Saudi Arabia Cybersecurity Market Report 2026-2031 - Mandatory Compliance with Updated ECC-2-2024 Framework Fuels Cybersecurity Investments

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Cybersecurity - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The report categorizes the market by offering type, deployment mode, industry, and enterprise size, providing forecasts in terms of value (USD).

The Saudi Arabia cybersecurity market is expected to reach USD 2.42 billion by 2026, growing from USD 2.19 billion in 2025, with projections reaching USD 4.02 billion by 2031, representing a CAGR of 10.66% from 2026-2031. Key growth drivers include robust public-sector expenditure, mandatory national security controls, and rapid cloud migration. Despite these, talent shortages and fragmented procurement processes present challenges.

Localization mandates are influencing vendor strategies, leading to collaborative efforts between global technology providers and local compliance experts. Additionally, Vision 2030 mega-projects, OT-IT convergence in energy assets, and sovereign cloud initiatives are expanding opportunities for advanced threat detection, zero-trust frameworks, and managed security services. The scarcity of Saudi professionals with advanced incident-response skills further accelerates the trend towards automation and outsourcing.

National Cybersecurity Strategy Enhancing SOC and SIEM Deployments

Saudi Arabia's National Cybersecurity Strategy drives significant investments in security operations centers and SIEM platforms within government bodies. AI integration into threat detection is becoming a regional standard, with 49 federal entities leading the charge. Private sectors like energy and finance are adopting these frameworks to align with federal benchmarks, foreseeing AI-enabled monitoring in 94% of large organizations by 2026.

Compliance with NCA Essential Cybersecurity Controls Fuels Spending

The updated ECC-2-2024 framework broadens coverage to include all entities managing national infrastructure, necessitating swift adoption and adherence. This compression of procurement timelines compels boards to allocate resources for automated compliance solutions. Vendors offering policy templates and control-mapping tools are gaining early contracts as organizations choose to outsource Governance-Risk-Compliance tasks.

Skills Shortage Challenges

Despite educational initiatives, a gap in forensic talent leads to increased salaries and operational costs. Companies shift towards managed detection services and AI-augmented security solutions to cope with the shortfall in expertise.

Additional market insights:

Hyper-digitization of Vision 2030 Projects Introduces New Attack Surfaces

Cloud Adoption Expands Following SDAIA Policy Changes

Procurement Fragmentation Delays Semi-Government Decision Making

Segment Analysis

In 2025, solutions dominated the market with a 55.30% revenue share, driven by mandatory control deployments across various sectors. Network security, Identity Access Management (IAM), and endpoint detection platforms were the primary investments. The services segment is projected to grow at an 11.53% CAGR, exceeding the overall market growth, driven by talent shortages and increasing demand for managed-security services. Financial and oil sectors prioritize managed detection and response services, integrated with AI-driven compliance documentation, to meet ECC-2-2024 requirements.

While on-premise deployments held a 70.85% market share in 2025 due to data sovereignty and residency requirements, cloud adoption is accelerating for non-sensitive workloads. The Saudi Cloud Computing Company supports this transition through integrated security services distributed via its network, supporting both regulated entities and SMEs.

