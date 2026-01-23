Chris Antonopoulos Joins the Board of Directors of Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc.

LIVERMORE, Calif., Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: ADNH) is pleased to report that Chris Antonopoulos has recently joined its Board of Directors and invested in the Company.

Chris Antonopoulos stated, “Advent has developed a compelling technology platform with broad applicability across transportation, power generation, and industrial markets. I look forward to working with management to advance the Company’s technology, strengthen its market position, and execute on its growth strategy.”

Mr. Antonopoulos is a private investor focused on energy and infrastructure investments. From 2015 through 2024, he served as Chief Executive Officer of Lekela Power, a leading renewable energy company (“Lekela”). Lekela was acquired by Infinity Power, a joint venture between Egypt’s Infinity Group and the UAE’s Masdar (Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company) in a multi-billion dollar transaction. The transaction involved the purchase of 100% of Lekela Power’s shareholding from its previous owners, private equity investor Actis and a consortium led by Mainstream Renewable Power. Prior to Lekela, Mr. Antonopoulos held senior leadership positions at Bombardier Transportation, a global group with annual orders exceeding $10 billion. Earlier in his career, he held various leadership roles at ABB, including presiding over the project investment arm of ABB which was responsible for the development and operation of more than 30 power and infrastructure projects totaling approximately $13 billion. He also served as President of ABB’s investment arm. Mr. Antonopoulos holds a Master of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering and a Master of Industrial Management from ETH Zurich. He has also completed an Executive MBA program at the Graduate School of Business in Zurich.

Gary Herman, Chief Executive Officer of Advent, commented, “We are extremely pleased that Mr. Antonopoulos has invested in the Company and joined our Board. His deep experience across energy, infrastructure, and global operations will be invaluable as we continue to grow Advent.”

James Coffey, Chief Operating Officer of Advent, added, “Chris brings a unique combination of operational leadership and investment expertise that aligns perfectly with Advent’s strategic objectives.”

About Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc.

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. is a U.S. corporation that develops, manufactures, and assembles complete fuel cell systems, while also supplying customers with critical components for fuel cells in the renewable energy sector. Advent is headquartered in Livermore, California, with offices in Athens, Patras and Kozani, Greece. With more than 70 issued, pending, and/or licensed patents related to fuel cell technology, Advent holds intellectual property for next-generation high-temperature proton exchange membrane (HT-PEM) technology. This technology enables the use of multiple fuels at high temperatures and under extreme conditions, making it suitable for applications in the automotive, aviation, defense, oil and gas, marine, and power generation sectors.

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc.

press@advent.energy