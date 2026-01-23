Hong Kong Self-Storage Market Outlook Report 2026-2031: Industrial Space Scarcity Pushes Storage Market Growth in Hong Kong

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hong Kong Self-Storage - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The report offers a comprehensive analysis segmented by end-user type, storage size, storage type, and ownership pattern. Detailed forecasts are provided, and the report includes coverage of key companies such as Storefriendly Self Storage Group Limited and SC Storage Group Limited, among others.

The Hong Kong Self-Storage Market is poised for substantial growth, with projections estimating the market size to reach 4.27 million square feet in 2026, a significant increase from 3.96 million square feet in 2025. Forecasts indicate an expansion to 6.26 million square feet by 2031, driven by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.92% over the 2026-2031 period.

The market, consisting of approximately 330 self-storage facilities across Hong Kong, is underpinned by several factors. Key influences include the city's high urban density and the prevalence of micro-apartments, which collectively limit residents' on-site storage capacity. This elevates self-storage from a convenience to a necessity, especially when considering government proposals to increase minimum apartment sizes, potentially displacing current occupants and spurring storage demand.

Moreover, the rapid adoption of digital commerce by 90% of local small and medium enterprises (SMEs), coupled with a projected 14.6% revenue increase from online operations, is reinforcing the need for adaptable inventory solutions. Self-storage facilities are emerging as efficient solutions for SMEs in managing costs and logistics, providing pallet-ready units, climate-control, and flexible leasing options, thus circumventing the constraints of traditional warehousing.

However, the scarcity and escalating cost of industrial spaces pose challenges. Industrial asset prices in Hong Kong have soared, with prime spaces exceeding HKD 2,680 per square foot. Revitalization incentives and demand for creative spaces further intensify competition. Despite these challenges, self-storage continues to be a viable alternative, particularly in high-cost urban settings.

Segment analysis reveals that personal users held 70.88% of the market share in 2025, driven by the limitations on household storage space. The business segment, however, is anticipated to grow at a remarkable 9.05% CAGR, primarily as SMEs seek operational efficiencies and cost savings through off-site storage solutions.

For personal customers, amenities like climate-controlled pods and secure access are growing in demand, while business clients favor facilities with extended access, climate stability, and advanced logistical support. The evolution of storage units to accommodate both small and large-scale needs ensures the market's adaptability to diverse consumer requirements, from individual renters to commercial enterprises.

Smaller units, below 40 square feet, dominated the market in 2025, reflecting the compact living situations of many urban residents. In contrast, larger units are projected to see an 8.41% CAGR as businesses consolidate inventories and archives. Innovations in dynamic partitioning and technology-enabled systems are enhancing the efficiency and flexibility of storage spaces, catering to varied requirements throughout the year.

Purchasing this report provides access to the market estimate sheet (Excel format) and includes three months of analyst support.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Storefriendly Self Storage Group Limited

SC Storage Group Limited

Tai Yau Storage Group Limited (Apple Storage)

Cube Self Storage Hong Kong Limited

Red Box Storage (Hong Kong) Limited

Spacebox Holdings Limited

Boxful Storage Limited

In N Out Storage Limited

Hongkong Storage (Holdings) Limited

Metropolitan Lifestyle (H.K.) Limited

Extra Space Asia Holdings Pte. Ltd.

StorHub Group Pte. Ltd.

Keepers Self Storage Hong Kong Limited

MiniStorage Hong Kong Limited

Locker Locker Self Storage Limited

Storage PLUS Hong Kong Limited

Lock+Store (StorHub Self Storage HK) Limited

Self-Store Hong Kong Limited

CubeSmart China Holdings Limited

Safestore Holdings plc - Hong Kong JV

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jmj2gx

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.