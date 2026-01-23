Car Covers Market Analysis Report 2026 - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Car Covers Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Global Car Covers Market is projected to expand from USD 972.12 Million in 2025 to USD 1.22 billion by 2031, reflecting a CAGR of 3.93%

These accessories are crafted from robust, weather-proof fabrics intended to protect automobiles from environmental threats like ultraviolet rays, rain, dust, and scratches. The industry is chiefly propelled by rising worldwide vehicle ownership and a heightened consumer focus on maintaining vehicle aesthetics to ensure high resale value. Additionally, rapid urbanization has created a shortage of indoor parking facilities, necessitating the use of covers for vehicles stored outdoors and maintaining market demand.

A major obstacle slowing market growth is the influx of low-quality counterfeit goods, which damage consumer confidence and force established brands to lower prices. Despite this difficulty, the industry benefits from the continuous growth of the global automotive fleet, which increases the pool of potential buyers. Data from the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association indicates that new passenger car registrations in the European Union rose by 1.4% year-to-date by November 2025, highlighting the increasing number of vehicles that require protective maintenance solutions.

Market Drivers

Increasing global sales of luxury and premium cars are a major driver for the car covers market, as owners prioritize maintaining the asset's condition and resale value. Buyers of high-end vehicles invest in specialized protection against environmental elements like UV rays, bird droppings, and scratches, which can harm the car's appearance and value. This creates a specific need for high-performance, breathable materials and custom-fitted designs that block moisture while providing excellent exterior protection. As noted by Porsche AG in their October 2024 press release, the delivery of 226,026 vehicles globally in the first nine months of the year demonstrates the steady stream of premium cars entering the market, forming a core customer base for these accessories.

At the same time, the development of specialized covers for electric and hybrid vehicles is evolving product lines and widening the market's reach. As the industry moves toward electrification, manufacturers are creating covers with specific features, such as access flaps for charging and thermal capabilities to manage battery temperature during outdoor parking.

This segment's growth is supported by the swift uptake of new energy vehicles; the International Energy Agency's "Global EV Outlook 2024" reported nearly 14 million electric car sales worldwide in 2023. Additionally, protection is essential during vehicle distribution, with the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers reporting a 30.5% year-on-year surge in automobile exports to 2.79 million units in the first half of 2024, fueling demand for transit-grade covers.

Market Challenges

The spread of low-quality, inexpensive counterfeit items poses a significant hurdle to the growth of the Global Car Covers Market. These illicit products frequently copy the branding of reputable manufacturers but use substandard materials lacking necessary breathability and weather resistance. When customers inadvertently buy these inferior goods, resulting issues such as paint damage from trapped moisture severely damage trust in the category. As a result, authentic manufacturers face strong pressure to lower prices to compete, which cuts into profit margins and limits resources for product development and marketing.

This issue is growing as more fake products enter the supply chain. The Automotive Anti-Counterfeiting Council reported that in fiscal year 2024, U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Homeland Security Investigations confiscated over 211,000 counterfeit automotive parts, a figure that nearly doubled from the prior year. This sharp rise in seized goods highlights the magnitude of the risk to the accessories sector. The rampant availability of these fakes on online platforms siphons significant revenue from authorized brands and confuses consumers, directly impeding the industry's overall value growth.

Market Trends

The move toward Direct-to-Consumer online retail is transforming how vehicle accessories are distributed, allowing manufacturers to overcome physical store limitations. Car covers are ideal for e-commerce due to their low shipping weight and the availability of digital tools that help owners find the right fit without needing to see the product in person. This shift enables brands to provide extensive inventories directly to consumers while collecting data to improve their products. The "2025 SEMA Market Report" by the Specialty Equipment Market Association noted that the specialty-equipment market hit $52.65 billion in 2024, driven by the fact that accessory spending is now split equally between online and physical channels.

Concurrently, the use of biodegradable and recycled sustainable fabrics is increasing as manufacturers adapt to environmental regulations and shifting consumer values. Production methods are moving away from virgin fossil-based materials to those made from post-consumer waste, such as recycled polyethylene terephthalate bottles, to reduce the carbon impact of automotive textiles. This transition meets regulatory demands to cut industrial waste and appeals to eco-friendly vehicle owners. According to Textile Exchange's "Materials Market Report 2025," recycled polyester production grew from 8.9 million tonnes in 2023 to 9.3 million tonnes in 2024, indicating the industrial expansion needed to support circular material use in automotive accessories.

