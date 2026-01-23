Pet Utility Products Market Analysis Report 2026 - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pet Utility Products Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Global Pet Utility Products Market is projected to expand from USD 38.55 Billion in 2025 to USD 53.43 Billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.59%.

This sector encompasses essential functional goods designed for the daily care and management of companion animals, such as feeding accessories, waste disposal tools, bedding, and containment systems. The primary catalyst for this growth is the widespread humanization of pets, which drives owners to prioritize animal comfort and safety through high-quality durable goods, combined with increased urbanization that creates a need for space-efficient and convenient care solutions. These fundamental drivers represent a permanent structural shift toward regarding pets as integral family members requiring standard living amenities, rather than fleeting aesthetic trends.

However, a significant hurdle impeding broader market expansion is the volatility of raw material costs, particularly for plastics and metals, which creates supply chain instability and leads to higher retail prices that may deter cost-sensitive consumers. Underscoring the substantial economic scale of this sector, the American Pet Products Association reported in 2025 that consumer spending in the category covering supplies, live animals, and over-the-counter medicine reached $33.3 billion for the year 2024. This data highlights the resilience of demand for essential utility items despite broader economic pressures.

Market Drivers

Rising global pet adoption and ownership rates serve as the foundational engine for the Global Pet Utility Products Market, directly increasing the volume of essential functional goods required for daily animal care. As more households integrate companion animals into their living spaces, the demand for durable staples such as containment systems, bedding, and waste disposal tools scales proportionally, a trend amplified by humanization where owners invest heavily in the comfort and safety of their animals.

This robust participation is quantified by industrial data; according to the 'Facts & Figures 2024' report by FEDIAF in July 2024, the total European pet population reached 352 million, while the American Pet Products Association noted in March 2024 that total U.S. pet industry expenditures for the preceding year hit $147 billion, demonstrating the financial commitment of modern owners that underpins demand for utility items.

Simultaneously, the integration of smart technology and IoT-enabled pet devices is reshaping the market by converting traditional analog tools into high-value, automated solutions. Modern consumers increasingly seek convenience and peace of mind through app-controlled feeders, smart collars, and automated waste systems, driving higher revenue per unit in the utility category.

This technological pivot is attracting substantial corporate focus and capital allocation; for instance, Petfood Industry reported in October 2024 that Mars Petcare announced a plan to invest $1 billion over three years into digital and AI capabilities to enhance its connected care ecosystem, ensuring that future market growth will be defined by the convergence of physical product functionality and advanced digital connectivity.

Market Challenges

The volatility of raw material costs, particularly regarding plastics and metals, constitutes a formidable barrier to the continued expansion of the global pet utility products market. This instability within the supply chain forces manufacturers to confront unpredictable production expenses, which frequently necessitates the adjustment of retail pricing to preserve profit margins.

As the cost of inputs fluctuates, companies are compelled to transfer these financial burdens to the end user, resulting in higher price tags for essential durable goods such as containment systems and feeding accessories, which creates a friction point for consumers and may lead to delayed purchasing decisions or a shift toward lower-quality alternatives.

This economic strain is particularly impactful given the massive volume of pet owners who require these standard amenities yet remain sensitive to discretionary spending changes. Highlighting the extensive consumer base susceptible to these pricing shifts, the European Pet Food Industry Federation reported in 2025 that 139 million European households owned at least one pet. Such a substantial figure indicates that even marginal increases in retail prices driven by raw material instability can deter millions of potential transactions across major regions, thereby directly suppressing the value growth and broader adoption of specialized utility products.

Market Trends

The adoption of sustainable and biodegradable materials in manufacturing is rapidly becoming a dominant market force, effectively replacing conventional single-use plastics with eco-responsible alternatives. This trend is compelled by both regulatory pressure and intense consumer demand for circular economy principles, prompting major utility brands to reengineer product lifecycles - from waste disposal bags to durable bedding.

This industrial pivot is quantifiable among market leaders who are setting new production standards; according to the '2024 Mars Sustainable in a Generation Report' by Mars, Incorporated in July 2025, the company reported that 64.1% of its consumer-facing packaging is now designed to be reusable, recyclable, or compostable, signaling a broader sectoral commitment to reducing environmental impact through material innovation.

Concurrently, the expansion of travel-centric safety gear and mobile carriers is establishing a high-growth niche within the utility sector, driven by the increasing mobility of modern pet owners. As pets are integrated into vacation plans and daily excursions, there is a surging requirement for crash-tested harnesses, portable hydration systems, and airline-compliant carriers that ensure animal safety during transport.

This demand is validated by rising travel frequency which directly necessitates specialized durable goods; according to the 'Pet Travel Trends - January 2025' report by GlobalVetLink in February 2025, recent surveys revealed that an impressive 78% of American pet owners travel with their pets each year, a statistic that directly correlates with the escalating sales of mobile utility equipment.

Key Players Profiled in the Pet Utility Products Market

Radio Systems Corporation

The KONG Company, LLC

PetSmart LLC

Petco Animal Supplies Stores, Inc.

TRIXIE Heimtierbedarf GmbH & Co KG

Bayer AG

Mars, Incorporated

Hill's Pet Nutrition, Inc.

Simmons Foods, Inc.

Qingdao D&R Hygienic Products Co., Ltd.

Report Scope

In this report, the Global Pet Utility Products Market has been segmented into the following categories:

Pet Utility Products Market, by Type:

Pet Collars & Leashes

Feeding Accessories

Grooming Accessories

Travel Accessories

Others

Pet Utility Products Market, by Animal Type:

Dogs

Cats

Birds

Others

Pet Utility Products Market, by Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline

Pet Utility Products Market, by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

