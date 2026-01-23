Eledon Pharmaceuticals Presents Long-Term Phase 1b Data for Tegoprubart in Kidney Transplant Patients at the American Society of Transplant Surgeons Winter Symposium

Data from eight participants continue to support safety and tolerability profile of tegoprubart

Mean eGFR increased over the measurement period, from 67.0 mL/min/1.73 m² at 12 months to 74.2 mL/min/1.73 m² at 24 months

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Eledon”) (Nasdaq: ELDN) today announced that it will present 24-month follow-up data from eight patients enrolled in the Phase 1b trial long-term extension evaluating tegoprubart in kidney transplantation at the American Society of Transplant Surgeons Winter Symposium, taking place January 23–25, 2026, in Scottsdale, Arizona.

There were no episodes of biopsy-proven acute rejection, graft loss, death, new-onset diabetes mellitus, or de novo donor-specific antibody formation during the study period. Mean estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) increased over the measurement period, from 67.0 mL/min/1.73 m² at 12 months to 74.2 mL/min/1.73 m² at 24 months.

Details on the poster presentation are below:

Title: Long-Term Outcomes of a Phase 1, Single Arm Cohort of De Novo Kidney Transplant Recipients Treated with Tegoprubart, an Anti-CD40L Antibody, as the Core Immunosuppression Regimen

Poster: #62

Session Title: Poster Session B

Date: Friday, January 23, 2026, from 5:45 - 7:15 p.m. PT

Following the presentation, a copy of the poster will be available in the Investors section of the Company’s website at https://ir.eledon.com/news-and-events/publications-and-presentations.

About Eledon Pharmaceuticals and tegoprubart

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company that is developing immune-modulating therapies for the management and treatment of life-threatening conditions. The Company’s lead investigational product is tegoprubart, an anti-CD40L antibody with high affinity for the CD40 Ligand, a well-validated biological target that has broad therapeutic potential. The central role of CD40L signaling in both adaptive and innate immune cell activation and function positions it as an attractive target for non-lymphocyte depleting, immunomodulatory therapeutic intervention. The Company is building upon a deep historical knowledge of anti-CD40 Ligand biology to conduct preclinical and clinical studies in kidney allograft transplantation, xenotransplantation, islet cell transplantation, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). Eledon is headquartered in Irvine, California. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.eledon.com.

