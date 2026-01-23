Self-Storage Market Analysis Report 2026 - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031

Dublin, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Self-Storage Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Global Self-Storage Market is projected to expand from USD 65.82 Billion in 2025 to USD 112.28 Billion by 2031, reflecting a CAGR of 9.31%

This industry is composed of facilities offering secure, rentable units to both commercial and consumer entities under flexible leasing agreements. The sector is intrinsically bolstered by urbanization trends, which decrease average residential living areas and generate an urgent requirement for off-site storage options. Additionally, significant life transitions such as relocation or downsizing act as fundamental drivers that maintain demand regardless of technological shifts; the Self Storage Association UK noted that the industry's annual turnover hit £1.2 billion in 2025.

A significant impediment to further market growth is the scarcity of affordable land within densely populated regions. Restrictive zoning regulations and elevated real estate costs frequently obstruct the development of new facilities in locations where consumer need is most acute. This difficulty in securing prime sites creates a formidable barrier to entry and expansion for operators seeking to leverage the rising market demand.

Market Drivers

Accelerating urbanization and the reduction of residential living areas serve as the main engines for industry growth, compelling individuals to utilize external storage for items that no longer fit within high-density housing. As populations migrate toward metropolitan hubs, the decrease in square footage per household necessitates reliable off-site solutions to manage seasonal items and overflow inventory. This structural demand maintains robust utilization rates despite economic shifts, as renters often prioritize retaining their possessions over upsizing their living arrangements; a Marcus & Millichap report from August 2024 indicated that national self-storage occupancy rates remained strong at 93.1%, notwithstanding broader housing market challenges.

Simultaneously, the integration of smart building automation and digital access is transforming operational efficiency by facilitating unmanned sites and smooth remote management. Operators are increasingly implementing Bluetooth electronic locks, cloud-based security systems, and mobile applications to satisfy the demands of technology-oriented tenants who value 24/7 access and convenience. The Federation of European Self Storage Associations (FEDESSA) reported in October 2024 that the usage of storage mobile apps rose by 25% year-over-year, underscoring this transition to digital interaction. This modernization draws substantial investment, evidenced by FEDESSA's data showing year-to-date European self-storage transaction volumes reached €875 million in 2024, signaling strong investor confidence in the sector's evolution.

Market Challenges

The scarcity of affordable land in densely populated areas significantly restricts the physical expansion of the Global Self-Storage Market. Operators aiming to leverage urbanization encounter fierce competition for limited real estate, which drastically inflates the costs associated with land acquisition and development. This financial hurdle precludes the establishment of new facilities in high-demand urban zones, resulting in a persistent undersupply of conveniently situated units; consequently, the market struggles to fully accommodate the expanding consumer base as potential developments are scrapped due to unviable profit margins, thereby stifling the sector's capacity to scale alongside residential density.

Such land constraints compel existing operators to raise prices to account for the appreciated value of their assets and to offset escalating operational costs. The limitation on new inventory generates inflationary pressure on rental rates, potentially deterring budget-conscious consumers and limiting market reach. Data from the Self Storage Association UK indicates that in 2025, the average rental return rose by 6% to £29.13 per square foot. This figure emphasizes the premium attached to available space, confirming that while asset value increases, the challenge of securing land directly constrains the market's broader accessibility and structural development.

Market Trends

The adoption of AI-powered revenue management and dynamic pricing models is fundamentally reshaping the financial framework of the global self-storage sector. Operators are increasingly utilizing algorithmic software that evaluates real-time demand, competitor rates, and occupancy figures to automatically calibrate rental prices. This approach optimizes revenue per square foot by seizing peak value during high-demand intervals while maintaining occupancy levels through strategic adjustments; according to the 'UK Self Storage Annual Industry Report 2025' by the Self Storage Association UK, 68% of storage enterprises are actively employing artificial intelligence to improve operational decisions, highlighting a move away from manual oversight toward data-driven strategies.

Alongside digital innovations, the transformation of distressed retail spaces and vacant commercial properties has emerged as a primary tactic to navigate urban land shortages. Developers are converting underused assets, such as former department stores and industrial warehouses, into storage facilities, which significantly curtails construction duration and carbon emissions compared to new builds.

This strategy allows operators to acquire prime sites in density-restricted metropolitan zones where obtaining new zoning permissions is arduous. A notable example is U-Haul, which reported in an October 2025 case study that approximately 70% of its owned portfolio now consists of adaptive reuse projects, underscoring the sector's strategic shift toward sustainable asset recycling to address the needs of expanding urban populations.

Key Players Profiled in the Self-Storage Market:

AECOM

CubeSmart

Metro Storage LLC

National Storage Holdings Limited

Safestore Holdings PLC

Public Storage

StorageMart

Compass Self Storage LLC

Iron Mountain Information Management, LLC

Big Yellow Group PLC

Report Scope: In this report, the Global Self-Storage Market has been segmented into the following categories:

Self-Storage Market, by Application:

Climate-Controlled Units

Portable Storage

Traditional Storage Units

Self-Storage Market, by End-User:

Commercial

Industrial

Residential

Self-Storage Market, by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle Eas

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 181 Forecast Period 2025 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $65.82 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $112.28 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.3% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/coz3lo

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment