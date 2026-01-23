Aeroflow Health CEO Casey Hite Named to The Healthcare Technology Report’s Top Healthcare Technology CEOs of 2025 List

ASHEVILLE, N.C., Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeroflow Health, a pioneering healthcare company that leverages cutting-edge technology to support the delivery of medical products and services, today announced its Chief Executive Officer Casey Hite was named to the list of Top Healthcare Technology CEOs of 2025 by The Healthcare Technology Report. Each year, the trade publication recognizes leaders in the field for their ability to scale businesses, produce reliable outcomes, and advance technologies that impact hospitals, employers, payers, and patients.

The recognition of Hite emphasizes his ongoing leadership in positioning Aeroflow as a strategic force in healthcare delivery, shaping how care is accessed, coordinated, and experienced through technology-enabled solutions. This latest honor also follows the recent award earned by Aeroflow Health on The Healthcare Technology Report’s Top 50 Healthcare Technology Companies of 2025 .

In 2025, under Hite’s leadership, Aeroflow expanded its partnerships with health plans such as United Healthcare, Cigna, and Molina Healthcare to expand access to essential healthcare products and services, including incontinence care, breastfeeding support, sleep apnea therapy and more to patients who need it most. With an emphasis on technology, Aeroflow’s patient platform has streamlined complex insurance processes to reduce wait times, provide instant verification of insurance coverage, and automate reminders for refills. As a result, Aeroflow’s health plan partners experience higher enrollment and engagement rates from patients who are actively participating in their healthcare.

“I am honored to be included among the Top Healthcare Technology CEOs of 2025. Aeroflow continues to have a meaningful impact in the lives of millions of patients across the country by providing integrated health solutions—and, making them easy to access,” said Casey Hite, CEO of Aeroflow Health. “I am fortunate to lead a team of dedicated individuals who carry out our mission every day. Through their hard work, Aeroflow has been able to achieve operational excellence, high customer satisfaction rates, and bring simplicity to patients looking to access insurance-covered medical supplies and services.”

Hite is featured among other distinguished healthcare technology CEOs who are shaping the future of healthcare. The full list of CEOs who made the list can be viewed here .

About Aeroflow Health:

Aeroflow Health is a leading provider of durable medical equipment and health services, headquartered in Asheville, North Carolina. Committed to improving quality of life through innovative solutions, Aeroflow Health partners with healthcare providers and communities to offer comprehensive medical equipment and supplies, ensuring patients receive the care they need when they need it most. For more information, visit www.aeroflowhealth.com .

About The Healthcare Technology Report:

The Healthcare Technology Report is a leading publication covering innovation, digital transformation, and technology adoption in healthcare. Its annual Top Healthcare Technology Companies list recognizes organizations demonstrating exceptional leadership in advancing technology-enabled care and improving patient outcomes. For more information, visit www.thehealthcaretechnologyreport.com .

