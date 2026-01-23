Live Streaming Pay-Per-View Market Analysis Report 2026 - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Live Streaming Pay-Per-View Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Global Live Streaming Pay-Per-View sector is projected to expand significantly, rising from USD 1.71 Billion in 2025 to USD 3.57 Billion by 2031, reflecting a CAGR of 13.05%.

This market relies on a digital distribution framework where users buy single-event access to real-time broadcasts via the internet. Growth is largely fueled by the extensive rollout of high-speed 5G networks and the ongoing transition from legacy cable services to over-the-top (OTT) platforms. Additionally, the thriving creator economy plays a crucial role, allowing sports bodies and influencers to directly monetize exclusive material. These technological advancements facilitate the smooth transmission of high-definition content to international audiences, broadening the market far beyond traditional broadcasting boundaries.

However, the industry encounters a major obstacle in the form of digital piracy, which drastically reduces income and endangers intellectual property rights. The unauthorized sharing of premium content is a constant danger, often bypassing security protocols and luring away legitimate customers. Data from the Asia Video Industry Association indicates that in 2024, piracy rates on social media and messaging apps jumped to 59% in the Asia-Pacific region. Such widely available illegal streams threaten the exclusivity that is fundamental to the pay-per-view model, potentially discouraging future funding for high-caliber productions.

Market Drivers:

A primary engine for market expansion is the escalating appetite for exclusive live sports and entertainment, prompting audiences to shift toward digital platforms for premium content. Major content owners are increasingly sidestepping traditional broadcast networks to deliver marquee events straight to consumers via streaming services, a tactic that increases revenue per user and deepens engagement. This approach proved effective when a leading network moved a significant football match to a streaming-exclusive format, compelling fans to embrace digital payments. A January 2024 press release from NBCUniversal regarding the 'Peacock Exclusive AFC Wild Card Game' noted an average viewership of 23 million, establishing a record for the most-streamed event in US history and proving consumer readiness to pay for high-value live content.

The extensive deployment of high-speed 5G and broadband internet serves as a vital technical foundation, guaranteeing the stability needed for premium real-time broadcasts. As mobile viewership grows, next-generation networks reduce buffering and latency issues that ruin the paid viewing experience. The GSMA's 'The Mobile Economy 2024' report from February 2024 states that global 5G connections hit 1.6 billion by late 2023, establishing a vast market for mobile-centric streaming. This robust connectivity supports massive transaction volumes during major events, as seen in the sector's commercial achievements. For instance, the Sports Business Journal reported in 2024 that UFC 300 generated roughly 1.1 million pay-per-view purchases on the ESPN+ platform, highlighting the scalability of digital live streaming.

Market Challenges:

Digital piracy remains a stubborn hurdle for the global live streaming pay-per-view industry, draining revenue and weakening the exclusivity that underpins the market. When audiences watch premium live events via unauthorized means, they circumvent the payment structures necessary for platform viability. This loss of income lowers the return on investment for rights holders who invest heavily to secure broadcasting rights for sports and entertainment. Consequently, the financial motivation to create and share high-quality, exclusive programming diminishes, which may lead to a stagnation in the diversity and standard of events offered to paying subscribers.

The ready availability of illegal streams also skews the competitive environment, forcing legitimate providers to rival free options that have zero production overhead. This issue is exacerbated by how easily such content can be found. According to the European Union Intellectual Property Office, in 2024, roughly 12% of European Union residents acknowledged streaming or accessing sports content from illicit online sources. Dealing with these pirate networks forces platforms to allocate substantial resources toward security measures instead of product innovation or user experience enhancements, effectively retarding the overall development and growth of the market.

Market Trends:

The industry is seeing a shift toward Hybrid Monetization and Tiered Pricing Models, which restructure revenue generation by combining standard subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) with exclusive pay-per-view (PPV) options. To mitigate subscriber churn and optimize lifetime value, streaming services are increasingly incorporating premium live events into higher-level subscription tiers rather than depending exclusively on unpredictable single purchases. This approach encourages long-term user retention while maintaining the allure of marquee content through adaptable payment plans. As reported by RXTV in November 2025, the sports platform DAZN launched an 'Ultimate' plan offering access to at least 12 pay-per-view events annually, effectively blending these models to secure more stable recurring income.

Concurrently, the rise of "Phygital" Hybrid Event Formats is establishing a novel consumption segment that integrates the collective atmosphere of physical venues with the reach of digital broadcasting. Advanced venues, often described as "shared reality" spaces, employ expansive high-definition LED domes to replicate the stadium environment for distant viewers, enabling rights holders to generate revenue from fans unable to attend in person. This innovation converts passive watching into a premium, ticketed social event that expands the footprint of live activities beyond the actual stadium. In a December 2024 press release, Cosm announced it had produced and hosted over 150 live sports events at its immersive locations, highlighting the strong consumer appetite and scalability of this high-fidelity hybrid viewing experience.

Key Players Profiled:

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Cleeng B.V.

dacast

Hulu, LLC

JWP, Inc.

Muvi LLC

Phando.com

Sky UK Limited

StreamGate Pty Ltd.

TeddySoft Ltd.

Report Scope:

Live Streaming Pay-Per-View Market, by Product Type:

Sports

Media & Entertainment

Education

Others

Live Streaming Pay-Per-View Market, by Platform:

Application

Website

Live Streaming Pay-Per-View Market, by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2025 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1.71 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $3.57 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.0% Regions Covered Global



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l4okdw

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment