Indonesia Feed Additives Market Report 2026-2031: Amino Acids Lead Feed Additives Market as Poultry Producers Cut Soybean Meal Use and Improve Protein Efficiency

The Indonesia feed additives market is projected to reach USD 491.88 million by 2026, expanding from USD 466.1 million in 2025, with forecasts estimating USD 643.68 million by 2031, at a CAGR of 5.53% from 2026 to 2031. This growth underscores Indonesia's prominence as Southeast Asia's leading poultry producer, driven by urbanization and governmental initiatives advocating higher protein consumption. Java and Sumatra exhibit strong consumption growth, leveraging industrial feed mills to optimize amino acid and enzyme inclusion despite fluctuating soybean meal prices.

Regulatory shifts away from antibiotic growth promoters catalyze options such as probiotics, phytogenics, and organic acids compliant with halal and export necessities. Currency fluctuations prompt local manufacturers to diversify raw-material sourcing, while blockchain-enabled traceability platforms establish new competitive benchmarks. The convergence of the palm-oil and feed sectors introduces biodiesel mandates, enhancing demand for energy-density additives utilizing palm by-products.

Indonesia Feed Additives Market Trends and Insights:

Rising Domestic Poultry Protein Demand: The Free Nutritious Meals program impacts 82 million recipients by reshaping dietary preferences, boosting per-capita poultry intake to 7.46 kg in 2023, a 4.3% increase from 2022. Feed manufacturers enhance amino acid inclusion to optimally use proteins and meet procurement price targets. The surge advances enzyme usage, enabling better metabolizable energy extraction from local feedstocks, robustly supported by cold-chain logistics in Java and Sumatra, and fosters integration of premix facilities and contractual farming networks.

The Free Nutritious Meals program impacts 82 million recipients by reshaping dietary preferences, boosting per-capita poultry intake to 7.46 kg in 2023, a 4.3% increase from 2022. Feed manufacturers enhance amino acid inclusion to optimally use proteins and meet procurement price targets. The surge advances enzyme usage, enabling better metabolizable energy extraction from local feedstocks, robustly supported by cold-chain logistics in Java and Sumatra, and fosters integration of premix facilities and contractual farming networks. Government Ban on Antibiotic Growth Promoters Creates Alternative Opportunities: Enforced registration requirements by the Indonesian Food and Drug Monitoring Agency accelerate probiotics, prebiotics, and phytogenics deployment, with trials using indigenous lactic-acid strains showing comparable performance to in-feed antibiotics. Companies focusing early on natural solutions enjoy reduced regulatory fees and faster approvals, securing a cost advantage and positioning Indonesia as a potential supplier to antibiotic-free markets like Japan and Singapore.

Enforced registration requirements by the Indonesian Food and Drug Monitoring Agency accelerate probiotics, prebiotics, and phytogenics deployment, with trials using indigenous lactic-acid strains showing comparable performance to in-feed antibiotics. Companies focusing early on natural solutions enjoy reduced regulatory fees and faster approvals, securing a cost advantage and positioning Indonesia as a potential supplier to antibiotic-free markets like Japan and Singapore. High Import Dependency for Key Raw Materials: Indonesia remains heavily reliant on imports of synthetic amino acids, vitamins, and specialty enzymes. Delays in shipping or documentation can disrupt production, mainly affecting Java-based mills. Smaller entities face challenges with mandatory electronic certificates for import licensing, extending customs clearance. Many manufacturers maintain three-month safety stocks, increasing warehousing costs amid price sensitivity in the market.

Other analyzed drivers and restraints: cost-effective amino acid supplementation, surge in probiotic R&D, and volatile rupiah driving input-cost inflation.

Segment Analysis

Amino acids held a 23.15% market share in 2025, pivotal in protein-efficiency strategies, minimizing soybean meal reliance. Poultry integrators in East Java secure lysine contracts from global suppliers and invest in premix lines, reducing variability. Acidifiers, anticipating a 6.12% CAGR through 2031, reflect the post-antibiotic shift to organic acids stabilizing gut pH. Probiotics and enzymes gain ground with tropical-stable strains like BS4. Vitamins, minerals, and phytogenics remain essential, especially as producers explore natural labels for premium exports.

