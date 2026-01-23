Food Safety Testing Market Set to Cross US$ 44 Billion by 2033 | Astute Analytica

Chicago, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to recent data from Astute Analytica, the global food safety testing market was valued at US$ 21.24 billion in 2024 and is projected to hit the market valuation of US$ 44.74 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 8.63% during the forecast period 2025–2033.

The food safety testing market is being propelled forward by a pressing and sobering reality: the high incidence of foodborne illnesses worldwide. In the United States alone, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that one in every six Americans falls victim to foodborne illnesses each year. This translates to roughly 48 million cases annually, with devastating consequences that include approximately 3,000 deaths.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/food-safety-testing-market

The widespread prevalence of foodborne illnesses has galvanized regulatory agencies and industry leaders alike to intensify their focus on food safety. Regulatory bodies have responded by enforcing stricter standards and mandating comprehensive testing protocols designed to detect contaminants at every stage of the food supply chain—from production and processing to distribution and retail.

Cutting-Edge Technologies Reshaping Food Safety Testing

Technological advancements in food safety testing methodologies are revolutionizing how contaminants are detected, dramatically improving both accuracy and efficiency. Among the most impactful innovations are DNA-based techniques and rapid testing methods, which have transformed traditional testing paradigms. These state-of-the-art approaches enable food safety professionals to identify pathogens and chemical hazards with unprecedented precision, often delivering results within hours rather than days.

DNA-based testing methodologies, including polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and next-generation sequencing (NGS), have become indispensable tools in the fight against foodborne illnesses. By targeting the genetic material of pathogens, these techniques offer highly specific and sensitive detection, capable of identifying even low levels of contamination that might elude conventional methods.

Rapid testing technologies complement DNA-based methods by providing quick and dependable results directly at points of production or distribution. Techniques such as immunoassays, biosensors, and portable diagnostic devices empower food producers and regulators to conduct on-site testing with minimal delay. This immediacy allows for real-time decision-making and swift corrective actions, reducing the likelihood of contaminated products reaching consumers.

Contract Research Organizations: Pillars of the Food Safety Testing Ecosystem

Contract Research Organizations (CROs) have become indispensable players in the global food safety testing market, serving as specialized partners that address the complex and evolving needs of the food industry. By 2024, over 1,000 CROs worldwide will be providing a wide spectrum of food safety testing services, highlighting the industry’s growing dependence on these expert third-party providers.

CROs cater to a broad range of testing requirements, adapting to the multifaceted challenges of modern food production and distribution. As food supply chains become increasingly global and intricate, the demand for precise and timely testing has surged. These organizations bring specialized expertise and advanced technologies to the table, enabling food companies to comply with stringent safety regulations and respond rapidly to potential contamination risks.

A striking example of the CRO sector’s growth and sophistication is Boston University’s high-throughput clinical testing laboratory, which processed an impressive 45,000 food and clinical tests weekly in 2024. This achievement underscores the widespread adoption of automation and high-capacity testing systems within the industry. Such innovations enable CROs to deliver faster, more accurate results, meeting the urgent need for speed and precision in food safety testing.

Microbial Testing: The Cornerstone of Food Safety

Microbial testing holds a commanding 36% share of the global food safety testing market, reflecting its critical role in detecting and preventing foodborne illnesses. As pathogens continue to spark high-profile food recalls, the importance of microbial analysis has only deepened. In 2024, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported that contaminated foods were responsible for 600 million illnesses and 420,000 deaths worldwide, underscoring the urgent need for rigorous microbial surveillance and intervention.

The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) exemplifies this heightened vigilance, processing a record 1.2 million microbial assays in 2024—an increase of 140,000 samples compared to 2023. This surge highlights the expanding scope of microbial testing as a frontline defense against harmful pathogens. Across Asia, similar momentum is evident: Japan’s Ministry of Health conducted thorough examinations of 880,000 consignments following a Listeria outbreak in frozen vegetables, demonstrating rapid response capabilities.

Technological advancements have profoundly transformed microbial testing, with rapid molecular tools like polymerase chain reaction (PCR) assays becoming fundamental to routine inspections. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s shipment of 5.4 billion PCR reactions worldwide in 2024 is a telling indicator of this trend—enough to screen every kilogram of exported meat twice over. These molecular techniques enable faster, more precise detection of pathogens compared to traditional methods, allowing for quicker interventions and reducing the risk of contaminated products reaching consumers.

Data-Driven Revolution: Transforming Food Safety Risk Assessment

The integration of data-driven methodologies is reshaping the landscape of food safety risk assessment, marking a pivotal shift in how professionals identify, evaluate, and mitigate potential hazards. Traditional approaches are giving way to sophisticated technologies that leverage advanced data analytics, machine learning, and artificial intelligence (AI). These tools process massive datasets drawn from diverse sources—ranging from historical testing records and supply chain logistics to environmental monitoring and even social media trends—providing a holistic view of food safety risks.

The power of machine learning and AI lies in their ability to uncover complex patterns and correlations within seemingly unrelated data points, turning raw information into actionable insights. These technologies facilitate continuous learning and adaptation, improving risk assessments over time as new data flows in. Consequently, food safety professionals can make more informed decisions, prioritize resources effectively, and minimize the likelihood of foodborne illnesses.

North America: A Vanguard in Food Safety Testing and Recall Management

North America continues to lead the global food safety testing market, driven by a stringent regulatory framework and a proactive stance on managing food recalls. The United States, under the combined oversight of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), managed an estimated 296 to 300 food recalls in 2024. These recalls were predominantly triggered by undeclared allergens and contamination from pathogens such as Listeria, Salmonella, and E. coli—hazards that pose significant risks to public health.

Parallel to the U.S., Canada’s Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) issued 89 food safety advisories within the same timeframe, reflecting a similarly vigilant approach to protecting public health. These advisories demonstrate the region’s commitment to early detection and swift response to potential food safety threats, reinforcing North America’s reputation for rigorous oversight and consumer protection in the food supply chain.

The regulatory environment in North America is characterized not only by aggressive recall management but also by the widespread adoption of advanced food testing technologies. While annual assay volumes remain confidential, the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) alone performed more than 1.2 million laboratory tests on meat, poultry, and egg products in 2024. This highlights the scale and intensity of testing efforts to ensure food safety. The region boasts a strong laboratory network, including over 1,200 CLIA-certified food safety testing laboratories across the U.S., complemented by an increasing number of in-house testing facilities within food manufacturing plants, enabling rapid and precise quality control.

Top Players in the Food Safety Testing Market

ALS

Biomerieux

Eurofins Scientific

Intertek Group plc

Merck KGaA

Mérieux NutriSciences

NSF

SGS Société Générale de Surveillance SA

Symbio Labs

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

TUV SUD

Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation Overview

By Test Method

Microbiological Test

Total Plate Count (TPC)



Coliform Testing



Listeria Testing



Salmonella Testing



Campylobacter Testing



Sensory Test

Manual



Smell



Taste



Appearance



Others



Instrumental



Smell



Taste



Appearance



Others



Physical Test

Chemical Test

Allergen Test

Others

By Product Type

Processed Food

Fruits &Vegetables

Beverages

Grains & Cereal

Confectionery

Meat & Meat Products

Milk & Milk Products

Others

By Technology

Traditional Testing

Rapid Testing

By Service Sourcing

Inhouse

Outsource

By End User

Food & Beverage

Academic and Research Institutions

Testing Laboratories

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

For more information about this report visit: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/industry-report/food-safety-testing-market

About Astute Analytica

Astute Analytica is a global market research and advisory firm providing data-driven insights across industries such as technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and more. We publish multiple reports daily, equipping businesses with the intelligence they need to navigate market trends, emerging opportunities, competitive landscapes, and technological advancements.

With a team of experienced business analysts, economists, and industry experts, we deliver accurate, in-depth, and actionable research tailored to meet the strategic needs of our clients. At Astute Analytica, our clients come first, and we are committed to delivering cost-effective, high-value research solutions that drive success in an evolving marketplace.

Contact Us:

Astute Analytica

Phone: +1-888 429 6757 (US Toll Free); +91-0120- 4483891 (Rest of the World)

For Sales Enquiries: sales@astuteanalytica.com

Website: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/

Follow us on: LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube