GPGI, Inc. Completes Rebrand and Starts Trading as GPGI on NYSE

Completed rebrand from CompoSecure, Inc. to GPGI, Inc. (“Great Positions in Good Industries”)

Will begin trading under new name and ticker symbol “GPGI” on the New York Stock Exchange at market open on January 23 rd

CompoSecure and Husky will be two distinct reporting segments operating independently under GPGI



NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GPGI, Inc. (NYSE: GPGI) (the “Company” or “GPGI”), a diversified multi-industry compounder comprised of companies with great positions in good industries, completed its previously announced rebranding from CompoSecure, Inc. In conjunction with the name change, the Company’s Class A common stock will begin trading under the new name and ticker symbol “GPGI” on the New York Stock Exchange at the opening of trading of January 23, 2026.

GPGI reflects our core philosophy of acquiring and operating businesses that hold “Great Positions in Good Industries.” The name change follows the evolution of CompoSecure from a single operating business into a permanent capital platform purpose-built to acquire, own, and scale great businesses that benefit from the systematic deployment of the Resolute Operating System.

Going forward, both CompoSecure and Husky will retain their existing trade names and be two distinct reporting segments operating independently as part of GPGI’s permanent capital platform. CompoSecure and Husky will have their own management teams and will be managed by Resolute Holdings Management, Inc.

About GPGI

GPGI, Inc. (NYSE: GPGI) is a diversified, multi-industry compounder comprised of companies with great positions in good industries. The platform is managed by Resolute Holdings Management, Inc. (NYSE: RHLD) and is purpose-built to acquire, own, and scale high-quality businesses led by great operators, benefiting from a permanent capital base and the systematic deployment of the Resolute Operating System. GPGI currently consists of CompoSecure and Husky – two market leaders with best-in-class financials and durable opportunities for growth. For more information, please visit GPGI.com.

About CompoSecure, a GPGI Business

Founded in 2000, CompoSecure is a technology partner to market leaders, fintechs, and consumers enabling trust for millions of people around the globe. CompoSecure is a leader in metal payment cards, security, and authentication solutions. CompoSecure combines elegance, simplicity, and security to deliver exceptional experiences and peace of mind in the physical and digital world. CompoSecure’s innovative payment card technology and metal cards with Arculus security and authentication capabilities deliver unique, premium branded experiences, enable people to access and use their financial and digital assets, and ensure trust at the point of a transaction. For more information, please visit CompoSecure.com and GetArculus.com.

About Husky Technologies, a GPGI Business

Founded in 1953, Husky is a technology pioneer that enables the delivery of essential needs to the global community with industry-leading expertise and service. Husky is a leader in highly engineered equipment and aftermarket services. Husky’s products are used to manufacture a wide range of plastic products, including beverage and food containers, medical devices, and consumer electronic parts. Husky provides comprehensive and integrated systems solutions that are comprised of injection molding machines, molds, hot runners, controllers, and auxiliaries. For more information, please visit Husky.co.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6c49a829-e76b-43c7-ae48-439ce6347ae3