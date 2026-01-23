Pasta Market Analysis Report 2026 - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pasta Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Global Pasta Market is projected to expand from USD 36.54 Billion in 2025 to USD 50.76 Billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.63%

Pasta, a staple food conventionally made from unleavened durum wheat dough combined with water or eggs, is available in diverse shapes and cooked by boiling or baking. The market's growth is fundamentally underpinned by the product's affordability, long shelf life, and culinary adaptability, traits that satisfy the escalating consumer need for convenient meal options. Furthermore, the broadening of retail networks and the growing adoption of plant-based diets are bolstering consumption levels across various demographic segments.

A major hurdle that may restrict market growth is the unpredictability of raw material costs, especially for durum wheat, which introduces instability into production expenses and supply chains. Such fluctuations frequently require price changes that can influence buying habits in markets that are sensitive to cost. According to the International Pasta Organisation, global pasta production volumes reached approximately 17 million tonnes in 2024. This statistic underscores the immense scale of the industry, even as manufacturers navigate persistent economic challenges.

Market Drivers

The focus on product innovation and the elevation of artisanal offerings acts as a primary catalyst for value generation in the established pasta sector. As consumer tastes mature, manufacturers are shifting away from standard dry shapes toward high-value fresh, filled, and specialty options that emulate restaurant-quality dining at home. This strategy enables companies to safeguard margins and attract demographics willing to pay more for superior quality and convenience. The effectiveness of this approach is reflected in recent results; according to Ebro Foods' 'Annual Report 2023' from April 2024, sales volumes for their fresh pasta division in France rose by over 8% year-on-year, fueled largely by the growth of premium gnocchi and fresh specialty items.

Concurrently, the enduring popularity of budget-friendly, shelf-stable staples serves as a key driver of volume, protecting manufacturers during economic downturns and inflationary periods. Dry pasta continues to be a dietary mainstay for cost-conscious households worldwide, providing high caloric value and versatility at a low price, which ensures consistent turnover even when discretionary spending tightens. This trend is supported by retail data; according to The Grocer's 'Focus On Pasta' report in October 2024, UK dry pasta volume sales grew by 2.9% as the cost-of-living crisis encouraged home cooking. The persistent demand for these essentials supports extensive international trade; according to Unione Italiana Food, Italian pasta exports were expected to surpass 2.4 million tonnes in 2024, demonstrating the segment's strong global reach.

Market Challenges

The unpredictability of raw material prices, particularly for durum wheat, represents a significant obstacle to the steady expansion of the Global Pasta Market. These price swings cause considerable instability within production supply chains, making it difficult for manufacturers to implement consistent long-term pricing strategies. When geopolitical events or adverse weather impact agricultural yields, the resulting scarcity drives up input costs immediately. Consequently, producers must either absorb these expenses, eroding their profit margins, or pass them on to customers, which directly undermines the product's primary competitive advantage of affordability in price-sensitive regions.

This dependence on variable agricultural outputs leaves the industry vulnerable to severe supply shocks that interrupt market continuity. According to Coldiretti, Italian durum wheat production dropped below 3.5 million tonnes in 2024, the lowest figure recorded in the past decade. Such drastic reductions in key production areas force companies to find alternative, often costlier, import sources to maintain output levels. This operational uncertainty stifles investment in facility upgrades and delays market entry initiatives, ultimately slowing the overall trajectory of the global industry.

Market Trends

The development of functional and fortified pasta varieties is transforming the global market as health-oriented consumers increasingly look for nutrient-rich meal options. Producers are rapidly diversifying their portfolios beyond traditional durum wheat to introduce high-protein and fiber-rich versions designed for sports nutrition and wellness lifestyles. This evolution allows brands to distinguish themselves in a competitive environment by providing functional benefits such as enhanced muscle recovery and digestive health. The financial impact of this differentiation is clear; according to Ebro Foods' 'Results Q1 2025' presentation in April 2025, the premium brand Garofalo saw global growth of 11.5%, driven by the targeted launch of a new high-protein product range.

A parallel trend altering the industry is the accelerated transition toward sustainable and plastic-free packaging, driven by regulatory mandates and consumer insistence on environmental stewardship. Leading pasta manufacturers are actively substituting plastic windows and non-recyclable films with paper-based, mono-material alternatives to improve circularity and minimize waste. This focus on eco-friendly design is becoming a core performance metric for major companies. According to the Barilla Group's '2024 Sustainability Report' released in July 2025, the company stated that 99.8% of its packaging portfolio is now designed for recycling, highlighting the magnitude of the sector's move toward fully recyclable packaging systems.

Key Players Profiled in the Pasta Market

Barilla America, Inc.,

Ebro Foods, S.A.

The Campbell's Company

Unilever PLC

Borges International Group, S.L.

Nestle S.A.

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc.

Shri Shardanand Food Processing Private Limited

Agastya Nutri Food

Gustora Foods Pvt. Ltd.

Report Scope

In this report, the Global Pasta Market has been segmented into the following categories:

Pasta Market, by Product Type:

Dried

Canned

Pasta Market, by Source:

Wheat

Corn

Rice

Others

Pasta Market, by End User:

Residential

Commercial

Pasta Market, by Distribution Channel:

Supermarket & Hypermarket

Convenience Store

Specialty Stores

Online

Others

Pasta Market, by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 186 Forecast Period 2025 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $36.54 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $50.76 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.6% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6blk0w

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment