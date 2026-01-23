Cozey Launches Bedroom Collection for Modern Living

Montreal, Jan. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, North American leader in furniture solutions, Cozey, unveils its first-ever Bedroom Collection. Designed for modern living, the collection includes a modular bed system and high-quality bedding, bringing Cozey’s approach to smart, customizable design into the bedroom, marking a significant expansion of the brand’s core product offerings.

“The launch of Cozey’s bedroom collection is an exciting way to kick-off what will be a defining year for the brand,” said Frédéric Aubé, Founder & CEO of Cozey. “Alongside other product launches and retail openings, moving into the bedroom felt like a natural next step for our growth. We approached this category with the same principles that guide everything we do: developing products that are functional, adaptable, and designed to evolve with our customers’ needs over time.”

The Ara Bed System

At the center of the collection is the Ara Bed System, a fully upholstered, modular bed that combines elegance with versatile design. Interchangeable covers and multiple headboard and frame styles provide over 136 potential configurations, offering customers adaptability to meet their style, comfort and space requirements.

Available in Full, Queen, and King sizes, key features include:

Four fully upholstered frame styles: Round, Round with Storage, Square, and Square with Storage

Four headboard options: Pillow, Round, Square, and Extended

Six fabric colors: Snowdrift, Cloud, Sage, Cobblestone, Flax Haven, and Silken Sand

Four premium materials: Aquaforte™, Bouclé, Chenille, and Performance Fabric

Three finish options: Clean seams, French seams, and Channel tufting

Removable and washable covers for both the bed frame and headboard

Thoughtfully built in lightweight, modular sections, the Ara Bed System assembles effortlessly using a clip-on system supported by a universal frame, foldable panels, and a foldable headboard.

Bedding

Cozey Bedding includes a duvet and sheet set designed for everyday luxury. Each duvet set includes a duvet cover and two pillow shams and each sheet set includes a flat sheet, fitted sheet and two pillow cases.

All products are OEKO-TEX® STANDARD 100 certified, ensuring every material meets rigorous standards for safety and is free from harmful chemicals. The bedding sets are available in three premium fabric options to provide unique style and comfort:

Soft Washed Cotton (made from 100% cotton): for a soft and relaxed look and feel

Luxe Sateen (made from 100% cotton): for a smooth and luxurious sleep

Cool Bamboo (made from 100% viscose bamboo): for a cool to the touch and breathable option

All bedroom products ship in Cozey’s signature delivery-friendly boxes, helping customers avoid oversized shipping fees while ensuring easy setup.

The full bed collection is priced to offer exceptional value, with the Ara Bed System starting at $975 USD and Bedding starting at $130 USD. For more information please visit cozey.com .

About Cozey

Cozey is revolutionizing the furniture industry with its focus on customer-centric design, quality, and innovation. Driven by a mission to make innovative, adaptable, and timeless furniture accessible to everyone, Cozey has quickly become a leading name in the North American furniture marketplace. At the heart of Cozey's mission is the well-being and satisfaction of their community—customers, employees, and partners alike. Giving back remains an integral part of their purpose, reinforcing their commitment to fostering a supportive and engaged community.

Attachment