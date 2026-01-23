Medical Equipment Maintenance Market Analysis Report 2026 - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Equipment Maintenance Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Global Medical Equipment Maintenance Market is projected to expand from USD 42.16 Billion in 2025 to USD 60.66 Billion by 2031, achieving a compound annual growth rate of 6.25%.

This sector involves the systematic inspection, calibration, and repair of medical technologies to guarantee adherence to rigorous safety standards and operational needs. Growth is primarily fueled by the enforcement of strict regulatory mandates regarding patient safety, alongside the financial imperative for healthcare facilities to maximize the lifespan of expensive capital assets. Furthermore, the increasing burden of chronic diseases has led to higher usage rates of diagnostic and therapeutic devices, necessitating frequent preventive maintenance to avoid mechanical failures; as noted by MedTech Europe in 2024, the European medical technology market was valued at approximately €170 billion, highlighting the substantial financial scale of the installed equipment base that requires consistent technical support.

A major obstacle hindering broader market growth is the limited access to proprietary service documentation and diagnostic software keys. Original Equipment Manufacturers frequently restrict these critical repair tools to independent service organizations, creating dependencies that complicate third-party maintenance. This exclusivity often results in extended equipment downtime and higher service costs for healthcare providers, effectively creating a bottleneck that limits the operational efficiency and competitive expansion of the independent maintenance sector.

Market Drivers

The rapidly aging global population and the simultaneous increase in chronic diseases serve as the main engines driving the medical equipment maintenance market. As demographics shift towards an older population, healthcare facilities encounter an unprecedented rise in the use of diagnostic and therapeutic machinery to manage complex age-related conditions.

This elevated operational volume accelerates wear on critical assets like MRI scanners and ventilators, requiring more frequent and thorough servicing to prevent mechanical deterioration. According to the United Nations Population Fund in June 2024, the global proportion of individuals aged 65 and older nearly doubled over the past five decades to reach 10.3%, a demographic reality that forces maintenance providers to ensure rapid turnaround times and high equipment availability to maintain continuous patient care pathways.

Concurrently, the market is transforming through the adoption of preventive and predictive maintenance strategies. Healthcare administrators are moving from reactive repair models to proactive approaches that leverage Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity to anticipate mechanical failures before operations are disrupted. This operational transition is largely motivated by the severe financial consequences of asset inactivity in high-demand settings; according to 24x7 Magazine in May 2024, unplanned equipment downtime increases operational costs by over $8,000 per minute, encouraging the integration of advanced monitoring solutions. Reflecting the financial magnitude of these service agreements, major manufacturers generate significant revenue from maintenance contracts, with GE HealthCare reporting $6.4 billion in service sales for the full year 2023 in their February 2024 report.

Market Challenges

The stringent restrictions on access to proprietary service documentation and diagnostic software keys constitute a critical operational bottleneck within the Global Medical Equipment Maintenance Market. By limiting essential repair capabilities to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), this exclusivity confines healthcare providers to a monopolistic service landscape where competitive third-party maintenance is marginalized.

Consequently, when critical machinery fails, facilities frequently endure prolonged periods of inactivity due to the limited availability of authorized OEM technicians, which directly compromises patient throughput and revenue generation. This dependency hinders Independent Service Organizations (ISOs) from executing timely repairs, thereby artificially raising the total cost of ownership for healthcare institutions.

As reported by the Advanced Medical Technology Association (AdvaMed) in its 2024 economic impact report, the U.S. medical technology industry alone produced over $250 billion in annual output. This significant figure emphasizes the massive capital investment tied up in these technologies; however, the inability of ISOs to freely service this growing asset base due to software and documentation limitations results in systemic inefficiencies. These barriers effectively suppress the independent sector's capacity to meet the rising demand for service, impeding the overall maturity and fluidity of the global maintenance market.

Market Trends

The shift toward Performance-Based and Managed Service Contracts marks a fundamental market evolution, with healthcare facilities increasingly preferring comprehensive, outcome-focused agreements over traditional fee-for-service models. Under these partnerships, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) take responsibility for equipment availability, leveraging remote monitoring to ensure uptime and manage the asset lifecycle. This business model encourages vendors to maintain system efficiency rather than profiting from frequent repairs, thereby aligning service costs with operational performance. Highlighting the strong market demand for these integrated solutions, GE HealthCare reported in its 'Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results' in February 2025 that the company successfully secured more than 50 strategic enterprise deals globally in 2024.

Simultaneously, the incorporation of cybersecurity measures into maintenance protocols has emerged as a critical necessity due to rising ransomware threats against connected devices. Maintenance teams are now required to implement rigorous software hygiene, including vulnerability assessments and patch management, as standard components of service workflows to guarantee patient safety and data integrity.

Regulatory bodies are formalizing these requirements, forcing service organizations to regard software security as an essential part of upkeep. As noted by Claroty in their March 2025 'State of CPS Security: Healthcare Exposures 2025' report, confirmed known exploited vulnerabilities were found in 99% of healthcare organizations, emphasizing the urgent need for these protective protocols.

Key Players Profiled in the Medical Equipment Maintenance Market

GE Healthcare

Siemens Healthineers AG

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Medtronic PLC

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Aramark

BC Technical, Inc.

Alliance Medical Group

Althea Group

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 181 Forecast Period 2025 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $42.16 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $60.66 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.2% Regions Covered Global

