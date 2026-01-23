Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Reports New Funding Milestone with Over $19.9M Raised and More Than 18,900 Investors

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Funding milestones are often the first sign that a new crypto project is entering the late discovery stage. At this point, attention shifts from curiosity to participation as traders recognize that a project has passed early uncertainty and is now moving toward utility. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has now crossed one of those key milestones. The project reports more than $19.9M in total funding and over 18,900 investors have taken part in the ongoing onboarding phase. Many note that the scale and duration of participation are unusual for a new crypto protocol.





Distribution Window with Steady Participation

Mutuum Finance began its MUTM presale distribution in early 2025 at an opening price of $0.01. The price has increased across structured stages and now sits at $0.04. This reflects a 300% appreciation for the earliest participants. The project did not attempt to raise funds in a short window. Instead, it ran a multi-phase distribution that allowed participants to join gradually. This prevented the funding cycle from depending on short-term trading sentiment.

The presale now sits in Phase 7. More than 6% of the current phase allocation has already been absorbed. Data from the project’s announcement shows that 830M tokens have been sold to date. Traders say that the pace of distribution indicates that the majority of capital did not arrive in the early stages but during the mid and late phases when more roadmap information became public.

Mutuum Finance is allocating a significant portion of its supply to early participants. From the total 4B token supply, 1.82B tokens or 45.5% have been allocated to the presale. Market observers call this a large early access footprint because it spreads ownership across a wider base rather than concentrating tokens with private groups. Over 830M MUTM is sold at the moment of writing.

Pricing Sequencing and Early Positioning

The price increase from $0.01 to $0.04 has created a natural incentive for early positioning. Phase 1 participants entered at $0.01 and are positioned for a 500% MUTM appreciation at the official launch price of $0.06. Each phase increases the token price. The next crypto phase will raise the price by almost 20%. Many say this type of structured pricing compresses the valuation gap as the project moves toward the first public utility milestone.

Traders who follow sequencing models argue that pricing frameworks are often built during this period. Participants begin modeling future value based on the relationship between token supply, utility milestones and security validation. This is different from speculative phases earlier in a project’s life cycle where pricing is driven mostly by attention.

Phase 7 Acceleration

Phase 7 is advancing faster than earlier phases. Reports show that larger allocations, including one near $100K, have been recorded within single 24-hour windows. This type of late-stage participation often signals that the project is moving into what analysts call the FOMO zone. This zone emerges when uncertainty decreases and validation becomes visible.

Unlike early waves of participation, where investors rely on assumptions, late waves rely on published information. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has confirmed a V1 protocol testnet schedule, a security audit and key architectural components. These confirmations tend to increase conviction among participants who prefer to enter after risk is reduced.

One factor supporting steady participation has been the 24-hour leaderboard system. Each day, the top contributor receives $500 in MUTM. This feature encourages active participation and prevents buyers from delaying allocation until the calendar ends. Analysts say the leaderboard reduces timing hesitation and increases the overall pace of token absorption.

The leaderboard also interacts with whale behavior. Large buyers often attempt to secure leaderboard rewards while also accumulating in meaningful size. This has introduced a competitive dynamic to the presale, which can accelerate later phases.

Security Validation and Roadmap Confirmations

Security has played a major role in how participants view the project. Mutuum Finance completed an audit with Halborn Security and holds a 90 out of 100 token scan score from CertiK. Lending protocols depend on liquidation, collateral logic and oracle feeds, which is why analysts consider audits critical for risk assessment. The project also introduced a $50,000 bug bounty to incentivize vulnerability disclosure before Mainnet execution.

The roadmap includes the V1 launch scheduled for the Sepolia testnet in Q1 2026. V1 will introduce collateral handling, liquidation rules and borrowing for ETH and USDT. Mainnet activation is expected to follow after the testnet period.

Mutuum Finance has crossed $19.9M in total funding with more than 18,900 investors entering across structured allocation phases. Phase 7 is progressing quickly, with whale entries, leaderboard competition and widened payment access contributing to the acceleration. These signals are consistent with the late discovery stage of a presale, where investor behavior shifts from curiosity toward positioning as the project approaches its first utility milestone.