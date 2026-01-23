SOLOWIN HOLDINGS Collaborates with Quantum and Time Group to Advance Malaysia’s New Energy Sector and Promote Compliant Green Asset Tokenization

Hong Kong, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SOLOWIN HOLDINGS (NASDAQ: AXG) (“AXG” or the “Company”), a leading financial technology firm bridging traditional and digital assets, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, AlloyX (Hong Kong) Limited (“AlloyX”), has entered into a comprehensive strategic partnership with Quantum and Time Group (“QTG”), a leading new energy investment and operations company in Malaysia.

The collaboration will focus on the tokenization of revenue rights derived from QTG’s established new energy projects. Leveraging Malaysia’s increasingly mature regulatory framework for asset tokenization, the two parties aim to jointly develop a benchmark project that integrates green assets with digital finance, injecting innovative momentum into the energy transition across the ASEAN region.

As a key participant in Malaysia’s new energy sector, QTG’s core strengths lie in its ownership of tangible asset and stable, sustainable cash flows. Its solar and green power projects are closely aligned with Malaysia’s national goal of achieving 70% renewable energy generation by 2050. Drawing on its regional operating expertise and compliance experience, the collaboration will initially focus on high-quality green electricity assets with stable long-term returns, ensuring a solid foundation for compliant tokenization. QTG’s practical Web3 experience will be integrated into the asset digitization process, utilizing smart contracts and on-chain transparency to enhance operational efficiency and investor trust.

The formation of this partnership coincides with a critical phase in Malaysia’s real-world asset (“RWA”) market, which is increasingly driven by regulation clarity and compliance priorities. The collaboration between AXG and QTG represents a forward-looking initiative aligned with this regulatory direction. By leveraging blockchain technology and financial innovation, sustainable green energy assets will be transformed into transparent, verifiable digital financial products that offer both liquidity and regulatory compliance. This initiative opens a regulated pathway for global investors to participate in ASEAN’s green economy while channeling long-term, sustainable capital into Malaysia’s new energy projects—fully supporting the country’s ambition to become a regional green energy hub.

Dr. Thomas Zhu, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of AlloyX, stated: “New energy and sustainable development are becoming central themes in global capital allocation. This collaboration represents a significant milestone for AXG in digital asset tokenization and green finance. Through a compliant and replicable structural framework, we aim to enable the deep integration of real-world sustainable assets with the digital financial system across ASEAN.”

Mr. Hewjerd Teng, Executive President of QTG, commented: “Quantum and Time Group has long anchored its strategy on renewable energy generating assets and their stable long-term cash flows. Our partnership with AlloyX represents an important step in exploring compliant structure for the digitalization of economic rights derived from renewable energy projects. By enhanced transparency and verifiability, we aim to attract long-term, sustainable capital to support regional energy transition and the development of a low-carbon economy.”

As a Nasdaq-listed leader in compliant digital asset services, AXG will leverage its core strengths in tokenized product design, cross-border compliant structure, and global investor access to advance this initiative jointly with QTG. This partnership not only marks AXG’s official entry into Malaysia’s new energy RWA market, but also aims to establish a benchmark for collaboration between Chinese and Malaysian enterprises in the convergency of green finance and the digital economy. The initiative is expected to further accelerate energy transition efforts and sustainable development across the ASEAN region.

About Quantum and Time Group

Quantum and Time Group (“QTG”) is a renewable energy investment group focused on scaling renewable energy through strategic capital deployment. QTG operates a solar portfolio generating approximately 25 million kWh per annum and is among Malaysia’s early Sustainable Energy Development Authority (SEDA)-certified grid-tied solar investors. QTG invests across solar photovoltaic (PV), hydropower, and emerging renewables, with activities spanning Commercial & Industrial (“C&I”) and large-scale developments in Malaysia, Taiwan, Indonesia, and the Philippines. Anchored in energy asset cash flows, QTG emphasizes lifecycle value creation and integrates technology with capital markets to support regional energy transition and sustainable development.

About SOLOWIN HOLDINGS

SOLOWIN HOLDINGS (NASDAQ: AXG) is a global leading financial technology firm focused on digital currency payments and asset tokenization. Founded in 2016, it has dedicated to bridging traditional and decentralized finance by building a secure, efficient and compliant financial infrastructure that provides integrated digital asset solutions for global investors and institutions. Leveraging its Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC)-licensed subsidiary Solomon JFZ (Asia) Holdings Limited, along with other key subsidiaries such as AlloyX Group and AX Coin, the Company has developed a multi-jurisdictional, vertically integrated, enterprise-grade new financial platform encompassing global stablecoin payments, corporate treasury and private wealth management and tokenization as a service. Backed by leading international institutional investors, the Company manages compliant and transparent digital assets that are closely connected to the real economy. The Company is committed to establishing itself as a leading global digital asset financial platform, driving the seamless convergence of traditional finance and the digital assets ecosystem.

For more information, visit the Company’s website at https://www.alloyx.com or investor relations webpage at https://ir.alloyx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. The Company has attempted to identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "is/are likely to," "potential," "continue" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations that arise after the date hereof, except as may be required by law. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) including the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F as well as in its other reports filed or furnished from time to time with the SEC. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov.

For investor and media inquiries please contact:

SOLOWIN HOLDINGS

Investor Relations Department

Email: ir@solomonwin.com.hk

Ascent Investor Relations LLC

Tina Xiao

Phone: +1-646-932-7242

Email: investors@ascent-ir.com