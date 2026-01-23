Acrivon Therapeutics Announces Late-Breaking Oral Presentation at Upcoming European Society of Gynecological Oncology (ESGO) Annual International Congress

WATERTOWN, Mass., Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (“Acrivon” or “Acrivon Therapeutics”) (Nasdaq: ACRV), a clinical stage biotechnology company discovering and developing precision medicines utilizing its proprietary Generative Phosphoproteomics AP3 (Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics) platform designed to interpret and quantify global compound-specific, drug-regulated effects in the intact cell which is deployed for rational drug design and predictive clinical development, today announced a presentation at the upcoming ESGO 27th Annual Congress, being held in Copenhagen, Denmark, February 26-28, 2026.

“We are very excited that Dr. Konstantinopoulos will be presenting ACR-368 clinical data at this prestigious event,” said Peter Blume-Jensen, M.D., Ph.D., chief executive officer, president, and co-founder of Acrivon. “We believe that the recent interim clinical data from our ongoing study provide a highly compelling clinical profile in a high unmet need patient population and look forward to Panos sharing the data and his insights with leading gynecological oncologists from around the world.”

The ESGO Annual Congress is one of the largest global medical conferences in gynecological oncology, and this year is expected to bring together over 3,000 attendees from over 100 countries for presentations sharing the latest developments in the field of gynecological cancer.

Presentation Details:

Title Clinical Activity of ACR-368 in patients with endometrial carcinoma prospectively selected by OncoSignature – A Phase 2 study - ACR-368-201/GOG3082 (NCT05548296) Presenter Panagiotis (Panos) Konstantinopoulos, M.D., Ph.D., Velma Eisenson Endowed Chair for Clinical and Translational Research at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School Date and Time Friday, February 27th, 2026, 12:05 p.m. – 1:05 p.m., CET (6:05 a.m. – 7:05 a.m., EST) Presentation Number ESGO-2026-1321

About Acrivon Therapeutics

Acrivon is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing precision medicines utilizing its proprietary Generative Phosphoproteomics AP3 platform. The platform allows the company to interpret and quantify compound specific, drug-regulated pathway activity levels inside the intact cell in an unbiased manner, yielding terabytes of proprietary data and delivering rapid, actionable insights. The Generative Phosphoproteomics AP3 platform is comprised of a growing suite of powerful, internally-developed tools, including the AP3 Data Portal, converting multimodal data into structured data for generative AI analyses, the AP3 Kinase Substrate Relationship Predictor and the AP3 Interactome. These distinctive capabilities enable the company to go beyond the limitations of traditional drug discovery, as well as current AI-based target-centric drug discovery, and rapidly design highly differentiated compounds with desirable pathway effects through intracellular protein network analyses and advance these agents into the clinic for streamlined development.

Acrivon is currently advancing its lead program, ACR-368 (also known as prexasertib), a selective small molecule inhibitor targeting CHK1 and CHK2 in a potentially registrational Phase 2 trial for endometrial cancer. The company has received Fast Track designation from the Food and Drug Administration, or FDA, for the investigation of ACR-368 as a monotherapy based on OncoSignature-predicted sensitivity in patients with endometrial cancer. The FDA has granted a Breakthrough Device designation for the ACR-368 OncoSignature assay for the identification of patients with endometrial cancer who may benefit from ACR-368 treatment.

In addition to ACR-368, Acrivon is also leveraging its proprietary Generative Phosphoproteomics AP3 platform for developing its co-crystallography-driven, internally discovered pipeline programs. These include ACR-2316, the company’s second clinical stage asset, a novel, potent, selective WEE1/PKMYT1 inhibitor designed for superior single-agent activity through strong activation of not only CDK1 and CDK2, but also of PLK1 to drive pro-apoptotic cell death, as observed in preclinical studies against benchmark inhibitors. The Phase 1 trial of ACR-2316 is advancing, with weekly dosing regimens established. Initial data has shown a favorable tolerability profile limited to transient, mechanism-based hematological adverse events, predominantly neutropenia and initial clinical activity across AP3-selected solid tumor types, including PRs in endometrial cancer, as well as SCLC and sqNSCLC, two tumor types which have not shown sensitivity to other clinical WEE1 or PKMYT1 inhibitors currently in development. In addition, the company is advancing ACR-6840, an internally discovered development candidate targeting CDK11.

