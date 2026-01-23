Dividend 15 Split Corp. Completes Overnight Offering of $142,642,500

TORONTO, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dividend 15 Split Corp. (the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has completed the overnight offering of Preferred Shares (TSX: DFN.PR.A) of the Company. Total gross proceeds of the offering were $142.6 million.

The Preferred Shares will begin trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the existing symbol of DFN.PR.A.

The offering was led by National Bank Financial Inc.

The net proceeds of the offering will be used by the Company to invest in an actively managed, high quality portfolio currently consisting of dividend yielding Canadian companies as follows:

Bank of Montreal Enbridge Inc. TC Energy The Bank of Nova Scotia Manulife Financial Corp. TELUS Corporation BCE Inc. National Bank of Canada Thomson Reuters Corp. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Royal Bank of Canada The Toronto-Dominion Bank Sun Life Financial Inc. TransAlta Corporation

The Company’s Preferred Share investment objectives are to:

provide holders with fixed, cumulative preferential monthly cash dividends in the amount of 7.00% annually based on original $10 issue price; and

on or about the termination date, currently December 1, 2029 (subject to further 5 year extensions and it has been extended in the past) to pay holders the original $10 issue price of those shares.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Investors should read the prospectus supplement to the Company’s short form base shelf prospectus dated September 6, 2024, as amended November 21, 2025, before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Please read the Company’s publicly filed documents which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

For further information, please contact Dividend 15 Split Corp. Investor Relations at

416-304-4443 Toll free at 1-877-4-Quadra (1-877-478-2372) or visit www.dividend15.com