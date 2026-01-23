KSA Manned Security Market Report 2026-2031: Analysis of Emerging Revenue Opportunities, USD 1.66 Billion Roadmap, Competitive Strategies

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "KSA Manned Security - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The report segments the market by end-user type, service type, guard classification, contract duration, and geography, providing stakeholders with valuable insights and forecasts.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) manned security market is projected to expand significantly, rising from USD 1.05 billion in 2025 to USD 1.13 billion in 2026, and reaching USD 1.66 billion by 2031, reflecting a CAGR of 7.92% during 2026-2031. This growth is propelled by infrastructural investments aligned with Vision 2030, mandatory Saudization, and a burgeoning demand for integrated security technology solutions.

Large-scale projects, including NEOM's USD 5 billion DataVolt data center, AWS's USD 5.3 billion Saudi cloud region, and significant stadium upgrades, are continuously generating new contract opportunities. Compliance with Saudi wage protection regulations aligns labor costs with national standards, increasing operational expenses but also boosting service quality expectations. Additionally, the proliferation of AI surveillance systems offers hybrid opportunities for firms that integrate analytics with manned security services.

Moderate competitive intensity persists as multinationals and PIF-backed SAFE companies invest in advanced technology and strategic partnerships to secure long-term infrastructure, logistics, and mega-event contracts. As Vision 2030 accelerates development projects like NEOM, the Red Sea Global, and the Diriyah Company, there is a mounting demand for multi-layered security solutions across both construction and operational phases. NEOM's 24/7 command center exemplifies the melding of AI analytics with manned patrols, requiring guards trained in cutting-edge system monitoring and crowd management.

The impending changes from February 2025, involving mandatory Saudization, demand that private security roles are primarily held by Saudi nationals. This requirement raises staffing costs but also enhances service quality. SAFE Academy's training programs help security firms meet these compliance needs by offering credentials such as CPO, CSSM, CPP, and PSP. Firms investing in training pipelines gain competitive advantages in securing contracts where Saudization compliance and service excellence are key factors.

The rapid adoption of AI-enable video surveillance, such as during Hajj 2024 where 8,000 cameras across over 500 sites were deployed, illustrates the shift toward automated threat detection, challenging traditional models. However, complex situations still necessitate human intervention, maintaining a critical need for AI-alert-trained security personnel.

In the sphere of commercial facilities, which constituted 40.92% of 2025 revenue, expansion is driven by developments in malls, mixed-use towers, and hospitality projects. These clients demand a convergence of cyber and physical security solutions, prompting managers to seek integrated video analytics and access control systems. Government and institutional projects register an impressive CAGR as they increasingly outsource security functions.

Static posts, accounting for 50.62% of 2025 billings, remain the market's foundation, though demand for proficiency in new technologies like body-worn cameras and digital incident logs is rising. Meanwhile, increased need for specialized teams like K9 units and tactical-response units grows at 10.62% annually, underlining the demand for comprehensive security in high-risk environments.

Furthermore, the market continues to diversify with mobile patrol and Cash-in-Transit (CIT) services. Advanced technologies such as AI-dashcams in patrol cars and sophisticated security measures in CIT vehicles enable premium pricing strategies, counteracting the impact of wage inflation.

Key Topics Covered:

INTRODUCTION Study Assumptions and Market Definition

Scope of the Study RESEARCH METHODOLOGY EXECUTIVE SUMMARY MARKET LANDSCAPE Market Overview

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Industry Ecosystem Analysis

Regulatory Landscape

Technological Outlook

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

PESTLE Analysis

Market Entry Strategy of Vendors MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS (VALUE) By End-user

By Service Type

By Guard Classification

By Contract Duration

By Region COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE Market Concentration

Strategic Moves

Market Share Analysis

Company Profiles MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE OUTLOOK White-space and Unmet-Need Assessment

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Allied Universal G4S (UK/US)

Arabian Protective Services Group (APSG Saudi Arabia)

Securitas AB (Sweden)

The Arab Security and Safety Services Company (AMNCO KSA)

Al Majal Al Arabi Security Services Co. (KSA)

ETH Security Solutions Company LLC (KSA)

Sharaf Din Security Services Co. (KSA)

First Security Group (KSA)

Nesma Security (Nesma Holding KSA)

Hemaya Security Services (KSA)

Al Suwaidi Services and Security (KSA)

Al Kobra Security Co. (KSA)

Tamimi Group - Security Division (KSA)

Saudi Bell Group - Security Services (KSA)

Security Forces Company Ltd. (KSA)

Al Fareeq Security Services (KSA)

Trans Eastern Protection Services (KSA)

Fahd Security Services (KSA)

Middle East Specialized Security (MESS KSA)

Al Mabani Security (KSA)

