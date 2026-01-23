The Simply Good Foods Company Reports CEO Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

DENVER, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On January 20, 2026, The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ: SMPL) (“Simply Good Foods” or the “Company”) announced that Joseph E. Scalzo joined the Company in the role of President and Chief Executive Officer, effective January 19, 2026. Pursuant to the terms of his employment agreement, on January 19, 2026 and in connection with Mr. Scalzo’s appointment, the Company granted to Mr. Scalzo an option to purchase 2,000,000 shares of the Company's common stock, with an exercise price equal to the fair market value of a share of the Company’s common stock on the date of grant. The stock option has an 8-year term and vests over a three-year period, with approximately one-third vesting each year on the anniversary date of his start date, subject to Mr. Scalzo’s continued employment on the scheduled vesting dates or the occurrence of certain termination of employment events, in which case, the terms of his employment agreement provide for continued vesting and exercisability of the stock option.

The stock option grant was awarded as an inducement material to Mr. Scalzo’s commencing employment with the Company, and this information is being provided pursuant to the requirements of Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

About The Simply Good Foods Company

