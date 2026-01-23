Alico, Inc. to Announce First Quarter 2026 Financial Results on Wednesday, February 4, 2026

FORT MYERS, Fla., Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alico, Inc. (“Alico” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ALCO) today announced that the Company will release financial results for the first quarter ended December 31, 2025, on Wednesday, February 4, 2026 after market close.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its financial results on Thursday, February 5, 2026, at 8:30 am Eastern Time. Interested parties may join the conference call by dialing 1-800-245-3047 in the United States and 1-203-518-9765 from outside of the United States. The participant identification to join the conference call is ALICO.

A telephone replay will be available on Thursday, February 5, 2026 approximately three hours after the call concludes, and will be available through Thursday, February 19, 2026. Listeners in the United States may dial 1-844-512-2921 and international listeners may dial 1-412-317-6671. The passcode for the playback is 11160814.

About Alico

Alico, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALCO) is a Florida-based agribusiness and land management company with over 125 years of experience. Following its strategic transformation in 2025, Alico operates as a diversified land company with approximately 49,537 acres across 8 Florida counties as of September 30, 2025. The Company focuses on strategic land development opportunities and diversified agricultural operations, leveraging its extensive land portfolio to create long-term shareholder value while maintaining its commitment to responsible land stewardship and conservation. Learn more about Alico at www.alicoinc.com.

Investor Contact:

John Mills

ICR

(646) 277-1254

InvestorRelations@alicoinc.com

Brad Heine

Chief Financial Officer

(239) 226-2000

bheine@alicoinc.com