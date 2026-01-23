North America Data Center Power Market (2026-2031) by Type, Data Center Type, End-user Industry, Power Capacity, Tier Standard and Region

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Data Center Power - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The market is segmented by type, data center type, end-user industry, power capacity, tier standard, and geography. Market forecasts are provided in USD value.

The North America data center power market is projected to expand significantly, with an estimated value of USD 16.88 billion by 2026, up from USD 15.81 billion in 2025. The market is further expected to reach USD 23.39 billion by 2031, growing at a 6.75% CAGR from 2026 to 2031.

Strong growth is driven by AI-centric workloads increasing rack densities from 5-15 kW to 40-140 kW, compelling operators to update electrical structures. Hyperscale campuses are central to demand, constructing gigawatt-scale substations, while edge computing advances micro sites requiring autonomous UPS and generator sets.

Efficiency regulations like PUE thresholds drive the adoption of liquid cooling and battery energy storage integration. Renewable PPAs in regions such as Texas, Quebec, and Alberta help mitigate fluctuating utility tariffs while achieving sustainability goals. Grid capacity constraints in tier-1 metros redirect expansion toward secondary U.S. markets, hydro-abundant Canadian provinces, and emerging colocation hubs in Mexico.

Rising Adoption of Hyperscale and Mega Data Centers

Hyperscale operators plan multi-building campuses with liquid-cooled GPU racks requiring high-quality power. Meta's USD 65 billion program aiming for sub-1.1 PUE in North American sites highlights power design's role in sustainability. Projects like Alberta's Wonder Valley pair natural-gas turbines with geothermal loops to generate dedicated capacities, illustrating shifts toward self-generation when grid queues exceed four years. Vendors providing integrated switchgear and energy-storage modules help shorten electrification timelines and reduce site labor.

Surge in Cloud Computing and OTT Traffic

Expansion in collaboration tools, streaming media, and AI inference necessitates carriers and cloud providers to position compute closer to end-users. Edge nodes, installed in diverse locations like retail strips, utilize lithium-ion UPS, compact gensets, and remote management firmware to handle variable utility feeders.

High Upfront CAPEX for Power & Cooling Retrofits

Brownfield data centers originally designed for lower rack densities face extensive retrofitting to accommodate modern AI loads, involving significant project costs. Smaller providers may struggle with financing, and lengthy supply-chain lead times for key equipment further challenge penetration of AI-optimized solutions.

Additional Market Drivers and Restraints:

Stringent PUE / Energy-Efficiency Mandates

Colocation Demand from BFSI and Healthcare Digitalization

Grid-Capacity Bottlenecks in Tier-1 Metros

Segment Analysis

Power-distribution solutions maintained 44.40% of 2025 revenue, while services are expanding at a 6.98% CAGR, driven by demand for design, integration, and predictive maintenance expertise. Enhanced service offerings transform hardware suppliers into long-term partners.

Hyperscale campuses held 47.55% market share in 2025, fueled by their size. On the other hand, edge and micro data centers are growing rapidly at a 6.92% CAGR as AI inference shifts compute demand towards consumers. This segment expansion is more unit-count driven than megawatt-based alone.

