Radiant Elephant Announces Launch of Two Breakthrough AI Visibility Solutions

With 47% of customers now using AI platforms like ChatGPT, Google AI Overviews, Perplexity, and Claude for business recommendations, companies face a critical new challenge: AI visibility. Most businesses are completely invisible when potential customers ask AI assistants for recommendations, effectively missing nearly half their audience.



Radiant Elephant, a boutique digital marketing agency in Northampton, Massachusetts, announces the launch of two breakthrough solutions addressing this visibility crisis:

Professional Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) Service – Comprehensive AI SEO backed by proven results and extensive testing.



Free AI Overview Readiness Scanner – A free tool allowing any business to assess their AI visibility readiness across major platforms instantly.



“We’ve spent the past several months running systematic tests across every major AI platform: ChatGPT, Google AI Overviews, Perplexity, Claude, and Gemini, to understand exactly what drives visibility increases. We’re not just talking about AI SEO theory; we’re showing measurable LLM position improvements for our clients through proven, repeatable strategies,” said Gabriel Bertolo, Founder, Radiant Elephant.



The agency’s new GEO Service and AI Overview Readiness Scanner offer businesses clear advice and powerful recommendations for specific, actionable fixes prioritized by business impact. This solutions-focused approach has already shown to deliver an increase in clients’ AI visibility by 800%, a boost in their LLM ranking position by 83.4%, so their average AI search position is 2.3, and 75% increase in Top 3 AI visibility.



Some of the services included in the new solutions include:



Local Optimization: Traditional Local Search Engine Optimization services and Google Maps SEO best practices that significantly improve AI ranking.



Authority Building: Radiant Elephant researches and builds authority links on the sites that AI uses as sources for each client’s specific industry.



AI Keyword Research: The expert team understands that people search in AI programs differently. Searches are more conversational and long-tail.



Citation Gap Analysis: The agency takes the time to research the citations most important to AI search visibility that competitors have, but clients don’t.



Structured Data: Radiant Elephant writes custom, entity-rich Schema Markup that feeds all client details to all the bots and crawlers.



The Secret Sauce: Alongside its tried-and-tested methods, the team has also been testing a unique set of strategies that reverse-engineer how AI programs source information, specifically how they determine what companies to recommend when asked.



With a 90% client retention rate, Radiant Elephant is known for its owner-led service model, transparent education-first approach, and measurable ROI results. The agency’s expertise spans Web Design, traditional SEO, Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), digital advertising, and brand development.



Radiant Elephant encourages businesses to visit its website to use the Free AI Visibility Report today.



About Radiant Elephant



Radiant Elephant is a boutique web design and digital marketing agency specializing in high-conversion websites, expertly crafted SEO strategies, and AI-powered search optimization.

Founded in 2012 by third-generation entrepreneur Gabriel Bertolo, the Northampton, Massachusetts-based agency serves growth-focused businesses across Massachusetts and the United States. With a 90% client retention rate, Radiant Elephant is known for its owner-led service model, transparent education-first approach, and measurable ROI results. The agency’s expertise spans web design, traditional SEO, Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), digital advertising, and brand development. Radiant Elephant’s founder has been quoted in Forbes, Entrepreneur, Business Insider, and MECLABS for marketing and design insights, and most recently in HubSpot’s AI Search Visibility report.



To learn more about Radiant Elephant and the launch of two breakthrough solutions for AI visibility, please visit the website at https://www.radiantelephant.com/.

