone AI Inc. following the entry into the definitive distribution agreement with Scanary Ltd., in December 2025. Jeffs’ Brands aims to deliver comprehensive, multi-layered security ecosystems for critical infrastructure worldwide, capitalizing on the homeland security market’s significant growth potential while leveraging its expertise in data-driven operations.

For more information on Jeffs’ Brands visit https://jeffsbrands.com.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the “safe harbor” created by those sections. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe the Company’s future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “should,” “could,” “seek,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “estimate,” “anticipate” or other comparable terms. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when discussing its strategic preparations to support security operations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, its belief that recent strategic collaborations position KeepZone to deliver holistic, end-to-end security solutions, the potential deployment of its technologies at stadiums and fan zones, and its expectations regarding market growth and future engagement with stadium operators, host cities, and security agencies.. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of the Company’s control. The Company’s actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause the Company’s actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: the Company’s ability to adapt to significant future alterations in Amazon’s policies; the Company’s ability to sell its existing products and grow the Company’s brands and product offerings; the Company’s ability to meet its expectations regarding the revenue growth and the demand for e-commerce; the overall global economic environment; the impact of competition and new e-commerce technologies; general market, political and economic conditions in the countries in which the Company operates; projected capital expenditures and liquidity; the impact of possible changes in Amazon’s policies and terms of use; the impact of the conditions in Israel; and the other risks and uncertainties described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), on March 31, 2025, and the Company’s other filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact:

Michal Efraty

Adi and Michal PR- IR

Investor Relations, Israel

michal@efraty.com