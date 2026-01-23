DNA Methylation Detection Technology Market Research Report 2026 - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "DNA Methylation Detection Technology Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Global DNA Methylation Detection Technology Market is projected to expand from USD 4.22 Billion in 2025 to USD 8.41 Billion by 2031, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.18%

This technology involves analytical methods designed to identify and measure epigenetic modifications, specifically where methyl groups attach to DNA molecules to regulate gene expression without changing the underlying sequence. The market is largely propelled by the rising global impact of oncology and chronic diseases, which generates an urgent demand for robust biomarkers to support early detection and precision medicine. According to the American Cancer Society, approximately 2,001,140 new cancer cases are expected in the United States in 2024, underscoring the critical need for these diagnostic capabilities.

This sector is further bolstered by the growing utilization of noninvasive liquid biopsy applications, which leverage methylation patterns to detect circulating tumor DNA with exceptional sensitivity. These technological advancements enable clinicians to customize therapeutic strategies more effectively than traditional tissue biopsies allow. However, the market encounters a major obstacle due to the significant costs involved with high-throughput sequencing instruments, which may restrict broad implementation and hinder overall market expansion.

Market Drivers

The rising adoption of liquid biopsy for non-invasive diagnostics serves as a major catalyst for growth, particularly regarding early cancer detection and monitoring. These tests employ methylation patterns to identify circulating tumor DNA with high specificity, providing a patient-friendly alternative to invasive tissue sampling.

Leading diagnostic companies are experiencing significant commercial uptake of these methylation-based screening tools, confirming their clinical utility and driving market penetration. For example, Exact Sciences noted in their 'Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Report' in February 2024 that screening revenue, including the methylation-based Cologuard test, hit $1.86 billion for the full year 2023, reflecting a growing dependence on epigenetic biomarkers for routine screening and preventative healthcare models.

Concurrently, the expansion of government and private funding for epigenomics research is accelerating technological innovation and accessibility. Federal budgets are increasingly prioritizing oncology initiatives that rely on advanced genomic analysis to lower mortality rates, fostering an environment conducive to rapid product development.

The American Association for Cancer Research reported in April 2024 that the National Cancer Institute (NCI) received a $7.2 billion appropriation for fiscal year 2024 to support critical research programs. This financial influx supports the development of next-generation sequencing platforms and precision oncology tools utilizing DNA methylation. Illustrating this broader market momentum, Guardant Health reported a 34% revenue increase to $191.5 million in the third quarter of 2024 compared to the previous year.

Market Challenges

The substantial capital and operational expenditures required for high-throughput sequencing instruments constitute a primary barrier to the expansion of the Global DNA Methylation Detection Technology Market. These sophisticated platforms, which are essential for identifying methylation patterns with the necessary sensitivity, command high acquisition prices that strain the budgets of smaller clinical laboratories and research institutions.

The financial burden extends beyond the initial purchase to include costly reagents, specialized bioinformatics infrastructure, and the need for highly skilled personnel to interpret complex epigenetic data. Consequently, this high cost structure limits the technology's penetration in price-sensitive regions and community hospital settings, restricting its availability largely to well-funded academic centers and reference laboratories.

This financial impediment directly forces testing facilities to scale back or abandon their diagnostic offerings, thereby stalling market growth. According to the Association for Diagnostics & Laboratory Medicine, in 2024, approximately 48% of surveyed clinical laboratories indicated they would be compelled to discontinue specific laboratory-developed testing services due to the prohibitive financial and resource demands associated with maintaining compliance and validation for such complex diagnostic workflows.

This trend highlights how escalating costs associated with deploying and maintaining advanced genomic instrumentation effectively reduce the number of active market participants, thereby hampering the widespread adoption of methylation-based diagnostics.

Market Trends

The implementation of third-generation sequencing is revolutionizing the market by enabling direct methylation detection without the need for damaging bisulfite conversion. Unlike traditional methods that chemically alter DNA and degrade sample quality, nanopore sequencing allows for the native reading of epigenetic modifications, distinguishing between 5-methylcytosine and 5-hydroxymethylcytosine on long reads.

This technological shift significantly enhances data accuracy and simplifies workflows for high-throughput laboratories, driving the adoption of native sequencing platforms over complex chemical conversion protocols. Validating this demand for advanced direct sequencing capabilities, according to Oxford Nanopore Technologies PLC, March 2025, in the 'Annual results for the year ended 31 December 2024', revenue from the PromethION product range, which supports high-output native methylation profiling, grew 55.8% to £75.9 million.

Simultaneously, the integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning is emerging as a critical trend to address the complexity of analyzing massive epigenetic datasets. As methylation profiling generates high-dimensional data, AI algorithms are increasingly deployed to identify novel biomarkers and predict patient outcomes with greater precision than manual bioinformatics pipelines can achieve.

This computational advancement is rapidly monetizing as clinical providers seek intelligent diagnostics that combine genomic and clinical modalities to tailor precision medicine. Reflecting this growth in AI-driven genomic utility, according to Tempus AI, February 2025, in the 'Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results', the company reported that its Genomics segment revenue, which leverages AI-driven precision medicine models, reached $451.7 million for the full year 2024.

Key Players Profiled in the DNA Methylation Detection Technology Market

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Abcam Limited

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Illumina, Inc.

Qiagen N.V.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Hologic, Inc.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.

Merck KGaA

Report Scope

In this report, the Global DNA Methylation Detection Technology Market has been segmented into the following categories:

DNA Methylation Detection Technology Market, by Technology:

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Microarray

Sequencing

Other Technologies

DNA Methylation Detection Technology Market, by Application:

Translational Research

Diagnostic Procedure

DNA Methylation Detection Technology Market, by Product:

Consumables

Instruments

Software

DNA Methylation Detection Technology Market, by End User:

Contract Research Organization (CRO)

Research and Academic Laboratories

Biopharmaceutical and Biotech Companies

Other End User

DNA Methylation Detection Technology Market, by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2025 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $4.22 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $8.41 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.1% Regions Covered Global

