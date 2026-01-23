Trends & Strategies Shaping Nigeria's USD 374 Million Data Center Market 2026-2031 - Africa Data Centres, MDXi, MTN Nigeria Communications, Rack Centre, and Open Access Data Centres Nigeria Lead the Competition

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nigeria Data Center - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The market is segmented by data center size, tier type, and data center type, serving various sectors including BFSI, IT & ITES, e-commerce, government, manufacturing, media, telecom, and more.

The Nigeria data center market is poised for significant growth, anticipated to expand from USD 322.65 million in 2025 to USD 374.05 million in 2026, and eventually reaching USD 782.82 million by 2031 at a 15.92% CAGR between 2026 and 2031. Regarding IT load capacity, the anticipated increase is from 209.10 MW in 2025 to 317.40 MW by 2030, with an 8.69% CAGR during 2025-2030. The market's expansion is driven by the rapid adoption of cloud services, the introduction of new international cable capacity, and regulatory data-residency requirements, reinforcing Nigeria's pivotal role in West Africa's digital economy.

The proliferation of smartphones, growing 5G coverage, and the launch of Google's Equiano and Meta's 2Africa submarine cables have significantly reduced latency and bandwidth costs. This is enhancing the hosting economics in favor of local facilities. With a rising demand for colocation as enterprises seek shared infrastructure, alongside persistent grid challenges, hyperscalers and telecom operators are investing in Tier III and Tier IV sites. This reflects an evolution toward large-scale cloud services to accommodate enterprise cloud migration and government e-governance spending.

Smartphone Penetration and Data Usage Boom

In 2025, Nigeria boasted 217.5 million mobile subscribers, with median mobile download speeds surpassing 95 Mbps. As 5G coverage expanded to 35.7% by mid-2024, MTN Nigeria's USD 3.5 billion investment commitment underscored continued traffic growth. High-bandwidth applications like video streaming and mobile gaming are driving user expectations for low-latency experiences, prompting operators to deploy distributed nodes near major demand centers, thereby increasing utilization rates at existing facilities and encouraging greenfield developments.

Equiano and 2Africa Subsea Cable Capacity

The landing of Google's Equiano cable in Lagos and Meta's 2Africa dual landings in Lagos and Akwa Ibom has introduced substantial multi-terabit capacity, delivering approximately 20 times the throughput of older systems. This development results in reduced backhaul costs and latency compared to offshore hosting. The drastic impact of the March 2024 West Africa subsea outage highlighted the importance of cable redundancy, following significant financial losses. Benefits include cheaper cloud transit, strengthened local content caching economics, and enhanced appeal to multinational enterprises.

Grid Unreliability and Diesel Dependency

Nigeria's grid provided 5,639 MW in 2025 against an installed capacity of 13,625 MW, driving facilities to depend on expensive diesel generation. Self-generated power costs are roughly double those of natural gas. Operators implement redundancy measures, maintaining substantial on-site fuel reserves, which increases operational expenses. Frequency instability adds further complications, threatening sensitive IT equipment. Though hybrid solar-battery-diesel pilot plants are emerging, financing constraints hinder full-scale renewable transitions, affecting regional data center expansion.

Additional Market Drivers and Restraints:

Accelerating Enterprise Cloud Adoption

Data Localisation Directives

Naira Volatility and Import Tariffs

Segment Analysis

Medium data centers represented 39.48% of the market share in 2025, balancing cost efficiencies with power-sourcing practicality. Facilities utilizing 1-10 MW bands align with the erratic grid profile, while large facilities are projected to grow at a 31.93% CAGR through 2031. The Nigerian data center market size attributed to large-scale projects is set for growth once submarine capacity stabilizes latency and through-cooling economics improve along the coast.

Demand for mega and massive campuses is emerging slowly due to limited grid capacity and stringent regulations. However, there is ongoing interest in early design-build permits in free-trade zones like Lagos. Small-edge facilities are cropping up near university clusters and industrial parks, driven by increasing IoT telemetry throughput. The market is evolving towards a mix of hyperscale cloud nodes and pragmatic, medium-scale deployments that manage infrastructure volatility.

Tier III sites accounted for 98.20% of the market in 2025, with concurrent maintainability being crucial due to frequent grid outages. Tier IV, though small in base, is expected to report a 97.01% CAGR, as customers demand near-zero downtime. Tier II and Tier I sites still serve for secondary purposes but see declining demand with new government IT directives.

