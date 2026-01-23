MGA Entertainment Launches L.O.L. Surprise!™ Loves The World of Strawberry Shortcake™ Dolls

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global sensation L.O.L. Surprise!™, the brand from MGA Entertainment (MGA) that is synonymous with surprise and unboxing experience, has teamed up with WildBrain's Strawberry Shortcake to bring fans around the world L.O.L. Surprise!™ Loves The World of Strawberry Shortcake™ Tots, a delightfully sweet collaboration that combines vintage charm and scented fun with every collectible doll.





The collection features six adorable L.O.L. Surprise! Tots inspired by Strawberry Shortcake and her “Berry Besties”, Blueberry Muffin, Orange Blossom, Huckleberry Pie, Lemon Meringue, and Lime Chiffon, and their adorable pets, Custard, Cheesecake, Marmalade, Pupcake, Frappé, and Parfait! Each doll is scented to match its Strawberry Shortcake character, offering a playful hint as fans unbox their surprise.

“Bringing together two beloved brands, L.O.L. Surprise! and Strawberry Shortcake, we’ve created a playful experience that goes beyond the unboxing,” said Josh Hackbarth, Chief Marketing Officer at MGA Entertainment. “By blending the modern collectible craze with classic, nostalgic storybook charm, this collaboration offers a fresh, sensory-rich experience that kids, collectors, and long-time Strawberry Shortcake fans will love.”

“With this new collection, we’re serving up a berry sweet mash‑up of scent, surprise, and classic Strawberry Shortcake charm,” said Erin Morris, Global Franchise Strategy & Retail at WildBrain. “From beloved characters to playful pets, every reveal is designed to spark joy and storytelling, inviting fans globally to collect, play, and display.”





Packaged in a Strawberry House ball, each set contains seven exciting surprises, including a doll, pet, fashions, hat, shoes, doll stand, and the strawberry ball itself. The packaging also transforms into a 2-room playset, featuring a cozy kitchen and bedroom for endless imaginative play and display.

L.O.L. Surprise! is a brand focused on innovation and creativity to bring outrageous fun to kids and “kidults” globally. As the only collectible doll brand that delivers the thrill of discovery through multiple layers of surprise, L.O.L. Surprise! ignites excitement at every turn. From unboxing to imaginative play, its full system of play empowers kids to unwrap magic, spark storytelling, and express themselves in bold, surprising ways.

The L.O.L. Surprise!™ Loves The World of Strawberry Shortcake™ Tots collection is now available for purchase at Target, Amazon, Walmart, MGA Shop, as well as major retailers globally. The MSRP for the dolls is U.S. $14.99. To stay up to date with the latest news and content, visit the official website LOLSurprise.com and social media platforms: Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, Facebook, and YouTube.

Don’t miss your chance to collect all the scented dolls and bring home the sweetest surprise of the season!

About MGA Entertainment

MGA Entertainment is on a mission to inspire imagination and creativity through innovative toys, entertainment, and experiences that transform play into limitless possibilities. As the largest privately held toy and entertainment company in the U.S., MGA is a global leader in designing and delivering world-class consumer products that spark wonder and drive play forward. Headquartered in Los Angeles with offices worldwide, MGA’s portfolio spans a dynamic range of original and licensed brands — from toys, dolls, games, and electronics to fashion, home décor, and entertainment content including hit movies and TV series. The company is recognized for its bold approach to storytelling, trendsetting design, and deep commitment to quality. The award-winning MGA family includes fan-favorite brands such as L.O.L. Surprise!™ , Little Tikes® , Rainbow High™ , Bratz® , MGA’s Miniverse™ , Yummiland™ , CarTuned™ , Ninjombie™ , Wonder Factory™, DohKins™, BABY born® , and Zapf Creation® . To learn more, visit mgae.com and follow MGA on LinkedIn , TikTok , Instagram and Facebook .

About Strawberry Shortcake

WildBrain’s Strawberry Shortcake is one of the world’s most-adored characters. Since her 1970s debut on a simple greeting card, Strawberry Shortcake has evolved into a “berry” beloved brand for generations of fans. She has starred in multiple animated series and specials with her “berry best friends” over four generations and continues to deliciously delight audiences across television, streaming and digital platforms globally. Since the launch of her iconic 1980s scented dolls, Strawberry Shortcake and friends have captured the hearts of millions through a diverse array of sweet products and yummy experiences. Strawberry Shortcake is owned by WildBrain, a global leader in family entertainment.

Contact:

Spencer Davis

MGA Entertainment

SDavis@mgae.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c10d8003-9dff-4ffd-a61e-e13f56aaef3a

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3c9b2f15-903d-4888-8956-648c4d893cd0