Israeli Cannibble Food-Tech and AIBotics Enter Israel with Global Partner KEENON Robotics

MIAMI and ROSH HAAYIN, Israel, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIBotics Inc. (OTC: AIBT), a developer of AI-enhanced service robots and intelligent automation software, today announced a partnership with Cannibble Food-Tech Ltd. (CSE: PLCN), an Israel-based company with established commercial relationships across key service industries.

The partnership will accelerate the deployment of AI-powered service robots across food service, hospitality, and security markets, initially in Israel and subsequently in North America, Latin America, and the Middle East, with the companies serving as reciprocal exclusive distributors for each other’s robotic products and services, subject to definitive agreements.

The agreement enables AIBotics to expand its offerings through the distribution of KEENON Robotics ’ advanced service robot portfolio, including:

The collaboration comes as global adoption of service robots accelerates, with the market projected to grow at a compound annual rate of more than 20% and exceed $90 billion by the end of the decade, driven by labor shortages, rising wages, and demand for scalable operations. In Israel, these trends are particularly pronounced: the food service sector generated approximately $8.1 billion in 2023, the hotel industry produced $3.9 billion in revenue in the first nine months of 2022, and the fast-food segment has doubled in size to about $1.2 billion.

Rising labor costs and tighter margins are pushing operators toward automation, while retailers, healthcare providers, and transportation hubs such as airports are increasingly adopting service robots to enhance efficiency, improve customer experiences, and reduce staff burden. Entry into Israel also provides a strategic gateway to the Middle East, where smart city initiatives and infrastructure investment are driving growing demand for robotics solutions.

Israel has long been recognized as a global innovation hub, and the adoption of intelligent service robots is expected to play an increasingly important role in improving productivity, addressing labor shortages, and enhancing customer experiences across multiple sectors. By combining AIBotics’ AI-driven robotics platforms with Cannibble’s established industry relationships and regional presence, the alliance aims to support scalable automation solutions that can positively impact Israel’s economy while serving as a launchpad for international expansion.

Cannibble Food-Tech recently formed a Robot and AI Division for the Food and Hospitality Industry to market AI-enhanced robotic technologies for use in food service, hospitality, and security applications. AIBotics brings a portfolio of service robots and AI software designed to automate repetitive tasks, improve operational efficiency, and provide consistent, data-driven performance in real-world environments.

“This alliance represents a significant strategic step forward for AIBotics,” said Ben Kaplan, CEO of AIBotics. “Israel is a natural market for advanced service robotics, and Cannibble’s relationships and regional expertise position us to move quickly. Together, we believe service robots can help transform labor-intensive industries while contributing to economic growth and technological leadership.”

The partnership also includes a potential future equity transaction, subject to due diligence and board approvals, underscoring its long-term strategic intent. It has an initial three-year term with automatic renewals and reflects a shared commitment to innovation, commercialization, and the responsible deployment of AI-driven robotics solutions globally.

About AIBotics

AIBotics, Inc. develops and manages AI- and robotics-enhanced technologies designed to solve real-world challenges. Its flagship product, the Phill Robot™, is an AI-powered massage robot that delivers spa-quality recovery with IoT integration. The Company is also focused on the next generation of artificial intelligence, systems capable of making independent decisions, managing complex tasks, and achieving outcomes without direct human input. To accelerate this vision, AIBotics has partnered to co-develop a next-generation autonomous operating platform.

Blending hardware expertise with a growing AI software stack, AIBotics is positioning itself as a leader in personal robotics, healthcare, wellness, and hospitality. The Company is expanding e-commerce distribution and pilot programs for Phill while also investing in R&D for its intelligent assistant platform.

For more information on AIBotics, visit www.AIBotics.ai

About Cannibble Food-Tech Ltd.

Cannibble Food-Tech Ltd. is an innovative food-tech company that develops food and beverage products variously enhanced with alternative proteins. Cannibble has developed proprietary formulas for food and beverage products enhanced with alternative proteins targeted for the "Better-for-You" segment. For more information about Cannibble and its business, visit http://www.cannibble.world

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

