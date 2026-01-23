Mental Wellness Month: How Neurofeedback Offers Drug-Free Relief for Anxiety and Brain Fog

CHICAGO, IL, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As January marks Mental Wellness Month, experts at The Neurologic Wellness Institute are spotlighting neurofeedback therapy as an evidence-based approach for treating two of the most prevalent mental health complaints: anxiety and brain fog. While millions of Americans struggle with these conditions, many remain unaware that specialized brain training can offer lasting relief without medication.



“Mental wellness isn’t just about managing symptoms—it’s about retraining the brain to function more efficiently,” says Dr. Kelsey Brenner, CEO at The Neurologic Wellness Institute.

“Neurofeedback gives people the tools to regulate their own brain activity, which can lead to lasting improvements in anxiety, focus, memory, and overall cognitive function.”

Understanding Neurofeedback’s Impact on Anxiety

Anxiety disorders affect approximately 40 million adults in the United States, yet many patients don’t respond adequately to traditional treatments or experience unwanted side effects from medications. Neurofeedback offers an alternative by targeting the neurological patterns that contribute to anxiety at their source.



Research has shown that neurofeedback training yields measurable changes in brain wave activity, which is associated with a reduction in anxiety. In studies of patients with anxiety disorders, neurofeedback led to significant increases in alpha wave activity—brain waves associated with calm, relaxed states—while reducing excessive beta wave activity linked to hyperarousal and worry.



“We’re essentially teaching the brain to self-regulate more effectively,” says Dr. Christie Drzewiecki, Director of Neurofeedback at The Neurologic Wellness Institute. “When patients learn to modulate their brain activity through real-time feedback, they develop better control over their emotional responses and anxiety levels.”



Neurofeedback combined with mindfulness training has shown particular promise, with participants experiencing statistically significant reductions in anxiety symptoms without pharmaceutical intervention.

Addressing the Brain Fog Epidemic

Neurofeedback treatment has also shown promising applications in testing brain fog—characterized by difficulty concentrating, memory lapses, sluggish thinking, and mental fatigue—has become increasingly prevalent, particularly following viral illnesses such as COVID-19.



“Brain fog isn’t just about feeling tired or distracted. It reflects underlying disruptions in how the brain processes information,” says Dr. David Traster, Chief Clinical Officer at The Neurologic Wellness Institute. “Neurofeedback targets these disruptions by retraining neural pathways responsible for attention, memory, and executive function.”



Studies demonstrate that neurofeedback can improve multiple cognitive domains affected by brain fog. Researchers have found that cognitive training enhanced with neurofeedback yields superior results compared to cognitive training alone, with participants demonstrating significant improvements in working memory, episodic memory, and attention.



Neurofeedback training also improved memory, attention, and productive activity in patients with traumatic brain injury—conditions that share similar cognitive impairments with brain fog.

How Neurofeedback Works

Neurofeedback is a form of biofeedback that monitors brain activity through electroencephalography (EEG) and provides real-time visual or auditory feedback to patients. During sessions, individuals learn to modify their brain wave patterns, strengthening healthy neural pathways while reducing problematic activity.



“What makes neurofeedback particularly compelling is that it’s non-invasive, has minimal side effects, and teaches the brain skills that persist beyond the training sessions,” notes Dr. Nick Schmidlkofer, Clinic Director at The Neurologic Wellness Institute. “Patients aren’t dependent on ongoing treatment—they’re learning self-regulation skills they can use throughout their lives.”



The Neurologic Wellness Institute’s neurofeedback protocols begin with comprehensive brain mapping using quantitative EEG analysis to identify specific patterns contributing to each patient’s symptoms. Treatment plans are then customized based on individual neurological profiles, typically involving multiple training sessions over several weeks.

Expert Interview Availability

The Neurologic Wellness Institute’s board-certified specialists are available for media interviews throughout January, including Dr. Kelsey Brenner, CEO; Dr. Christie Drzewiecki, Director of Neurofeedback; Dr. George Michalopoulos, Founder and Chairman; Dr. David Traster, Chief Clinical Officer; and Dr. Nick Schmidlkofer, Clinic Director.



Available interview topics include neurofeedback protocols for anxiety and cognitive enhancement, the neuroscience behind brain training, patient success stories, how neurofeedback compares to traditional treatments, and what to expect during neurofeedback therapy.



For more information about neurofeedback and mental wellness services, visit neurologicwellnessinstitute.com/neurofeedback and to hear real recovery stories from patients check out this playlist.

About The Neurologic Wellness Institute

With locations in Chicago, IL; Wood Dale, IL; Waukesha, WI; and Boca Raton, FL, The Neurologic Wellness Institute specializes in personalized, innovative treatments for neurological, mental, and physical health conditions using evidence-based functional neurology approaches. For more information, visit neurologicwellnessinstitute.com.



https://thenewsfront.com/mental-wellness-month-how-neurofeedback-offers-drug-free-relief-for-anxiety-and-brain-fog/