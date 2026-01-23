Portable Ultrasound Devices Market Analysis Report 2026 - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Portable Ultrasound Devices Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Global Portable Ultrasound Devices Market is projected to expand from USD 2.93 Billion in 2025 to USD 4.21 Billion by 2031, reflecting a compound annual growth rate of 6.23%.

This market consists of lightweight, compact imaging systems engineered to facilitate rapid point-of-care diagnostics outside of conventional hospital radiology settings. Primary drivers fueling this growth include the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases that require immediate bedside imaging, a growing global geriatric population, and the rising need for accessible medical diagnostics in emergency and remote locations. These foundational factors ensure sustained demand for mobile imaging solutions, distinguishing them from temporary technological fads.

However, a major obstacle to broader market expansion is the critical shortage of qualified professionals capable of operating these devices and interpreting the resulting images. This lack of a skilled workforce restricts the effective deployment of portable solutions, regardless of their availability. Highlighting the severity of these staffing constraints, the 'American Society of Radiologic Technologists' reported in '2025' that 'vacancy rates for sonography positions were reported at 12.4%'. Consequently, this deficit in sufficient expertise limits the optimal utilization and adoption of portable ultrasound technology.

Market Drivers

The integration of Artificial Intelligence for enhanced diagnostic accuracy is fundamentally reshaping the Global Portable Ultrasound Devices Market by automating complex image acquisition and interpretation tasks. This technological shift directly addresses the steep learning curve associated with traditional sonography, allowing non-specialist users, such as nurses and primary care physicians, to capture diagnostic-quality images with minimal training. By offering real-time guidance and automated measurement tools, manufacturers are significantly extending the clinical utility of portable devices beyond specialist radiology departments. For instance, GE HealthCare noted in April 2024 that it had secured approximately 60 AI-enabled medical device authorizations in the United States, highlighting the rapid industry-wide validation and integration of these intelligent solutions.

Simultaneously, the surging demand for Point-of-Care Ultrasound (POCUS) applications is driving market momentum as healthcare providers prioritize immediate bedside diagnostics to improve patient outcomes. This trend is defined by the widespread deployment of handheld units across emergency medicine, critical care, and remote environments where traditional cart-based systems are impractical.

Transforming these devices from niche tools into essential instruments, this capability allows for rapid assessments of trauma, cardiac, and obstetrics cases at the point of care. Reflecting the scale of this adoption, Clarius Mobile Health reported in March 2024 that it had delivered over 25,000 AI-powered handheld systems across 58 countries, while Butterfly Network stated in February 2024 that it had sold more than 100,000 units globally since its inception.

Market Challenges

The shortage of qualified sonographers and imaging technologists acts as a substantial restraint on the Global Portable Ultrasound Devices Market. While portable systems are designed for rapid deployment, their efficacy depends entirely on the availability of trained personnel to capture and interpret diagnostic images. Healthcare providers face a disconnect where the hardware is accessible, but the skilled workforce required to operate it is critically scarce. This operational gap compels medical facilities to delay procurement decisions, as acquiring additional devices without adequate staffing leads to underutilization and diminishes the return on investment for healthcare administrators.

This pervasive workforce crisis directly limits market scalability by capping the effective user base. According to the 'Australasian Sonographers Association' in '2024', '96% of respondents reported a current shortage of sonographers'. Such a high prevalence of staffing deficits indicates that the market's growth potential is restricted by human resource availability rather than demand for the technology itself. Consequently, healthcare systems are forced to prioritize managing existing workloads over expanding their diagnostic fleets, which directly slows the commercial adoption of portable ultrasound solutions.

Market Trends

The market is expanding into home healthcare and remote monitoring, shifting diagnostics from episodic hospital visits to continuous home-based care. This transition is supported by regulatory frameworks that incentivize healthcare systems to treat acute patients in their own residences, necessitating user-friendly portable devices for monitoring chronic conditions.

The "Hospital at Home" model is rapidly establishing a new end-user segment for handheld units that can be easily transported and operated outside traditional infrastructure. As noted by Home Health Care News in December 2024, in the article 'Early Lessons Learned From CMS Hospital-At-Home Initiative', 366 hospitals had been approved for the federal 'Acute Hospital Care at Home' program as of October 2024, creating a robust channel for mobile medical tools to serve over 31,000 patients.

At the same time, the proliferation of wireless and smartphone-connected probes is transforming the hardware landscape by decoupling transducers from proprietary display units. Manufacturers are designing "app-based" probes that connect wirelessly to standard commercial smartphones, drastically reducing device costs and leveraging the processing power of consumer electronics.

This "Bring Your Own Device" approach eliminates the expense of dedicated consoles, making advanced imaging accessible to a wider range of practitioners who previously could not afford capital-intensive equipment. Illustrating this success, Butterfly Network reported in its 'Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results' in November 2024 that revenue reached $20.6 million, a 33% year-over-year increase driven significantly by the global adoption of its latest smartphone-connected iQ3 probe.

Key Players Profiled in the Portable Ultrasound Devices Market

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

FUJIFILM Sonosite, Inc.

GE HealthCare

Hitachi, Ltd.

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Samsung Healthcare

Siemens Healthineers AG

Fukuda Denshi Co. Ltd.

Report Scope

In this report, the Global Portable Ultrasound Devices Market has been segmented into the following categories:

Portable Ultrasound Devices Market, by Type of Device:

Mobile Ultrasound Device

Handheld Ultrasound Device

Portable Ultrasound Devices Market, by Application:

Gynaecology

Cardiovascular

Urology

Musculoskeletal

Anaesthesiology

Others

Portable Ultrasound Devices Market, by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2025 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $2.93 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $4.21 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.2% Regions Covered Global

