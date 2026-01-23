Agricultural Microbials Market Research Report 2026 - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Agricultural Microbials Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Global Agricultural Microbials Market is projected to expand significantly, rising from USD 6.92 Billion in 2025 to USD 11.62 Billion by 2031, representing a CAGR of 9.02%

These microbial products, which encompass beneficial bacteria, fungi, and viruses, are utilized to boost nutrient absorption, trigger plant development, and control agricultural pests and diseases. Major drivers for this growth include the escalating global requirement for sustainable food systems, the necessity to decrease dependence on synthetic fertilizers and pesticides, and strict government policies concerning residue limits and soil health restoration.

According to the International Biocontrol Manufacturers Association, the European sector for biocontrol solutions reached a valuation of 1.6 billion Euros in 2024, highlighting the industry's substantial economic footprint in developed markets. Despite this progress, the market faces a significant obstacle in the form of a complicated regulatory environment, characterized by inconsistent and prolonged registration procedures across different countries that hinder the timely commercialization and release of new microbial innovations.

Market Drivers

The enforcement of strict regulations curbing the use of synthetic agrochemicals is fundamentally transforming the agricultural inputs sector, necessitating a shift toward biological alternatives. Governments around the world are implementing tighter maximum residue limits and banning hazardous active ingredients, effectively mandating the adoption of microbial solutions. This trend is exemplified by the Brazilian market, where CropLife Brasil reported in a June 2024 press release that bioinput sales surged by 15% during the 2023/2024 harvest to reach R$ 5 billion, indicating that producers are rapidly embracing these tools to replace diminishing conventional options.

Simultaneously, the rising global appetite for organic and sustainably sourced food is fueling significant corporate investment and revenue growth within the microbial industry. As consumers demand produce free from chemical residues, major agribusinesses are expanding their biological portfolios to maintain high yields while complying with sustainability standards. This commercial momentum is evident in Syngenta Group's "Financial Results 2023" report from March 2024, which noted an 11% increase in biological solution sales to $0.4 billion, while AgFunder reported in 2024 that the Ag Biotechnology category attracted $1.9 billion in global investment.

Market Challenges

A complex and fragmented regulatory framework poses a major impediment to the expansion of the Global Agricultural Microbials Market. Lengthy and inconsistent registration protocols across different jurisdictions create bottlenecks that delay the commercial launch of advanced biological products. This regulatory maze compels manufacturers to manage conflicting data requirements and approval schedules, significantly inflating the capital costs needed to enter the market; consequently, the return on investment is postponed, which deters smaller biotechnology companies and slows the industry's overall adoption rate despite strong demand.

The severity of this operational challenge is underscored by the prolonged timelines necessary to secure regulatory approval, which disconnects scientific innovation from timely market access. Data from CropLife Europe in 2024 indicates that the approval process for plant protection products, including biopesticides, takes an average of 11 years from discovery to commercial application. This extended development cycle restricts the market's capacity to swiftly address environmental challenges, creating a growing disparity between the availability of cutting-edge microbial technologies and their implementation in farming systems worldwide.

Market Trends

Industry players are increasingly adopting artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies to expedite the discovery, screening, and optimization of microbial strains, effectively compressing product development timelines. This technological advancement enables scientists to analyze extensive genomic datasets to forecast microbial efficacy and compatibility prior to field trials, thereby substantially lowering the time and investment needed to launch new products. For instance, Lavie Bio announced in a July 2024 press release that their AI-powered platform identified over a dozen new microbial candidates for abiotic stress management in only 12 months, a process that historically takes years.

Concurrently, novel business models are developing wherein microbial innovations, specifically nitrogen-fixing bacteria, are positioned as instruments for carbon sequestration, enabling farmers to monetize the reduction of synthetic fertilizers via carbon credits. This approach aligns financial rewards with sustainable farming, as producers can create verified environmental assets in addition to their regular crops by substituting chemical inputs with biologicals. Highlighting this trend, Pivot Bio reported in October 2024 that their "N-OVATOR" sustainability program enrolled 1.4 million qualified acres for nitrogen credit generation during the 2024 season, almost doubling the participation from the prior year.

Key Players Profiled in the Agricultural Microbials Market

BASF SE

Bayer Crop Science AG

Syngenta AG

Certis USA LLC

Marrone Bio Innovations, Isagro S.p.A

Verdesian Life Sciences LLC

Valent Biosciences LLC

Lallemand Inc,

Agrilife Biosolutions Ltd.

Novozymes A/S

Report Scope

Agricultural Microbials Market, by Type:

Bacterial

Fungi

Virus

Protozoa

Agricultural Microbials Market, by Function:

Soil Amendments

Crop Protection

Agricultural Microbials Market, by Formulation:

Dry

Liquid

Agricultural Microbials Market, by Mode of Application:

Foliar Spray

Soil Treatment

Seed Treatment

Others

Agricultural Microbials Market, by Crop Type:

Cereals & Grains

Oilseeds & Pulses

Fruits & Vegetables

Others

Agricultural Microbials Market, by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 181 Forecast Period 2025 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $6.92 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $11.62 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.0% Regions Covered Global

