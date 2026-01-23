$1.25 Bn PVDF Membrane Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "PVDF Membrane Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Global PVDF Membrane Market is projected to expand from USD 794.26 Million in 2025 to USD 1.25 billion by 2031, achieving a CAGR of 7.99%

Characterized by exceptional thermal stability and chemical resistance, these synthetic polymer films are vital for filtration and separation tasks within medical and industrial fields. Market growth is primarily sustained by the rising global need for freshwater via desalination and the stringent purification protocols mandated by the biopharmaceutical sector, both of which necessitate advanced filtration solutions. Highlighting the scale of this reliance, the 'International Desalination and Reuse Association' reported in '2024' that global contracted desalination capacity reached roughly 109.22 million cubic meters daily.

However, the market faces significant challenges due to tightening environmental regulations focusing on fluoropolymers, which are frequently linked to perfluoroalkyl substances. Regulatory authorities worldwide are increasingly scrutinizing the lifecycle of these materials, a trend that may result in stricter compliance mandates. This regulatory pressure poses a substantial risk to market participants by potentially complicating the procurement of raw materials and driving up manufacturing costs.

Market Drivers

The urgent need for water desalination and wastewater recycling acts as a major engine for the PVDF membrane market, fueled by global water scarcity and the imperative for sustainable resource handling. Due to their mechanical robustness and resistance to aggressive chemicals, PVDF membranes are the preferred choice for applications such as membrane bioreactors and reverse osmosis pretreatment. This demand is reflected in significant infrastructure spending; for instance, Asian Water reported in January 2024 that South West Water invested £125 million in a Cornish desalination facility. Furthermore, according to the International Trade Administration, China's 2024 development guidelines aim to increase reclaimed water capacity by 15 million cubic meters per day by 2025, driving the need for sophisticated filtration materials.

Concurrently, the market is being reshaped by the booming demand for lithium-ion battery separators, where PVDF is essential for separator coatings and electrode binders due to its electrochemical stability. The shift toward electrification in the automotive industry has generated massive requirements for these polymers to guarantee battery performance and safety. As noted by the International Energy Agency (IEA) in its 'Global EV Outlook 2024' from May 2024, global electric vehicle battery demand exceeded 750 GWh in 2023, representing a 40% year-over-year rise. This surge in battery production directly accelerates the consumption of PVDF resins, establishing the energy sector as a crucial revenue source alongside conventional water treatment uses.

Market Challenges

Intense environmental scrutiny regarding fluoropolymers, particularly their association with perfluoroalkyl substances, creates a significant hurdle for the Global PVDF Membrane Market. As regulatory bodies implement rigorous lifecycle assessments, manufacturers are forced to overhaul existing production methods. This increased oversight injects considerable volatility into the supply chain, leading to fluctuating raw material availability and rising compliance expenses. Consequently, companies are compelled to redirect capital toward legal adherence and product reformulation rather than investing in market expansion or capacity development.

The repercussions of these regulations extend downstream, threatening demand from major industrial consumers grappling with their own restriction-related challenges. The possibility of wide-ranging bans fosters a cautious investment environment, effectively halting infrastructure projects that depend on these advanced materials. According to the 'U.S. Chamber of Commerce' in '2024', industries relying on essential fluorochemistries contributed over '$2.4 trillion' in economic output, underscoring the massive scale of activities exposed to these disruption risks. As these dependent sectors face contraction or are forced to seek substitutes due to regulatory pressures, the volume of orders for PVDF membranes is negatively affected, thereby impeding overall market growth.

Market Trends

A transformative trend in the market is the growing adoption of hydrophilic PVDF membranes within single-use biopharmaceutical systems, driven by the industry's focus on reducing changeover times and minimizing cross-contamination risks. In contrast to conventional stainless-steel setups, single-use assemblies necessitate high-performance, medical-grade PVDF filters for sterile fluid purification and management, rendering them indispensable for vaccine and monoclonal antibody production. This shift is supported by substantial capital projects; for example, a 'Media Release' from Sartorius Stedim Biotech in June 2025 announced the completion of a major facility expansion in France, where cleanroom space for single-use technology manufacturing was nearly doubled to approximately 9,000 square meters, directly boosting demand for specialized PVDF components.

Simultaneously, the increased use of weather-resistant PVDF films in solar photovoltaic backsheets is creating a significant growth avenue, capitalized on by the material's superior durability against harsh environmental conditions and UV radiation. With the renewable energy sector prioritizing the longevity of modules, manufacturers are widely utilizing PVDF-based backsheets to safeguard solar cells over decades of outdoor exposure, driving high-volume growth for these polymer films. This demand is bolstered by the rapid expansion of solar energy; according to SolarPower Europe's 'Global Market Outlook for Solar Power 2025-2029' released in May 2025, global solar installations hit a record high of nearly 600 GW in 2024. Such massive installation numbers generate a robust, parallel need for high-quality protective backsheets, cementing the photovoltaic sector as a key application for PVDF membranes.

Key Players Profiled in the PVDF Membrane Market:

Danaher Corporation

Pentair PLC

Asahi Kasei Corporation

BASF SE

3M Company

Celgard, LLC

Filtration Group Corporation

Synder Filtration, Inc.

Report Scope

In this report, the Global PVDF Membrane Market has been segmented into the following categories:

PVDF Membrane Market, by Type:

Hydrophobic PVDF Membrane

Hydrophilic PVDF Membrane

PVDF Membrane Market, by Technology:

Ultrafiltration

Nanofiltration

Microfiltration

PVDF Membrane Market, by Application:

General Filtration

Sample Preparation

Bead-Based Assays

Others

PVDF Membrane Market, by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2025 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $794.26 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $1250 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.9% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i16okq

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment