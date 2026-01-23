Healthcare Edge Computing Market Research Report 2026 - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Healthcare Edge Computing Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Global Healthcare Edge Computing Market is projected to expand significantly, rising from USD 6.98 Billion in 2025 to USD 20.39 Billion by 2031, reflecting a compound annual growth rate of 19.56%

his sector is defined by the decentralized processing of medical information in close proximity to its origin, utilizing patient monitors and diagnostic tools rather than dependent centralized cloud systems. Growth is largely fueled by the surging volume of data generated by the Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) and the essential need for ultra-low latency in high-stakes applications such as robotic surgery. By facilitating immediate clinical decision-making through real-time analytics, this architectural approach supports modern virtual care models, a trend highlighted by the 'American Medical Association' in '2024', which noted that '71.4% of physicians worked in practices that utilized telehealth services'.

However, the market encounters substantial hurdles regarding the interoperability of varied systems within the healthcare landscape. The intricate process of merging contemporary edge solutions with established, legacy hospital infrastructures frequently results in implementation delays and data fragmentation. Additionally, securing a dispersed network of endpoints poses a major challenge, requiring healthcare entities to maintain stringent data protection across an expanded attack surface. As a result, the incapacity to exchange sensitive information fluidly across these disjointed environments threatens to obstruct the broad acceptance of edge computing frameworks.

Market Drivers

The rapid expansion of Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) infrastructure serves as a major driver for healthcare edge computing, requiring decentralized processing to handle the immense volume of data produced. As healthcare providers progressively digitize operations, the bandwidth needed to send continuous patient data streams to centralized clouds becomes unmanageable, prompting the installation of edge nodes for local aggregation and instant analysis. This industry-wide move toward connected infrastructure is reflected in leadership sentiments; according to Deloitte, January 2025, in the '2025 Global Health Care Outlook', nearly 90% of health system executives expect the expanding adoption of digital tools, connected care delivery, and virtual health to significantly influence their operational strategies in 2025.

Simultaneously, the swift growth of remote patient monitoring and telehealth ecosystems highlights the necessity for edge computing to guarantee data security and seamless service. Processing data near the source allows healthcare organizations to minimize latency and maintain the reliability of virtual sessions, a requirement crucial for bandwidth-heavy interactions. The magnitude of this reliance is demonstrated by the American Hospital Association, November 2025, in the 'Behavioral Health Outpaces Primary Care in 2024' analysis, which reported that behavioral health visits totaled 66.4 million in 2024, underscoring the massive scale of remote interactions needing strong infrastructure. Yet, this digital reliance increases vulnerability, pushing the market toward secure edge solutions; according to Verizon, April 2025, in the '2025 Data Breach Investigations Report', the healthcare sector experienced 1,710 security incidents in the preceding year, reinforcing the imperative for the localized data sovereignty that edge computing provides.

Market Challenges

Interoperability challenges pose a significant bottleneck to the growth of the Global Healthcare Edge Computing Market. Although edge architectures provide superior low-latency local data processing, their utility is greatly reduced if modern devices cannot communicate effectively with established legacy systems. Many hospitals rely on aging Electronic Health Records infrastructures that lack the standardized interfaces necessary to accept real-time data from distributed edge endpoints. This technical gap results in data silos where vital patient insights created at the point of care cannot be integrated into the wider clinical workflow, thereby undermining the efficiency benefits promised by edge computing.

As a result, healthcare organizations often hesitate to fund edge solutions that demand costly, custom integration to work within their current environments. This fragmentation causes implementation delays and restricts the scalability of virtual care models. The gravity of this challenge is underscored by industry data; according to the 'Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society', in '2024', '57% of physicians identified interoperability as their primary obstacle in maximizing health IT potential'. Until these integration obstacles are resolved, the market will find it difficult to progress from pilot initiatives to broad enterprise-level adoption.

Market Trends

The rise of Edge AI and On-Device Machine Learning is transforming the market by allowing advanced inference models to operate directly on medical endpoints. Moving beyond simple analytics prioritized for speed, this trend is propelled by the incorporation of Generative AI that operates independently of cloud connections, thereby enhancing data privacy and operational resilience. This development requires robust local computing capabilities to manage intricate diagnostic tasks at the point of care, greatly decreasing dependence on external servers. Evidence of this shift is found in the Royal Philips, June 2024, 'Future Health Index 2024' report, which indicates that 85% of healthcare leaders are currently investing in, or planning to invest in, generative AI technologies, signaling a substantial reallocation toward compute-intensive edge frameworks.

Simultaneously, the convergence of 5G networks with edge infrastructure is creating a new standard for mission-critical connectivity that surpasses traditional Wi-Fi limitations. This trend emphasizes the deployment of 5G Standalone (SA) architectures employing network slicing to secure dedicated resources for high-priority tools such as telerobotic systems. Such integration guarantees the ultra-reliable, low-latency communication essential for remote surgeries by shielding them from broader network congestion. This evolution in infrastructure is gaining global momentum; according to Ericsson, November 2024, in the 'Ericsson Mobility Report', almost 60% of the 6.3 billion global 5G subscriptions forecast by the end of 2030 are expected to be 5G Standalone subscriptions, underscoring the vital transition toward advanced standards that underpin medical edge environments.

Key Players Profiled in the Healthcare Edge Computing Market

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Intel Corporation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Dell Technologies Inc.

Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS)

NVIDIA Corporation

Fujitsu Limited

Siemens Healthineers AG

Report Scope

In this report, the Global Healthcare Edge Computing Market has been segmented into the following categories:

Healthcare Edge Computing Market, by Component:

Hardware

Software

Services

Healthcare Edge Computing Market, by Application:

Smart Cities

Industrial Internet of Things (IoT)

Remote Monitoring

Content Delivery

Augmented Reality (AR)

Virtual Reality (VR)

Others

Healthcare Edge Computing Market, by Organization Size:

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Healthcare Edge Computing Market, by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 181 Forecast Period 2025 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $6.98 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $20.39 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 19.5% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xvfnjg

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment