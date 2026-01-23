Indoor Air Quality Monitor Market Report 2026 - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Indoor Air Quality Monitor Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Global Indoor Air Quality Monitor Market is projected to expand from USD 5.19 Billion in 2025 to USD 8.18 Billion by 2031, reflecting a compound annual growth rate of 7.88%.

These monitors are precision instruments designed to assess environmental variables and identify airborne contaminants, including particulate matter, volatile organic compounds, and carbon dioxide, within enclosed spaces.

Market growth is primarily sustained by the enforcement of strict occupational health mandates and the rising integration of environmental sensing technology into building automation frameworks. Underscoring the urgent need for effective monitoring solutions, the American Lung Association reported in 2024 that approximately 131.2 million people in the United States resided in areas with unhealthy pollution levels. These factors indicate a fundamental structural shift toward healthier living and working conditions rather than mere passing technological fads.

However, the market's trajectory faces potential obstacles due to the elevated costs tied to advanced sensor precision and the technical necessity for frequent calibration. This financial requirement creates a significant hurdle for cost-conscious residential consumers and small businesses, effectively limiting market penetration. Consequently, despite the obvious health benefits associated with these devices, the economic burden remains a substantial barrier preventing their widespread deployment across all sectors.

Market Drivers

The convergence of smart home technology with Internet of Things (IoT) devices serves as a major engine for market expansion. Consumers are increasingly embracing connected systems that offer real-time visualization and remote control over their indoor environments, enabling automated actions such as activating purification units when pollutants surpass specific limits. For instance, Dyson's 'Global Connected Air Quality Data' project in January 2024 analyzed data from over 2.5 million connected air purifiers, highlighting the immense scale of user interaction with IoT-based monitoring tools. This extensive connectivity supports detailed data acquisition, thereby fueling the demand for intelligent monitors that seamlessly integrate into comprehensive home automation ecosystems.

Simultaneously, the increasing global incidence of respiratory and cardiovascular ailments has sharpened the focus on preventive health strategies regarding airborne exposure. As research conclusively links poor air quality to chronic illnesses, both individuals and organizations are placing greater importance on detecting invisible hazards like particulate matter. According to the Health Effects Institute's 'State of Global Air 2024' report released in June 2024, air pollution caused 8.1 million deaths worldwide in 2021, ranking as the second leading mortality risk factor. This alarming statistic is accelerating the adoption of monitoring technologies as vital preventive measures. Furthermore, widespread awareness of environmental standards drives market activity; IQAir reported in 2024 that only seven nations achieved the World Health Organization's annual PM2.5 targets, reinforcing the critical need for localized indoor air quality monitoring to guarantee safer living environments.

Market Challenges

The substantial expenses required for high-precision sensors and the technical necessity of regular calibration constitute a major structural obstacle to the expansion of the Global Indoor Air Quality Monitor Market. Although affordable consumer devices are available, they frequently fail to provide the accuracy needed to meet occupational health regulations or integrate with automated building systems.

Detecting particulate matter and volatile organic compounds with the requisite sensitivity demands sophisticated components, which increases initial capital costs. Additionally, operational expenses are inflated by the requirement for frequent professional calibration to avoid sensor drift, creating a financial and logistical strain that deters adoption among budget-conscious small businesses and residential users.

Recent industry data regarding the price gap between consumer-grade and compliance-grade technologies further validates this economic barrier. In July 2024, the Building Engineering Services Association (BESA) noted that reliable sensors capable of satisfying professional accuracy standards and emerging regulations typically range in price from £400 to £600 per unit.

While this price point contrasts sharply with mass-market options, it represents a significant investment for facility managers intending to install monitors extensively across multiple zones. As a result, this trade-off between cost and accuracy limits the market's potential for universal deployment, restricting high-precision monitoring largely to well-financed commercial and industrial settings while leaving smaller facilities under-equipped.

Market Trends

The synchronization of monitoring protocols with stringent green building and wellness certification standards is fundamentally altering the market, shifting demand from voluntary uptake to compliance-based necessity. Corporate tenants and institutional landlords are increasingly requiring adherence to frameworks such as LEED and the WELL Building Standard to verify environmental performance and safeguard occupant health.

This movement forces manufacturers to enhance device precision and data reliability to satisfy specific credit criteria for pollutants like volatile organic compounds and particulate matter, effectively eliminating low-quality consumer gadgets from the commercial sector. According to the International WELL Building Institute's July 2025 announcement, adoption of the WELL Building Standard has skyrocketed to cover over 6 billion square feet of real estate globally, establishing a lasting structural demand for compliance-grade monitoring systems.

Additionally, the incorporation of artificial intelligence for predictive air quality analytics marks a crucial advancement from reactive sensing to proactive environmental control. In contrast to traditional systems that only activate alarms after pollutant levels are exceeded, AI-powered algorithms examine historical sensor data, weather forecasts, and occupancy trends to anticipate air quality decline before it happens.

This functionality enables building management systems to adjust HVAC operations preemptively, thereby optimizing energy consumption while sustaining optimal indoor conditions. This transition toward intelligent, autonomous infrastructure is fueling investment in advanced monitoring ecosystems; for instance, Siemens reported in its 'Infrastructure Transition Monitor 2025' released in October 2025 that 55% of surveyed executives intend to boost their investment in smart building technologies over the next year, highlighting the market's shift toward predictive, AI-enhanced operational models.

Key Players Profiled in the Indoor Air Quality Monitor Market

Daikin North America LLC.

Emerson Electric Co.

Camfil AB

Horiba, Ltd.

3M Company

Aeroqual Limited

Awair Inc.

Lennox International Inc.

Panasonic Corporation

Siemens AG

Report Scope

In this report, the Global Indoor Air Quality Monitor Market has been segmented into the following categories:

Indoor Air Quality Monitor Market, by Product Type:

Fixed

Portable

Indoor Air Quality Monitor Market, by End Use:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Indoor Air Quality Monitor Market, by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 185 Forecast Period 2025 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $5.19 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $8.18 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.8% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/obdc6a

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment