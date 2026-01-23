Saudi Arabia POS Terminals Market Outlook Report 2026-2031 - Vision 2030 Cashless Mandate Sparks Surge in POS Terminal Deployment Across Saudi Arabia

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia POS Terminal - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The report segments the market by payment mode, type, and industry applications, offering valuable forecasts in USD. Notable companies in the sector include VeriFone Inc., PAX Technology Limited, Geidea Ltd., among others.

The Saudi Arabia POS terminal market is on a trajectory to expand significantly, growing from USD 458 million in 2025 to an impressive USD 831.52 million by 2031, driven by a CAGR of 10.45% over 2026-2031. This growth is fueled by the ambitious Vision 2030 plan, aimed at transforming the economy through digital innovation and cashless transactions.

Key drivers include the extensive deployment of the mada contactless network and a high smartphone penetration rate exceeding 85%. Retail modernization in giga-projects, healthcare digitalization bolstered by the Fatoora e-invoicing law, and increased pilgrimage tourism in Mecca and Medina are expanding market opportunities. While competition from global leaders such as VeriFone, PAX Technology, and Ingenico is fierce, local player Geidea brings essential local insights and compliance expertise. However, infrastructure challenges persist, including high merchant discount rates (MDRs), rising cyber-fraud, and uneven 4G/5G coverage, limiting full-scale adoption, particularly in rural areas.

Saudi Arabia POS Terminal Market Trends and Insights:

Vision 2030 Cashless Transaction Mandate: The mandate aims for 70% cashless retail activity by 2030. Public sector entities are set to transition to digital payments by 2025, prompting substantial procurement across various sectors. A significant rise in digital payment value by 47% year-over-year in 2024, reducing cash usage to 21%, underscores this transformative shift.

The mandate aims for 70% cashless retail activity by 2030. Public sector entities are set to transition to digital payments by 2025, prompting substantial procurement across various sectors. A significant rise in digital payment value by 47% year-over-year in 2024, reducing cash usage to 21%, underscores this transformative shift. Expansion of the mada Contactless Network: By July 2025, the mada network had over 2.1 million terminals in operation, a notable increase from 2024. Integration with leading digital wallets like Apple Pay has lifted contactless transactions to a significant share of spending, also facilitated by new cross-border functionalities in the GCC region.

By July 2025, the mada network had over 2.1 million terminals in operation, a notable increase from 2024. Integration with leading digital wallets like Apple Pay has lifted contactless transactions to a significant share of spending, also facilitated by new cross-border functionalities in the GCC region. SMEs and Financial Sensitivity:High card MDRs (1.8%-3.2%) and upfront costs of SAR 800-2,500 for entry-level terminals pose challenges to smaller merchants earning below SAR 10,000 monthly. The cost of compliance further burdens owners, although current subsidies only partially mitigate hardware expenses.

Other critical factors include retail modernization, the surge in NFC-enabled smartphones, and regulatory challenges linked to cybersecurity.

Segment Analysis

Contact-based systems maintained significant market share in 2025, while adoption of contactless solutions saw rapid growth, boosting checkout efficiency and enhancing user experience in sectors like retail and hospitality.

Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.8 Assessment of Macroeconomic Factors on the Market



5 MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS (VALUE)

5.1 By Mode of Payment Acceptance

5.2 By POS Type

5.3 By End-User Industry



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

7.1 White-space and Unmet-Need Assessment



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

VeriFone Inc.

PAX Technology Limited

Ingenico SA (Worldline)

Urovo Technology Co. Ltd.

Spire Payments Limited

Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions Inc.

Geidea Ltd.

Oracle Corporation (Micros POS)

Castles Technology Co. Ltd.

NCR Corporation

Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated

FIS Inc. (Worldpay)

Fiserv Inc.

Newland Payment Technology Co. Ltd.

Sunmi Technology Co. Ltd.

BBPOS Limited

HP Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3p37iz

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.