GCC Freight and Logistics Market Analysis Report 2026-2031: Digitalization and Carbon-Neutral Initiatives Propel GCC Logistics Spending

The GCC freight and logistics market is on a growth trajectory, expanding from USD 81.34 billion in 2025 to an anticipated USD 86.32 billion in 2026, with projections reaching USD 116.14 billion by 2031, supported by a 6.12% CAGR.

The GCC freight and logistics market is on a growth trajectory, expanding from USD 81.34 billion in 2025 to an anticipated USD 86.32 billion in 2026, with projections reaching USD 116.14 billion by 2031, supported by a 6.12% CAGR. Robust investments across multimodal corridors, enhanced by digital customs and inventory processes, are core drivers. Complementing national agendas, efforts in voluntary carbon-neutral freight programs and expanded infrastructure drive persistent logistics spending.

Key infrastructure developments such as the Port of Neom and King Abdulaziz Port expansions, along with LOGISTI's digital window, are transforming Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 blueprint, enhancing multimodal connectivity. Concurrently, the expanding e-commerce sector, projected to hit USD 49 billion by 2025, demands innovation in last-mile delivery, propelling warehouse rents higher and spurring investments in advanced logistics capabilities like FedEx's USD 350 million automated hub at Dubai World Central.

However, fragmented addressing systems pose significant challenges for e-commerce logistics, exacerbating delivery times and increasing operational costs, particularly in Saudi and Qatari corridors. Harmonizing geocoding across borders is crucial for realizing efficiency gains throughout the GCC logistics landscape.

Trends and Insights

Vision-2030 Infrastructure Corridors: Saudi Arabia's initiatives enhance connectivity, rendering new competitive landscapes with direct hub competition.

Saudi Arabia's initiatives enhance connectivity, rendering new competitive landscapes with direct hub competition. E-commerce Boom: Sparks last-mile service innovations and demand for scalable infrastructures capable of supporting increased parcel volumes.

Sparks last-mile service innovations and demand for scalable infrastructures capable of supporting increased parcel volumes. Fragmented Address Systems: Still a major challenge, requiring harmonization for improved efficiency and delivery accuracy.

Manufacturing remains vital, with significant revenue contributions from emerging regional industrial clusters, while wholesale and retail trade is set for considerable growth due to omnichannel expansions and changing consumer preferences. Meanwhile, freight transport dominates the market, driven by robust bulk exports and comprehensive logistics solutions.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Demographics

4.3 GDP Distribution by Economic Activity

4.4 GDP Growth by Economic Activity

4.5 Inflation

4.6 Economic Performance and Profile

4.6.1 Trends in E-Commerce Industry

4.6.2 Trends in Manufacturing Industry

4.7 Transport and Storage Sector GDP

4.8 Export Trends

4.9 Import Trends

4.10 Fuel Price

4.11 Trucking Operational Costs

4.12 Trucking Fleet Size by Type

4.13 Logistics Performance

4.14 Modal Share

4.15 Maritime Fleet Load Carrying Capacity

4.16 Liner Shipping Connectivity

4.17 Port Calls and Performance

4.18 Freight Pricing Trends

4.19 Freight Tonnage Trends

4.20 Infrastructure

4.21 Regulatory Framework (Road and Rail)

4.21.1 Qatar

4.21.2 Saudi Arabia

4.21.3 United Arab Emirates

4.22 Regulatory Framework (Sea and Air)

4.22.1 Qatar

4.22.2 Saudi Arabia

4.22.3 United Arab Emirates

4.23 Value Chain and Distribution Channel Analysis

4.24 Market Drivers

4.24.1 Vision-2030 Infrastructure Corridors

4.24.2 E-Commerce Boom and Last-Mile Demand

4.24.3 Integrated Free-Zone Value Propositions

4.24.4 Shift of Manufacturing Near Major Ports (Saudi, UAE)

4.24.5 Drone and AV Pilots for Desert Last-Mile

4.24.6 Voluntary Carbon-Neutral Freight Programs

4.25 Market Restraints

4.25.1 Fragmented Postal Addressing and COD Culture

4.25.2 Driver and Warehouse-Staff Shortages

4.25.3 Limited Rail Interoperability Across GCC Borders

4.25.4 High Insurance Premia for Red Sea Piracy Risk

4.26 Technology Innovations in the Market

4.27 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.27.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.27.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.27.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.27.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.27.5 Competitive Rivalry



5 Market Size and Growth Forecasts (Value, USD)

5.1 End User Industry

5.1.1 Agriculture, Fishing, and Forestry

5.1.2 Construction

5.1.3 Manufacturing

5.1.4 Oil and Gas, Mining and Quarrying

5.1.5 Wholesale and Retail Trade

5.1.6 Others

5.2 Logistics Function

5.2.1 Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP)

5.2.1.1 By Destination Type

5.2.1.1.1 Domestic

5.2.1.1.2 International

5.2.2 Freight Forwarding

5.2.2.1 By Mode of Transport

5.2.2.1.1 Air

5.2.2.1.2 Sea and Inland Waterways

5.2.2.1.3 Others

5.2.3 Freight Transport

5.2.3.1 By Mode of Transport

5.2.3.1.1 Air

5.2.3.1.2 Pipelines

5.2.3.1.3 Rail

5.2.3.1.4 Road

5.2.3.1.5 Sea and Inland Waterways

5.2.4 Warehousing and Storage

5.2.4.1 By Temperature Control

5.2.4.1.1 Non-Temperature Controlled

5.2.4.1.2 Temperature Controlled

5.2.5 Other Services

5.3 Country

5.3.1 Qatar

5.3.2 Saudi Arabia

5.3.3 United Arab Emirates

5.3.4 Rest of GCC



6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Key Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (Includes Global-level Overview, Market-level Overview, Core Segments, Financials as Available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share for Key Companies, Products and Services, and Recent Developments)

6.4.1 Agility Logistics

6.4.2 Al Madina Logistics

6.4.3 Al-Futtaim Logistics

6.4.4 Almajdouie Group

6.4.5 Aramex

6.4.6 Asyad

6.4.7 Bahri

6.4.8 Batic Investment & Logistics Company (Including Mubarrad)

6.4.9 DHL Group

6.4.10 DP World

6.4.11 DSV A/S (Including DB Schenker)

6.4.12 Elite Express Cargo LLC

6.4.13 FedEx

6.4.14 Flow Progressive Logistics

6.4.15 Freight Systems

6.4.16 Gulf Agency Company (GAC)

6.4.17 Globelink West Star Shipping

6.4.18 Gulf Warehousing Company (GWC)

6.4.19 Hala Supply Chain Services

6.4.20 JAS Worldwide

6.4.21 Jenae Logistics LLC

6.4.22 Kuehne+Nagel

6.4.23 Mac World Logistics LLC

6.4.24 Masstrans Freight LLC

6.4.25 Qatar Navigation Q.P.S.C. (Milaha)

6.4.26 Noon Logistics

6.4.27 RAK Logistics

6.4.28 S.A. TALKE

6.4.29 Saudi Post- SPL (Including Naqel Express)

6.4.30 Sharaf Group

6.4.31 SMSA Express Transportation Co., Ltd.

6.4.32 Zahid Group (Including Wared Logistics)



7 Market Opportunities and Future Outlook

7.1 White-Space and Unmet-Need Assessment

