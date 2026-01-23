Dublin, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electric Boats Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Global Electric Boats Market is projected to expand from a valuation of USD 4.29 Billion in 2025 to USD 8.82 Billion by 2031, registering a compound annual growth rate of 12.76%.

These vessels, utilizing battery-stored electricity or hydrogen fuel cells instead of internal combustion engines, effectively eliminate direct carbon emissions. Growth is propelled by stricter maritime environmental regulations aimed at decarbonizing the shipping industry and volatile fossil fuel prices that enhance the long-term cost efficiency of electric alternatives. Additionally, the marine tourism sector supports this trajectory, favoring the quiet and vibration-free operation of electric drivetrains for sensitive inland waterways.

Despite this momentum, the industry encounters substantial hurdles regarding the high upfront capital costs of battery technology compared to the typical usage patterns of recreational boats. Data released by the International Council of Marine Industry Associations (ICOMIA) in 2024 indicated that a fully electric system would necessitate a 595% increase in vessel utilization to match the environmental impact parity of sustainable liquid fuels. This statistic highlights the difficulty in justifying the economic and environmental investment in large battery banks for infrequently used vessels, thereby restricting broader market expansion to niche segments.

Market Drivers

Government financial incentives and subsidies for green marine mobility serve as a primary catalyst, effectively bridging the cost gap between electric propulsion systems and traditional internal combustion engines. Through grants, tax rebates, and research funding, these fiscal measures encourage manufacturers to expedite zero-emission technology development while lowering entry barriers for fleet operators. For instance, the UK Department for Transport announced in February 2024, within its 'Clean Maritime Demonstration Competition Round 4' release, that GBP 33 million was awarded to 33 projects focused on green technologies for ports and vessels. Such support is crucial for fostering innovation in high-density battery integration and shore-side charging, lessening the financial risks associated with early adoption.

The adoption of electric propulsion in commercial ferries and water taxis represents a significant shift toward financially viable operational models, driven by the predictable routes and high utilization rates of these vessels. Unlike recreational boats, commercial fleets can immediately leverage the lower operating costs of electricity to offset higher initial capital outlays. Highlighting this trend, Candela announced in March 2024 that it secured EUR 24.5 million to scale production of the P-12 electric hydrofoil ferry, designed to compete with combustion alternatives on cost and speed. Similarly, San Francisco Bay Ferry secured USD 11.5 million in federal funding in 2024 for new battery-electric vessels, underscoring the accelerating transition of municipal transit networks toward zero-emission standards.

Market Challenges

The substantial upfront capital expenditure required for battery technology relative to the typical usage profile of recreational vessels acts as a major barrier to the growth of the Global Electric Boats Market. This financial disparity results in a poor return on investment for average boat owners who operate their vessels infrequently, making the price premium of electric propulsion difficult to justify compared to traditional internal combustion engines. Consequently, the cost-benefit analysis often fails to incentivize the transition for the mass market, limiting adoption primarily to wealthy early adopters.

This economic friction is exacerbated by a market climate where price sensitivity significantly influences purchasing decisions. According to a report by the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA) in early 2025, new powerboat retail unit sales in the U.S. declined by an estimated 9% to 12% in 2024. This contraction in the broader marine industry suggests consumers are prioritizing affordability and delaying discretionary spending. This trend further marginalizes expensive electric options, as the inability to align high acquisition costs with low operational utility restricts electric boats to niche luxury segments and hinders mass-market traction.

Market Trends

The expansion of dedicated marine fast-charging infrastructure networks is emerging as a critical trend, addressing the range anxiety that restricts the broader adoption of electric vessels. Operators are increasingly deploying smart, grid-responsive charging solutions that enable rapid turnarounds for fleets without requiring expensive utility upgrades, such as battery-backed direct current (DC) chargers that use low-power grid connections for high-speed boosts. For example, Aqua superPower announced in October 2025 the launch of a system at Fowey Harbour capable of delivering 50kVA to vessels using a 60kW on-site battery unit, effectively bypassing local grid constraints to ensure reliable service in remote coastal locations.

Simultaneously, the market is witnessing the rapid commercialization of high-power electric outboard motors, moving beyond low-speed applications to support high-performance recreational and commercial craft. Manufacturers are integrating these powerful drivetrains into diverse hull types, ranging from pontoons to center consoles, to prove their viability against traditional internal combustion engines. In August 2025, Vision Marine Technologies confirmed this shift by announcing that its high-voltage E-Motion 180E powertrain had been successfully integrated into 25 different boat platforms, demonstrating the technology's versatility and readiness for mass-market deployment across the leisure boating sector.

Key Players Profiled in the Electric Boats Market

Brunswick Corporation

Groupe Beneteau

Greenline Yachts

Candela Technology AB

Silent Yachts

Boote Marian Gmbh

Duffy Electric Boat Company

Vision Marine Technologies Inc.

Grove Boats SA

Ganz Boats GmbH

Report Scope

In this report, the Global Electric Boats Market has been segmented into the following categories:

Electric Boats Market, by Boat Size:

Less than 20ft

20-50ft

More than 50ft

Electric Boats Market, by Boat Power:

Less than 5kW

5-30kW

More than 30kW

Electric Boats Market, by End Use:

Recreational Boats

Commercial Boats

Military & Law Enforcements Boats

Electric Boats Market, by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 181 Forecast Period 2025 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $4.29 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $8.82 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.7% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a2gr3r

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment