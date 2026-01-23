Mobile POS Market Analysis Report 2026 - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mobile POS Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Global Mobile POS Market is projected to experience substantial growth, expanding from USD 63.34 Billion in 2025 to USD 161.07 Billion by 2031 at a compound annual growth rate of 16.83%.

These systems utilize tablets, smartphones, or dedicated wireless devices to act as electronic terminals or cash registers, replacing traditional fixed hardware. The market's expansion is primarily fueled by the increasing necessity for mobility in the retail and hospitality industries, alongside a surging demand for contactless payment methods. Furthermore, the lower implementation costs compared to legacy systems are driving rapid adoption among small and medium-sized enterprises looking for efficient transaction processing solutions.

According to 2025 data from the GSMA, global merchant payments processed through mobile money accounts surpassed $100 billion in the preceding year, indicating strong sector momentum. However, the market faces significant hurdles related to data security and the threat of financial fraud. Transmitting sensitive financial information over wireless networks introduces vulnerabilities that can erode user confidence; therefore, maintaining strict encryption standards and compliance protocols is crucial to prevent these risks from impeding broader market acceptance.

Market Drivers

The accelerating global shift toward contactless and cashless payment methods is transforming the commercial landscape, forcing merchants to upgrade their systems to stay competitive. As consumers increasingly favor digital wallets and tap-to-pay cards over physical currency, businesses are swiftly implementing Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) terminals to facilitate these preferences securely and quickly. This trend is driven by the rise in near-field communication (NFC) transactions, which requires mobile hardware capable of processing payments anywhere in a store. Visa reported in late 2024 that, excluding the United States, over 80% of face-to-face Visa transactions globally were contactless in fiscal year 2024, prompting retailers to adopt mPOS solutions for seamless checkout experiences.

Simultaneously, the market is growing due to increasing adoption by Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), attracted by the low maintenance and implementation costs of mPOS compared to legacy systems. By leveraging existing smartphones or tablets rather than expensive, bulky cash registers, mPOS solutions lower financial barriers and allow smaller merchants to access enterprise-level tools. Block, Inc. noted in early 2024 that gross profit from its vertical point-of-sale solutions increased by 27% year-over-year, highlighting strong demand. This accessibility is democratizing the digital economy, further evidenced by Worldpay's 2024 data showing that digital wallets comprised 30% of global consumer spending at the point of sale in 2023.

Market Challenges

A major obstacle restricting the growth of the Global Mobile POS Market is the persistent threat of financial fraud and data security breaches. Unlike traditional hardwired terminals, mobile systems transmit sensitive transaction data across wireless networks, creating vulnerabilities that are often targeted by cybercriminals. This exposure to potential identity theft and data breaches undermines merchant confidence, causing many businesses to stick with legacy systems despite the operational flexibility mobile solutions offer. Concerns over financial liability and reputational damage frequently lead enterprises to view mobile adoption as an excessive risk, particularly where maintaining customer trust is essential.

Recent industry statistics highlight the severity of this issue, which discourages investment in modern payment technologies. The Association for Financial Professionals reported in 2025 that 79% of organizations had been victims of actual or attempted payment fraud in the previous year. This high prevalence of financial crime hinders market penetration, as the fear of monetary loss often outweighs the benefits of lower implementation costs. Consequently, the market struggles to convince risk-averse merchants to switch from established transaction methods to newer, perceivedly riskier mobile alternatives.

Market Trends

The hardware landscape is being revolutionized by the widespread adoption of SoftPOS and Tap-to-Phone technologies, which allow standard commercial off-the-shelf smartphones to accept payments without external peripherals. This software-driven approach removes the need for proprietary terminals, enabling merchants to download an app and process transactions via Near-Field Communication (NFC) directly on their devices. This innovation is especially beneficial for micro-merchants, allowing them to bypass hardware costs and supply chain delays associated with traditional readers. Visa announced in March 2025 that its Tap to Phone technology saw a 200% year-over-year increase in adoption globally, signaling a rapid shift toward hardware-free solutions.

In parallel, mobile terminals are evolving into comprehensive business management hubs through the expansion of value-added services beyond basic payment processing. Providers are increasingly embedding tools for inventory management, customer relationship management (CRM), and lending directly into mPOS interfaces, transforming them into central operating systems for business growth. This strategy improves merchant retention by integrating financial services into daily workflows. Block, Inc. reported in February 2025 that Square's gross profit grew by 12% year-over-year, a rise attributed largely to the success of integrated banking products and software that extend utility well beyond simple transaction acceptance.

