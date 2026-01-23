Cell Therapy Human Raw Materials Market Set to Surge with 12.43% CAGR, Driven by Oncological Advancements and Regenerative Medicine Investments

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cell Therapy Human Raw Materials Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Cell Therapy Human Raw Materials Market is projected to expand from USD 3.01 Billion in 2025 to USD 6.08 Billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 12.43%. The surge in cell therapy clinical trials and R&D investment serves as a primary catalyst for the raw materials market, creating an urgent need for scalable supply chains.

As biopharmaceutical companies and research institutions accelerate their development programs, the demand for high-grade biological inputs like human serum and leukopaks has intensified. This influx of capital allows developers to advance candidates through costly late-stage trials, thereby increasing the volume of raw materials required for process development and manufacturing. According to the Alliance for Regenerative Medicine, the sector attracted $10.9 billion in investment during the first half of the year as of October 2024, providing the necessary liquidity to sustain these resource-intensive phases.

Simultaneously, the expansion of manufacturing capabilities by CDMOs and biopharma companies is directly addressing bottlenecks in raw material availability. To mitigate supply shortages and ensure compliance with Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) standards, key industry players are investing heavily in infrastructure that supports the production of ancillary materials. This strategic broadening of internal and external capacity ensures that the supply chain can withstand the pressures of commercial-scale production. For instance, BioIVT opened a new cleanroom manufacturing facility in Winchester, Virginia, in August 2024, specifically designed to enhance the output of GMP-compliant ancillary materials. These advancements are critical to supporting the rapidly growing ecosystem; according to the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy, the global development pipeline comprised over 4,000 gene, cell, and RNA therapies in April 2024.

Market Challenges

The stringent regulatory compliance required for sourcing donor-derived materials acts as a significant restraint on the Global Cell Therapy Human Raw Materials Market. Since these inputs are biological, they are subject to rigorous safety protocols regarding donor eligibility. However, the lack of global harmonization creates a fragmented landscape where material validated for one region may not meet the criteria of another. This discrepancy compels manufacturers to establish segregated supply chains and conduct redundant testing, which directly impedes operational efficiency and slows the commercialization of therapies.

These regulatory hurdles are particularly damaging given the intensification of industry activity, which demands a seamless flow of resources. The inability to easily transfer raw materials across borders restricts the flexibility needed to meet global clinical trial demands. According to the Alliance for Regenerative Medicine, the sector reported a 6% increase in the number of developers globally in 2025. This expansion in companies vying for limited, compliant donor material exacerbates supply shortages, ultimately hampering the overall growth potential of the market.

Market Trends

The increased utilization of characterized leukopaks for allogeneic therapies is fundamentally reshaping the raw materials landscape by prioritizing scalable, donor-derived starting materials over patient-specific sources. As developers shift toward off-the-shelf modalities to reduce manufacturing costs, there is a critical requirement for leukopaks that are GMP-compliant and extensively characterized for specific HLA types to ensure consistency across large batches. This transition necessitates robust donor networks and high-throughput processing capabilities to maintain a steady supply of high-quality cellular starting material. According to BioLife Solutions, in their 'Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results' released in November 2024, the company reported a 43% increase in cell processing platform revenue compared to the prior year, highlighting the surging industrial demand for validated biopreservation and starting material solutions.

The widespread adoption of Human Platelet Lysate (HPL) as a xeno-free supplement is accelerating as manufacturers seek to eliminate the safety risks associated with animal-derived components like Fetal Bovine Serum. This trend is driven by the need for chemically defined, pathogen-reduced media that supports the clinical-grade expansion of Mesenchymal Stem Cells and T-cells without compromising phenotypic stability. Consequently, suppliers are expanding their manufacturing infrastructure to provide standardized, viral-inactivated HPL formulations that meet stringent international quality standards. According to PL BioScience, in the August 2024 press release 'PL BioScience closes Series A Financing', the company secured €7.8 million specifically to scale up its production capacities, reflecting the sector's urgent move toward sustainable, non-animal derived culture systems.

Key Players Profiled in the Cell Therapy Human Raw Materials Market:

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Merck KgaA

Danaher Corporation

Sartorius AG

Aceto Holding GmbH

Acrobiosystems Inc.

Grifols, S.A

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

RoosterBio, Inc.

Report Scope

In this report, the Global Cell Therapy Human Raw Materials Market has been segmented into the following categories:

Cell Therapy Human Raw Materials Market, by Product:

Cell Culture Media

Cell Culture Sera

Cell Culture Supplements

Reagents & Buffers

Other

Cell Therapy Human Raw Materials Market, by End User:

Biopharmaceutical & Pharmaceutical Companies

CROs & CMOs

Academic & Research Institutions

Cell Therapy Human Raw Materials Market, by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2025-2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $3.01 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $6.08 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.4% Regions Covered Global

