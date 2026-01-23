DTC & Trident Research Announce Strategic Partnership to Strengthen Maritime Communications & Training Capabilities

Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DTC, a Codan company and a trusted provider of resilient tactical communications, today announced a strategic partnership with Trident Research, a U.S.-based leader in maritime operational readiness training, testing, and evaluation (TT&E) technologies. The partnership is focused on advancing mission-critical capabilities for the Uncrewed Surface Vehicle (USV) market and strengthening maritime defensive readiness across the U.S. and allied forces worldwide.

Through this collaboration, DTC and Trident Research will deliver integrated solutions that support secure, reliable communications for USVs operating in contested and denied environments, enabling assured command, control, and data exchange across maritime domains. The partnership will also support defense and maritime customers with advanced TT&E solutions, enhancing live-fire training, crew performance assessment, and overall operational effectiveness.

By combining DTC’s resilient, low-latency communications technologies with Trident Research’s proven global maritime training and testing systems, the partnership addresses growing demand for integrated capabilities that span both operational and training domains. Together, the companies will support scalable, interoperable solutions that enable unmanned and crewed platforms to operate cohesively across real-world missions, exercises, and maritime ranges.

The partnership is specifically aligned to the needs of current and emerging unmanned maritime programs supporting distributed maritime operations. By enabling resilient communications and integrated training support for unmanned systems, DTC and Trident Research will help program offices, system integrators, and operators accelerate capability development, reduce integration risk, and support operational testing, evaluation, and training across live, virtual, and constructive environments.

“This partnership brings together two companies with deep experience supporting maritime and defense missions,”- said Mike Cardoza, President, Trident Research. “By integrating Trident’s uncrewed maritime TT&E technologies with DTC’s proven communications systems, we are increasing portability in maritime training operations, bringing the range to the fleet instead of sending the fleet to the range, thereby increasing operational availability (A O ), enhancing training realism and security, and improving fleet readiness.”

“Autonomous and maritime operations require communications and training solutions that perform reliably under pressure,” - said Mike Peach, Vice President of Business Development at DTC. “Partnering with Trident Research strengthens our ability to support the USV market and the broader maritime community with resilient communications and mission-relevant training technologies that enhance readiness and operational confidence. We are looking forward to working with the global leader in maritime scoring and to demonstrate these integrated capabilities together at our upcoming event in Halifax, Nova Scotia.”

The partnership reflects a shared commitment to supporting defense, government, and maritime customers with interoperable, field-proven technologies designed to meet evolving operational requirements in increasingly complex maritime environments.

About DTC | A Codan Company

DTC is a global provider of secure, resilient communications solutions supporting defense, government, and critical infrastructure customers. As a Codan company, DTC specializes in low-latency, high-reliability wireless communications designed for operation in contested, denied, and bandwidth-constrained environments. DTC’s technologies support unmanned systems, tactical networks, and mission-critical operations across land, sea, and air domains for U.S. and allied forces worldwide. Learn more: www.dtccodan.com

About Trident Research

Trident Research is a U.S.-based defense technology company specializing in maritime uncrewed surface vehicle (USV) and remote sensing technologies to provide multi-domain, seabed to space, instrumentation solutions. Trident supports military and government customers with systems that enable realistic live-fire training, precise performance measurement, and improved operational readiness. With deep expertise in the maritime environment, Trident Research delivers scalable, mission-focused solutions that support testing, training, and evaluation across complex operational domains for both the U.S. and her allies.

Learn more: www.tridentresearch.com