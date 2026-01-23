Construction Scaffolding Market Analysis Report 2026 - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Construction Scaffolding Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Global Construction Scaffolding Market is projected to expand significantly, rising from a valuation of USD 43.76 Billion in 2025 to reach USD 69.52 Billion by 2031, reflecting a CAGR of 8.02%

Scaffolding serves as a vital temporary structure designed to support workforce teams and materials during the erection, upkeep, or restoration of buildings and infrastructure. The market's upward trajectory is primarily fueled by a global increase in infrastructure initiatives and the strict implementation of occupational safety regulations that demand dependable access solutions. Consequently, there remains a robust and continuous demand for both supported and suspended scaffolding systems across developing and developed nations alike.

However, the sector is grappling with a major obstacle concerning the hiring and retaining of skilled workers needed for safety-critical installation duties. This shortage of labor risks hindering operational productivity and causing delays in project delivery times. Highlighting the gravity of this workforce crisis, the National Access & Scaffolding Confederation reported in 2024 that its member companies were facing over 2,000 active vacancies across just four key roles, demonstrating the extent to which personnel shortages are obstructing industry progress.

Market Drivers

A major engine driving the construction scaffolding market is the widespread growth of global infrastructure and modernization initiatives. Governments and public entities are dedicating significant funding to the construction and renovation of transport networks, energy plants, and utility systems, all of which necessitate durable scaffolding for access and support.

This momentum is especially strong in major economies where public investment acts as a shield against broader economic difficulties. For example, the National Bureau of Statistics of China noted in its January 2025 'Investment in Fixed Assets in 2024' report that national infrastructure investment grew by 4.4% in 2024, confirming the high volume of civil works. Similarly, the European Construction Industry Federation's 'Statistical Report 2025', released in June 2025, indicated a 5.9% rise in EU civil engineering activity during 2024, emphasizing the vital role infrastructure plays in maintaining demand for heavy-duty scaffolding.

In parallel, rapid urbanization is fueling a surge in the construction of high-rise residential and commercial buildings, thereby escalating the need for specialized scaffolding solutions. As urban areas become denser, the industry is increasingly focusing on vertical growth to house expanding populations, requiring intricate facade access systems and modular scaffolding suited for great heights and confined city spaces.

This transition toward multi-unit housing is generating a specific growth area within the construction sector. As evidence, the Canadian Construction Association's 'Construction Quarterly Economic Insights' report from April 2025 highlighted that investment in the multi-dwelling residential segment climbed by 9.3% in 2024, notably outperforming other building categories. This boom in vertical construction guarantees a continuous need for safe, efficient, and technologically advanced scaffolding systems to handle complex high-rise operations.

Market Challenges

A critical restraint facing the Global Construction Scaffolding Market is the shortage of skilled personnel required for operations. Because scaffolding installation is a safety-sensitive task, it necessitates specialized training and certification to avoid accidents and guarantee structural integrity. When the sector faces a shortfall in qualified labor, providers find it difficult to send sufficient crews to construction sites. This constraint creates operational delays, forcing scaffolding firms to either prolong project schedules or decline new business opportunities due to insufficient manpower, which ultimately hampers revenue growth and broader market development.

The severity of this challenge is mirrored in wider industry patterns that impact specialized trades. In 2024, the Associated General Contractors of America reported that 94 percent of construction companies had unfilled open positions, illustrating a widespread failure to secure necessary workers that disrupts the supply chain for access solutions. Since scaffolding operations depend heavily on manual work rather than automation, this enduring workforce gap limits the industry's ability to take full advantage of rising infrastructure demands, effectively stalling potential market advancement.

Market Trends

The market is being fundamentally transformed by the rise of Scaffolding Rental and As-a-Service business models, as contractors increasingly move away from owning assets in favor of flexible leasing options. This strategic transition enables construction companies to shift from fixed capital expenses to variable operational costs, greatly reducing financial exposure related to storage, upkeep, and depreciation. Leading industry figures are leveraging this shift by broadening their service offerings to satisfy the need for comprehensive, short-term access solutions. Illustrating this preference, Altrad Group stated in its 'Full-Year Results 2024' press release from December 2024 that its Services division generated 84 percent of the group's total revenue, highlighting the market's strong inclination toward inclusive rental and service packages rather than standalone product purchases.

Concurrently, the adoption of IoT-Enabled Smart Scaffolding for Real-Time Safety Monitoring is becoming a definitive standard for maintaining site safety and meeting regulatory requirements. These sophisticated systems employ sensor networks to identify structural irregularities, load disparities, and environmental dangers instantly, offering data-backed insights that help avert accidents before they happen. The success of these advanced safety measures is reflected in recent industry statistics; the National Access & Scaffolding Confederation (NASC) reported in its 'Safety Report 2025' from July 2025 that the sector reached an Accident Frequency Rate (AFR) of 0.20. This figure, the lowest in the organization's 50-year history, confirms the industry's increasing dependence on intelligent monitoring and safety technologies.

