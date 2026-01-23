Mobile POS Terminals Market Analysis Report 2026 - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mobile POS Terminals Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Global Mobile POS Terminals Market is projected to expand significantly, rising from USD 37.88 Billion in 2025 to USD 114.59 Billion by 2031, reflecting a compound annual growth rate of 20.26%

Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) terminals, which function as wireless cash registers often utilizing smartphones or tablets, enable the processing of card and contactless transactions with high portability. The primary catalyst for this market is the growing requirement for flexible and affordable payment methods among small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), which gain from reduced initial capital requirements compared to traditional stationary systems. Additionally, the rapid migration of consumers toward digital wallets and contactless options is forcing merchants in the hospitality and retail sectors to deploy these adaptable acceptance tools to improve operational mobility and customer convenience.

Despite this strong growth path, the market confronts a major obstacle regarding data security, as the dependence on commercial mobile devices creates vulnerabilities to data breaches and cyber threats that are less prevalent in closed-loop legacy systems. This issue demands strict adherence to changing compliance standards, a requirement that can strain the resources of smaller vendors. To highlight the magnitude of this shift in payments, the GSMA reported that the total value of merchant payments processed globally within the mobile ecosystem exceeded 100 billion dollars in 2025. This statistic emphasizes the substantial expansion of the mobile-based transaction infrastructure that supports the fundamental demand for mPOS hardware.

Market Drivers

The growing inclination toward contactless and cashless payment options is propelling the Global Mobile POS Terminals Market, as consumers progressively choose rapid digital transactions instead of using physical cash. This shift in behavior necessitates that merchants modernize their aging infrastructure to versatile mobile systems equipped to handle near-field communication interactions.

The magnitude of this transformation is reflected in the widespread use of tap-to-pay methods; according to Mastercard, contactless technology accounted for roughly 75% of all in-person switched purchase transactions worldwide in 2025. Consequently, retailers are prioritizing mPOS units that seamlessly support these contemporary payment modes to ensure customer retention, a demand further validated by Worldpay's 'Global Payments Report 2025' from March 2025, which noted that digital wallets comprised 32% of global point-of-sale transaction spending in 2024.

Concurrently, the reduced total cost of ownership is hastening adoption among small and medium-sized enterprises, driven by software-centric point-of-sale advancements. By transforming standard smartphones into payment acceptance tools, micro-merchants can avoid the high costs of dedicated hardware and long-term contracts linked to traditional banking.

This democratization permits gig workers and service providers to quickly implement secure payment systems with very little capital investment. Illustrating the pace of this uptake, Visa announced in March 2025 within its 'Visa Tap to Phone Adoption Soars' report that the company observed a 200% surge in Tap to Phone adoption over the preceding year. This significant increase demonstrates that lowering entry barriers through mobile technology acts as a powerful driver for the expansion of the mPOS ecosystem.

Market Challenges

The Global Mobile POS Terminals Market encounters a significant hurdle related to data security, which materially limits more extensive adoption. In contrast to closed-loop legacy systems, mPOS solutions frequently depend on commercial off-the-shelf devices such as smartphones that function within open ecosystems. This dependency renders the hardware inherently more vulnerable to cyber dangers, such as malware and unsecure network connections, thereby risking the exposure of sensitive cardholder data to breaches. As a result, merchants are required to manage strict compliance responsibilities to alleviate these risks, demanding ongoing and resource-heavy software updates that tax the operational budgets of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs).

This operational strain negates the primary cost-saving benefits that usually motivate mPOS adoption, leading to reluctance among prospective users who are concerned about liability. The gravity of the current threat environment strengthens this caution; according to UK Finance, criminals misappropriated over 1.17 billion pounds through payment fraud in 2024. This environment of heightened fraud forces vendors to establish intricate and expensive security measures, which directly increases the barrier to entry for smaller merchants and slows the rate at which mobile point-of-sale infrastructure can be scaled on a global level.

Market Trends

The extensive uptake of Android-based all-in-one terminals is fundamentally transforming mPOS hardware by evolving devices from simple payment tools into multifaceted business hubs. In contrast to legacy proprietary operating systems, the open Android architecture permits "smart" terminals to sustain a broad ecosystem of third-party applications, empowering merchants to incorporate inventory tracking and loyalty programs directly on the payment device.

This architectural change substantially lowers operational complexity, allowing retailers to merge various peripherals into a single handheld unit that provides the utility of a smartphone. This shift is validated by PAX Global Technology's '2024 Annual Results' from March 2025, which reported that sales of Android smart terminals exceeded 60% of total revenue, underscoring a clear market preference for multifunctional devices over traditional systems.

At the same time, the merging of omnichannel payment and inventory systems is propelling the incorporation of mPOS terminals into comprehensive unified commerce platforms. Retailers are implementing cloud-native terminals that synchronize transaction data in real-time with backend engines, ensuring that sales immediately update stock levels across every channel.

This integration enables associates to provide "endless aisle" services, where out-of-stock products can be ordered for home delivery directly through the interface, thus avoiding lost sales and improving the customer experience. The demand for this unified strategy is strong; according to Adyen's 'H1 2025 Shareholder Letter' from August 2025, point-of-sale processed volume hit €137.8 billion, marking a 44% year-over-year rise, largely fueled by enterprise merchants adopting these interconnected cross-channel solutions.

Key Players Profiled in the Mobile POS Terminals Market

HP Development Company, L.P

Fiserv, Inc.

NEC Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

VeriFone, Inc.

Panasonic Corporation

NVIDIA Corporation

Toshiba Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Posiflex Technology, Inc.

Report Scope

In this report, the Global Mobile POS Terminals Market has been segmented into the following categories:

Mobile POS Terminals Market, by Component:

Hardware

Software

Service

Mobile POS Terminals Market, by Type:

Tablets

Others

Mobile POS Terminals Market, by Application:

Restaurants

Hospitality

Healthcare

Retail

Mobile POS Terminals Market, by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2025 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $37.88 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $114.59 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 20.2% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j2cn6g

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment